Fantasy Football: What did 2019 teach us about the tight end position for 2020?

Entering 2019, Fantasy drafters felt confident in Travis Kelce, George Kittle and Zach Ertz as the top three options at the position. In 2018, each had done something special — Kittle and Kelce had the all-time top two receiving yardage seasons at the position, while Ertz set the position's receptions record. All fell back a bit in 2019 production from those historic levels, but all were still very productive.

But behind them, drafters had another trio locked in, and none of Evan Engram, O.J. Howard or Hunter Henry returned good value. Engram and Henry both had periods of strong production but dealt with injuries, and each seems likely to be valued as a top-10 option again in 2020, while Howard's lack of production was harder to understand and is more likely to impact his long-term value.

But the failure of that trio was a reminder that despite the top three at the position mostly living up to their status, drafting a tight end in the early-to-middle rounds does carry risk. And with the successes of trendy later-round options like Mark Andrews and Darren Waller plus a short burst of elite production from Tyler Higbee to close the season, 2019 was also a reminder that tight end production doesn't have to come with substantial draft cost.

So how are we approaching the tight end position in 2020? Are Kelce, Kittle and Ertz the clear top three again, or has the shape of the top tier shifted? And is it worth paying up to grab one of those names, or does it make more sense to try to find comparable production late?

And most importantly, who are the later-round options who could become the next Andrews, Waller or Higbee in 2020? Adam Aizer, Heath Cummings and I answered those questions and discussed the status of the position heading into 2020 on Wednesday's Fantasy Football Today: