Fantasy Football: What can TRAP and high-value touches tell us about Derrick Henry for 2020?

Standing 6-foot-3 and running a 4.54 40 at 247 pounds, Derrick Henry is a physical outlier at the running back position. He's also a statistical outlier, and it makes evaluating his 2020 prospects a challenge.

Back in July, I introduced a stat called "TRAP" — "Trivial Rush Attempt Percentage." If you read Stealing Signals at all this year, you're familiar with it. The short breakdown is that receptions and touches inside the 10-yard line are deemed high-value touches for running backs, because while just under a quarter of all running back touches from 2014-2018 were those types of touches, they accounted for 58% of all running back PPR Fantasy points. The other three-quarters of touches were trivial rush attempts — carries outside the prime area for scoring touchdowns — AKA "between the 20s" rushes.

Across the five seasons leading into 2019, a player's high-value touches correlated more strongly with his PPR Fantasy points than his total touches did. That means we can look at the ratio of a player's total touches that are high-value and low-value to better understand which players have strong the potential for strong Fantasy workloads and which have touch totals that are hollower. That is a player's TRAP — the percentage of his total touches that were low-value, trivial rush attempts. A higher percentage indicates a worse touch profile.

2019 TRAP results

In 2019, high-value touches accounted for a slightly larger percentage of total touches among the league's backs, and the league average TRAP fell to 73.9%. That makes sense, as we saw some historic receiving seasons from running backs in 2019, most notably from Christian McCaffrey and Austin Ekeler.

Here are the 27 backs who finished with at least 200 touches in 2019, with a look at their total touches, high-value touches, TRAP and the amount of PPR points they scored per high-value touch"

Player PPR FP Touches HVT TRAP PPR/HVT Christian McCaffrey 471.2 403 148 63.3% 3.2 Aaron Jones 318.8 285 68 76.1% 4.7 Ezekiel Elliott 315.7 355 85 76.1% 3.7 Austin Ekeler 313 224 103 54.0% 3.0 Derrick Henry 300.5 321 42 86.9% 7.2 Dalvin Cook 297.7 303 85 71.9% 3.5 Leonard Fournette 261.3 341 99 71.0% 2.6 Nick Chubb 261.1 333 68 79.6% 3.8 Alvin Kamara 250.65 252 95 62.3% 2.6 Mark Ingram 246 227 52 77.1% 4.7 Saquon Barkley 244.1 269 68 74.7% 3.6 Chris Carson 240.9 315 57 81.9% 4.2 Joe Mixon 225.5 313 60 80.8% 3.8 Todd Gurley 223.4 254 60 76.4% 3.7 Miles Sanders 220.6 228 64 71.9% 3.4 Le'Veon Bell 217 312 75 76.0% 2.9 Kenyan Drake 216.2 221 63 71.5% 3.4 Devonta Freeman 201.6 243 62 74.5% 3.3 Phillip Lindsay 197.7 259 47 81.9% 4.2 Josh Jacobs 193.6 262 41 84.4% 4.7 Melvin Gordon 186.8 204 62 69.6% 3.0 Marlon Mack 181.3 261 31 88.1% 5.8 David Montgomery 174.4 267 48 82.0% 3.6 Ronald Jones 170.3 203 41 79.8% 4.2 Carlos Hyde 157.2 255 26 89.8% 6.0 Adrian Peterson 151 228 28 87.7% 5.4 Sony Michel 148.4 258 39 84.9% 3.8

One thing that should stand out immediately is backs with higher TRAPs tended to perform worse relative to their total touches, while those who racked up high-value touches tended to perform better. Another thing that should stand out is Derrick Henry's TRAP, as the only one over 80% among the league's top 10 Fantasy backs.

What does the future hold for Henry?

Henry finished as RB5 in PPR leagues in 2019, and in doing so became the first player since 2012 to finish in the top five at the position in PPR scoring while catching fewer than 30 passes. Because of how I like to analyze running backs, he's become something of a fascination for me, and I've been itching to dig into him more.

In particular, I wanted to look into two things: 1) Can he repeat or perhaps even build on his 2019 performance? 2) Can his TRAP change in a meaningful way, particularly in terms of catching more passes?

To get at both of these questions, I wanted to look at players who had produced similar seasons to Henry's 2019. I often don't like to go too far back with running back comps, because the way running backs are used has changed substantially in the past decade. But Henry is a perfect example of a throwback to an earlier era, as is his usage, so for him those comps are much more appropriate.

I added the PPR points per high-value touch column to the table above, because it represents a type of efficiency I was curious about in sustainability terms. Throughout Henry's young career, he's never been one to rack up high-value touches, and he's maintained a TRAP above 80% each season. But in 2019, he produced far more PPR points per high-value touch than in any year prior.

Player Year PPR FP Touches HVT TRAP PPR/HVT Derrick Henry 2016 105.7 123 24 80.5% 4.4 Derrick Henry 2017 135 187 25 86.6% 5.4 Derrick Henry 2018 203.5 230 37 83.9% 5.5 Derrick Henry 2019 300.5 321 42 86.9% 7.2

Per the RotoViz Screener, there were 157 running back seasons from 2000-2018 of 250 or more PPR points. Just three times did a running back produce that many points with fewer high-value touches than Henry's 42 in 2019.

But history is not without positive comps for Henry's particular type of Fantasy production. Among the top-10 seasons in PPR/HVT in this sample, we find not one but two players showing up with consecutive seasons of this type of production.

Player Season PPR Touches HVT TRAP PPR/HVT Adrian Peterson 2007 258 257 24 90.7% 10.8 DeAngelo Williams 2008 306.9 294 41 86.1% 7.5 Alfred Morris 2012 258 346 35 89.9% 7.4 Shaun Alexander 2005 378.8 385 53 86.2% 7.1 Adrian Peterson 2008 269.5 384 43 88.8% 6.3 Michael Turner 2008 282 382 45 88.2% 6.3 Jamal Lewis 2003 343.1 414 55 86.7% 6.2 Ezekiel Elliott 2016 327.5 353 55 84.4% 6.0 Shaun Alexander 2004 329.6 376 56 85.1% 5.9 Marshawn Lynch 2012 273.6 338 47 86.1% 5.8 Chris Johnson 2009 398.9 408 72 82.4% 5.5 Clinton Portis 2002 322.2 306 59 80.7% 5.5 Robert Smith 2000 282.9 331 52 84.3% 5.4 Larry Johnson 2005 368.3 369 68 81.6% 5.4 Ahman Green 2003 395 405 73 82.0% 5.4 Arian Foster 2014 277.55 298 52 82.6% 5.3 C.J. Spiller 2012 261.3 250 50 80.0% 5.2 Clinton Portis 2003 314.5 328 61 81.4% 5.2 Adrian Peterson 2012 351.4 388 69 82.2% 5.1 Jamaal Charles 2010 286.5 275 58 78.9% 4.9

Adrian Peterson backed up up his hyper-efficient rookie year with another highly-efficient second season, again without racking up many high-value touches. He led the league in rushing yards per game each season.

Prime Shaun Alexander backed up a big 2004 with an even bigger 2005 season while posting even fewer high-value touches. He went from fourth in rushing yards per game in 2004 to leading the league in 2005, and led the league in total touchdowns each season.

Henry led the league in 2019 in rushing attempts and yards, and finished one back from Christian McCaffrey and Aaron Jones for total touchdowns.

But Peterson and Alexander aren't the only names on the above list. Here's how the ensuing season for each of those players looked:

Player Season N+1 PPR N+1 Touches N+1 HVT N+1 TRAP N+1 PPR/HVT Adrian Peterson 2007 269.5 384 43 88.8% 6.3 DeAngelo Williams 2008 209.9 245 43 82.4% 4.9 Alfred Morris 2012 186.3 285 24 91.6% 7.8 Shaun Alexander 2005 148.4 264 23 91.3% 6.5 Adrian Peterson 2008 332.9 357 85 76.2% 3.9 Michael Turner 2008 155.6 183 19 89.6% 8.2 Jamal Lewis 2003 164.1 245 27 89.0% 6.1 Ezekiel Elliott 2016 203.2 268 46 82.8% 4.4 Shaun Alexander 2004 378.8 385 53 86.2% 7.1 Marshawn Lynch 2012 277.3 337 73 78.3% 3.8 Chris Johnson 2009 276.9 360 68 81.1% 4.1 Clinton Portis 2002 314.5 328 61 81.4% 5.2 Robert Smith 2000 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Larry Johnson 2005 374.9 457 86 81.2% 4.4 Ahman Green 2003 236.8 299 57 80.9% 4.2 Arian Foster 2014 79 85 26 69.4% 3.0 C.J. Spiller 2012 156.8 235 38 83.8% 4.1 Clinton Portis 2003 241.75 383 63 83.6% 3.8 Adrian Peterson 2012 238.7 308 49 84.1% 4.9 Jamaal Charles 2010 20.2 17 5 70.6% 4.0

Several had a hard time posting the same number of touches, and efficiency dipped for many, results that are to be expected for running backs. We also see that the majority didn't see significantly altered touch mixes, and still maintained a TRAP over 80%.

Where do we take Henry in 2020?

Henry is a physical outlier.

While Henry was and remains a poster boy for a player with a huge touch total that doesn't feature many high-value touches (i.e. a TRAP back), the specific player he is shouldn't get lost in deep looks into the numbers.

But while that's something I'll be keeping in mind throughout the 2020 offseason, there are still reasons to wonder whether his spike in 2019 efficiency — something we didn't see from him across the 2016-2018 seasons, at least not to this degree — can carry over into 2020. We'll also have to keep in mind that running backs by their nature tend to get hurt at a high rate, and that it's difficult to sustain any type of high-end production from one year to the next at such a volatile position.

Henry will be one of the toughest players for me to rank in 2020, because his lack of high-value touches and reliance on elite efficiency in 2019 indicate this could easily go down as a career year. And why wouldn't it? It's hard to imagine things going more right for him, given the high rate of long touchdowns week in and week out.

But there's also reason for optimism. He'll be the locked-in lead back again in Tennessee, his TRAP was actually a career high in 2019 (and could very well improve a few percentage points as a result) and there are examples in the not-too-distant past — from the early part of Adrian Peterson's career to the prime of Shaun Alexander's — that indicate it wouldn't be unprecedented if he sustained a solid amount of his particular type of efficiency.

I'd love to see Henry as a second-round pick in 2020, not someone to invest in within the top-10 picks. That doesn't seem particularly likely to happen, given what he just accomplished in 2019. So will he be worth a first-round selection? He'd have to be an outlier. But maybe that's exactly what he is.