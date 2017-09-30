Fantasy Football Week4 DFS Rankings for FanDuel and DraftKings: Joe Mixon a huge value, stack Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans

As we head into Week 4 there is quite a disparity between what I would call a good cash game (50/50, head-to-head) play and who I'm looking at in tournaments. Well, everywhere but running back. That's because Joe Mixon has enormous upside against the Cleveland Browns and he's just $5,600. Mixon's 20 touches from Week 4 (thanks Bill Lazor!) also provide a solid floor.

The final component to my love for Mixon is that our friends at @UFCollective only have projected around 10 percent ownership. As always, if you want all of their ownership projections you can get them here.

On the flip side is the Houston Texans offense. I don't feel confident enough in Deshaun Watson to play them in cash games this week, but their low price and high upside makes them one of my favorite tournament stacks. Let's get to the rankings.

*Note: DraftKings no longer uses the Sunday Night Game in their main slate