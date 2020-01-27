Fantasy Football: What changes will — and should — be made to Fantasy Football over the next decade?

We got a great listener question on Monday's episode of Fantasy Football Today asking where we want to see Fantasy Football go in the 2020s. Adam Aizer, Dave Richard, Heath Cummings and I discussed several related ideas, but I have a strong opinion on one in particular.

Over the next decade, I'd love to see starting lineups expand considerably. As it stands, Fantasy Football is traditionally one quarterback, two running backs, two or three wide receivers, a tight end, a flex and perhaps a kicker and defense. Two-quarterback leagues have become more popular, and it seems we're trending toward three receivers in a lot of leagues.

There's something to be said about tradition, and doing things the way we've always done them. But in the modern, more pass-happy NFL, the number of viable Fantasy receiving options has expanded, and the increase in running back receiving plus the decline of the 350-plus carry workloads has meant multiple viable backs on many rosters. So the league itself, I believe, has shifted toward an atmosphere more conducive to larger lineups than what it looked like when Fantasy Football was in its infancy.

Another consideration seems to be trying to mirror what an actual team looks like, and most teams have one quarterback, one tight end, a couple of backs and perhaps three wide receivers. But interestingly, that's not a limitation we set in other Fantasy sports — in baseball, you'll have additional outfielders and infielders, while in basketball there are more than five starting spots in most leagues.

There are more considerations, among them the constant debate about the weight kickers and defenses play. If a league started, say, two quarterbacks, three running backs and five wide receivers — or perhaps just four or five flex positions — the percentage of total scoring the kicker and D/ST spots would account for would be much less significant.

And last week on the show, we discussed the win rates for each draft slot in 2019, and found that picks two through four presented a considerable advantage, with pick three being the clear best spot to draft last year. Over multiple seasons, that trend holds true, with the top picks holding a considerable advantage.

In 2019, of course, Picks 2-4 being at an advantage was due to the impact of Christian McCaffrey — as great as McCaffrey was, and for as much as he deserved to make a substantial impact on who won and lost leagues in 2019, there's something a bit off about more than half of the league not having a shot at drafting him, and the random draft order determining such a large share of who won and lost.

That's typically an argument for auction leagues, and I'm certainly a fan of that format. But the deeper roster format helps here as well — while McCaffrey would have still been the top player in that type of league, the impact any one player could have on wins and losses necessarily decreases as rosters expand, and the draft position win percentage trend would level out in snake leagues.

All of which is to say, leagues with deeper starting lineups present a better format for playing this game we all enjoy, help solve the kicker and D/ST dilemma, and arguably do a better job of rewarding the managers who build the best overall rosters, and that's the direction the entire Fantasy Football industry should move, in my humble opinion.

Among other ideas we discussed, Dave and Heath brought up the rise of best ball formats, and we debated their efficacy against the skill required in setting lineups. We discussed some alternatives like removing benches and starting everyone, or having just a player or two as "backups" who would be considered best ball options. I'm a fan of that after I had deep teams in championship matchups in 2019 who lost Will Fuller and D.J. Moore in the first halves of their respective games, and I had to sit idly by and watch the points rack up on my benches but not in my lineups.

Dave also shared his thoughts from his trip to the Senior Bowl last week, while we talked about some key players in Heath's early 2020 projections. You can listen to the whole episode here: