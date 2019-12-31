Fantasy Football: What can TRAP and high-value touches tell us about Derrick Henry for 2020?
Ben Gretch looks back at the TRAP leaderboard from 2019 and offers some thoughts on key players heading into 2020, including Derrick Henry.
Standing 6-foot-3 and running a 4.54 40 at 247 pounds, Derrick Henry is a physical outlier at the running back position. He's also a statistical outlier, and it makes evaluating his 2020 prospects a challenge.
Back in July, I introduced a stat called "TRAP" — "Trivial Rush Attempt Percentage." If you read Stealing Signals at all this year, you're familiar with it. The short breakdown is that receptions and touches inside the 10-yard line are deemed high-value touches for running backs, because while just under a quarter of all running back touches from 2014-2018 were those types of touches, they accounted for 58% of all running back PPR Fantasy points. The other three-quarters of touches were trivial rush attempts — carries outside the prime area for scoring touchdowns — AKA "between the 20s" rushes.
Across the five seasons leading into 2019, a player's high-value touches correlated more strongly with his PPR Fantasy points than his total touches did. That means we can look at the ratio of a player's total touches that are high-value and low-value to better understand which players have strong the potential for strong Fantasy workloads and which have touch totals that are hollower. That is a player's TRAP — the percentage of his total touches that were low-value, trivial rush attempts. A higher percentage indicates a worse touch profile.
2019 TRAP results
In 2019, high-value touches accounted for a slightly larger percentage of total touches among the league's backs, and the league average TRAP fell to 73.9%. That makes sense, as we saw some historic receiving seasons from running backs in 2019, most notably from Christian McCaffrey and Austin Ekeler.
Here are the 27 backs who finished with at least 200 touches in 2019, with a look at their total touches, high-value touches, TRAP and the amount of PPR points they scored per high-value touch"
Player
PPR FP
Touches
HVT
TRAP
PPR/HVT
Christian McCaffrey
471.2
403
148
63.3%
3.2
Aaron Jones
318.8
285
68
76.1%
4.7
Ezekiel Elliott
315.7
355
85
76.1%
3.7
Austin Ekeler
313
224
103
54.0%
3.0
Derrick Henry
300.5
321
42
86.9%
7.2
Dalvin Cook
297.7
303
85
71.9%
3.5
Leonard Fournette
261.3
341
99
71.0%
2.6
Nick Chubb
261.1
333
68
79.6%
3.8
Alvin Kamara
250.65
252
95
62.3%
2.6
Mark Ingram
246
227
52
77.1%
4.7
Saquon Barkley
244.1
269
68
74.7%
3.6
Chris Carson
240.9
315
57
81.9%
4.2
Joe Mixon
225.5
313
60
80.8%
3.8
Todd Gurley
223.4
254
60
76.4%
3.7
Miles Sanders
220.6
228
64
71.9%
3.4
Le'Veon Bell
217
312
75
76.0%
2.9
Kenyan Drake
216.2
221
63
71.5%
3.4
Devonta Freeman
201.6
243
62
74.5%
3.3
Phillip Lindsay
197.7
259
47
81.9%
4.2
Josh Jacobs
193.6
262
41
84.4%
4.7
Melvin Gordon
186.8
204
62
69.6%
3.0
Marlon Mack
181.3
261
31
88.1%
5.8
David Montgomery
174.4
267
48
82.0%
3.6
Ronald Jones
170.3
203
41
79.8%
4.2
Carlos Hyde
157.2
255
26
89.8%
6.0
Adrian Peterson
151
228
28
87.7%
5.4
Sony Michel
148.4
258
39
84.9%
3.8
One thing that should stand out immediately is backs with higher TRAPs tended to perform worse relative to their total touches, while those who racked up high-value touches tended to perform better. Another thing that should stand out is Derrick Henry's TRAP, as the only one over 80% among the league's top 10 Fantasy backs.
What does the future hold for Henry?
Henry finished as RB5 in PPR leagues in 2019, and in doing so became the first player since 2012 to finish in the top five at the position in PPR scoring while catching fewer than 30 passes. Because of how I like to analyze running backs, he's become something of a fascination for me, and I've been itching to dig into him more.
In particular, I wanted to look into two things: 1) Can he repeat or perhaps even build on his 2019 performance? 2) Can his TRAP change in a meaningful way, particularly in terms of catching more passes?
To get at both of these questions, I wanted to look at players who had produced similar seasons to Henry's 2019. I often don't like to go too far back with running back comps, because the way running backs are used has changed substantially in the past decade. But Henry is a perfect example of a throwback to an earlier era, as is his usage, so for him those comps are much more appropriate.
I added the PPR points per high-value touch column to the table above, because it represents a type of efficiency I was curious about in sustainability terms. Throughout Henry's young career, he's never been one to rack up high-value touches, and he's maintained a TRAP above 80% each season. But in 2019, he produced far more PPR points per high-value touch than in any year prior.
Player
Year
PPR FP
Touches
HVT
TRAP
PPR/HVT
Derrick Henry
2016
105.7
123
24
80.5%
4.4
Derrick Henry
2017
135
187
25
86.6%
5.4
Derrick Henry
2018
203.5
230
37
83.9%
5.5
Derrick Henry
2019
300.5
321
42
86.9%
7.2
Per the RotoViz Screener, there were 157 running back seasons from 2000-2018 of 250 or more PPR points. Just three times did a running back produce that many points with fewer high-value touches than Henry's 42 in 2019.
But history is not without positive comps for Henry's particular type of Fantasy production. Among the top-10 seasons in PPR/HVT in this sample, we find not one but two players showing up with consecutive seasons of this type of production.
Player
Season
PPR
Touches
HVT
TRAP
PPR/HVT
Adrian Peterson
2007
258
257
24
90.7%
10.8
DeAngelo Williams
2008
306.9
294
41
86.1%
7.5
Alfred Morris
2012
258
346
35
89.9%
7.4
Shaun Alexander
2005
378.8
385
53
86.2%
7.1
Adrian Peterson
2008
269.5
384
43
88.8%
6.3
Michael Turner
2008
282
382
45
88.2%
6.3
Jamal Lewis
2003
343.1
414
55
86.7%
6.2
Ezekiel Elliott
2016
327.5
353
55
84.4%
6.0
Shaun Alexander
2004
329.6
376
56
85.1%
5.9
Marshawn Lynch
2012
273.6
338
47
86.1%
5.8
Chris Johnson
2009
398.9
408
72
82.4%
5.5
Clinton Portis
2002
322.2
306
59
80.7%
5.5
Robert Smith
2000
282.9
331
52
84.3%
5.4
Larry Johnson
2005
368.3
369
68
81.6%
5.4
Ahman Green
2003
395
405
73
82.0%
5.4
Arian Foster
2014
277.55
298
52
82.6%
5.3
C.J. Spiller
2012
261.3
250
50
80.0%
5.2
Clinton Portis
2003
314.5
328
61
81.4%
5.2
Adrian Peterson
2012
351.4
388
69
82.2%
5.1
Jamaal Charles
2010
286.5
275
58
78.9%
4.9
Adrian Peterson backed up up his hyper-efficient rookie year with another highly-efficient second season, again without racking up many high-value touches. He led the league in rushing yards per game each season.
Prime Shaun Alexander backed up a big 2004 with an even bigger 2005 season while posting even fewer high-value touches. He went from fourth in rushing yards per game in 2004 to leading the league in 2005, and led the league in total touchdowns each season.
Henry led the league in 2019 in rushing attempts and yards, and finished one back from Christian McCaffrey and Aaron Jones for total touchdowns.
But Peterson and Alexander aren't the only names on the above list. Here's how the ensuing season for each of those players looked:
Player
Season
N+1 PPR
N+1 Touches
N+1 HVT
N+1 TRAP
N+1 PPR/HVT
Adrian Peterson
2007
269.5
384
43
88.8%
6.3
DeAngelo Williams
2008
209.9
245
43
82.4%
4.9
Alfred Morris
2012
186.3
285
24
91.6%
7.8
Shaun Alexander
2005
148.4
264
23
91.3%
6.5
Adrian Peterson
2008
332.9
357
85
76.2%
3.9
Michael Turner
2008
155.6
183
19
89.6%
8.2
Jamal Lewis
2003
164.1
245
27
89.0%
6.1
Ezekiel Elliott
2016
203.2
268
46
82.8%
4.4
Shaun Alexander
2004
378.8
385
53
86.2%
7.1
Marshawn Lynch
2012
277.3
337
73
78.3%
3.8
Chris Johnson
2009
276.9
360
68
81.1%
4.1
Clinton Portis
2002
314.5
328
61
81.4%
5.2
Robert Smith
2000
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
Larry Johnson
2005
374.9
457
86
81.2%
4.4
Ahman Green
2003
236.8
299
57
80.9%
4.2
Arian Foster
2014
79
85
26
69.4%
3.0
C.J. Spiller
2012
156.8
235
38
83.8%
4.1
Clinton Portis
2003
241.75
383
63
83.6%
3.8
Adrian Peterson
2012
238.7
308
49
84.1%
4.9
Jamaal Charles
2010
20.2
17
5
70.6%
4.0
Several had a hard time posting the same number of touches, and efficiency dipped for many, results that are to be expected for running backs. We also see that the majority didn't see significantly altered touch mixes, and still maintained a TRAP over 80%.
Where do we take Henry in 2020?
Henry is a physical outlier.
While Henry was and remains a poster boy for a player with a huge touch total that doesn't feature many high-value touches (i.e. a TRAP back), the specific player he is shouldn't get lost in deep looks into the numbers.
But while that's something I'll be keeping in mind throughout the 2020 offseason, there are still reasons to wonder whether his spike in 2019 efficiency — something we didn't see from him across the 2016-2018 seasons, at least not to this degree — can carry over into 2020. We'll also have to keep in mind that running backs by their nature tend to get hurt at a high rate, and that it's difficult to sustain any type of high-end production from one year to the next at such a volatile position.
Henry will be one of the toughest players for me to rank in 2020, because his lack of high-value touches and reliance on elite efficiency in 2019 indicate this could easily go down as a career year. And why wouldn't it? It's hard to imagine things going more right for him, given the high rate of long touchdowns week in and week out.
But there's also reason for optimism. He'll be the locked-in lead back again in Tennessee, his TRAP was actually a career high in 2019 (and could very well improve a few percentage points as a result) and there are examples in the not-too-distant past — from the early part of Adrian Peterson's career to the prime of Shaun Alexander's — that indicate it wouldn't be unprecedented if he sustained a solid amount of his particular type of efficiency.
I'd love to see Henry as a second-round pick in 2020, not someone to invest in within the top-10 picks. That doesn't seem particularly likely to happen, given what he just accomplished in 2019. So will he be worth a first-round selection? He'd have to be an outlier. But maybe that's exactly what he is.
