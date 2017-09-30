Play

Fantasy Football Week4 DFS Rankings for FanDuel and DraftKings: Joe Mixon a huge value, stack Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans

Heath Cummings says Joe Mixon is going to run all over the Browns and Deshaun Watson will build on Week 3.

As we head into Week 4 there is quite a disparity between what I would call a good cash game (50/50, head-to-head) play and who I'm looking at in tournaments. Well, everywhere but running back. That's because Joe Mixon has enormous upside against the Cleveland Browns and he's just $5,600. Mixon's 20 touches from Week 4 (thanks Bill Lazor!) also provide a solid floor.

The final component to my love for Mixon is that our friends at @UFCollective only have projected around 10 percent ownership. As always, if you want all of their ownership projections you can get them here

On the flip side is the Houston Texans offense. I don't feel confident enough in Deshaun Watson to play them in cash games this week, but their low price and high upside makes them one of my favorite tournament stacks. Let's get to the rankings. 

*Note: DraftKings no longer uses the Sunday Night Game in their main slate

Quarterback
Player NameFD PriceFD OwnershipDK PriceDK Ownership
Carson Palmer ARI QB
7,4004.49%6,1007%
Russell Wilson SEA QB
7,90023.1%NANA
Dak Prescott DAL QB
7,6003.72%6,2005.48%
Eli Manning NYG QB
7,0001.43%5,7001.84%
Deshaun Watson HOU QB
7,3002.23%5,1006.09%
Running Back
Player NameFD PriceFD OwnershipDK PriceDK Ownership
Joe Mixon CIN RB
5,60010.87%5,70011.95%
Ezekiel Elliott DAL RB
8,50020.43%8,20025.70%
Leonard Fournette JAC RB
7,7008.24%6,7007.66%
Chris Carson SEA RB
6,6005.47%NANA
Dalvin Cook MIN RB
7,50014.17%6,50018.94%
Wide Receiver
Player NameFD PriceFD OwnershipDK PriceDK Ownership
A.J. Green CIN WR
8,00021.14%8,60019.01%
Larry Fitzgerald ARI WR
6,70017.74%6,10017.35%
DeAndre Hopkins HOU WR
7,30010.84%6,40017.82%
Antonio Brown PIT WR
9,20016.5%9,30018.3%
Odell Beckham NYG WR
9,10011.82%8,90012.12%
Tight End
Player NameFD PriceFD OwnershipDK PriceDK Ownership
Zach Ertz PHI TE
6,90014.87%6,30010.51%
Rob Gronkowski NE TE
8,50013.28%6,60013.31%
Jimmy Graham SEA TE
6,2005.35%NANA
Ryan Griffin HOU TE
4,5002.48%3,5004.41%
Charles Clay BUF TE
5,3003.99%3,7005.61%
DST
Team NameFD PriceFD OwnershipDK PriceDK Ownership
JAC
5,2009.05%3,60011.11%
CIN
4,60010.44%3,50011.31%
ARI
4,6009.57%3,2008.74%
MIN
4,5002.01%3,1001.85%
NYJ
4,1001.74%2,6000.93%
