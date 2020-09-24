Watch Now: Roster Trends: Most Dropped Players ( 1:53 )

Fantasy football players have had to deal with a lot of aggravation in this short NFL season. Injuries are obviously the biggest culprit, of course, but there's only so much you can do about that. You sit your injured players, cut the ones who won't be any use to you and try to fill your lineup out as best you can from there. Injuries happen.

Arguably the even more frustrating thing to deal with is the inconsistent starter. Let's say, for example, you had to start Leonard Fournette in Week 1. Hey, you drafted early, you didn't have a viable option and besides, the Buccaneers signed him for a reason, right? He might not get a huge workload, but it would be enough to be worth starting.

A whopping 2.9 Fantasy points later, and it looks like you drafted Ronald Jones' backup. Whoops. No big deal, though, because you snagged Nyheim Hines late and he had a huge Week 1. Even with Jonathan Taylor set to fill in for Marlon Mack, Hines had a solid role on a Phillip Rivers-led offense. No sweat. And then you look up and you've gotten 4.3 points combined from that lineup spot over two weeks, and worst of all, you don't even know if you can trust either of them in Week 3.

Let's take a look at 10 players who saw the biggest spike in performance from Week 1 to Week 2, 10 who saw the biggest decrease, and try to figure out which week was closer to their true selves moving forward.

Biggest improvements from Week 1 to Week 2

Aaron Jones — Week 1: 17.6 FPTs; Week 2: 45.6

Which was real? Week 1. Which is, obviously, not a knock on him. Though, if Davante Adams does miss time, we saw last year how good that is for Jones' value as a pass catcher. Leonard Fournette — Week 1: 2.9 FPTs; Week 2: 27.6

Which was real? Neither. Fournette was always going to see a bigger role than he did in Week 1, and you can't rely on him breaking a 46-yard run or catch five passes again. I still think this is a time share with Ronald Jones for now. Ryan Fitzpatrick — Week 1: 5.44 FPTs; Week 2: 28.32

Which was real? Both. That's just the Fitzmagic experience, baby. Dak Prescott — Week 1: 19.64 FPTs; Week 2: 41.8

Which was real? Week 2. OK, it was sort of a weird week with Prescott scoring three rushing touchdowns. However, Week 1 also wasn't representative; Prescott had a rushing touchdown overturned by replay and then Michael Gallup had a near-50-yard catch called back on a dubious pass interference. He's an elite Fantasy QB. Tyler Higbee — Week 1: 7 FPTs; Week 2: 28.4

Which was real? Week 1. I'm actually pretty worried about Higbee, and would try to trade him if I could. He has just nine targets through his first two games, after getting at least eight in each of the last five games during his breakout last season. If not for the touchdowns in Week 2, people would be panicking about Higbee. Mike Gesicki — Week 1: 6 FPTs; Week 2: 27

Which was real? Both. Gesicki's role in Miami has always allowed for the possibility of this kind of big blow up game. He runs a bunch of routes in the middle of the field and gets downfield targets. There's a high weekly ceiling. But even going back to college, Gesicki's production has lagged his potential, and the bust weeks will come, too. Jordan Reed — Week 1: 3.2 FPTs; Week 2: 24

Which was real? Week 1. Of course, in this case, it doesn't matter much; you can start Reed as long as George Kittle is out, and nobody is viewing him as anything more than that right now. Nick Chubb — Week 1: 5.6 FPTs; Week 2: 26.3

Which was real? Week 2. Chubb won't score two touchdowns every week, but the Browns won't go down by double digits every week like they did in Week 1. He's going to get plenty of touches, enough to be a No. 1 running back. Dalton Schultz — Week 1: 2.1 FPTs; Week 2: 21.8

Which was real? Neither. Schultz probably isn't going to be an elite Fantasy tight end every week, but he's not going to be an afterthought either. His production will likely depend at least somewhat on how the defense plays — if the defense focuses on Dallas' three WR, Schultz should have a lot of room to play with. Darrell Henderson — Week 1: 0.6 FPTs; Week 2: 20.1

Which was real? Neither. Henderson was working his way back from a hamstring injury in Week 1, and then he got to be an every-down back and close out a win in Week 2. Henderson's chances of being an every-down back whenever Malcolm Brown and Cam Akers are healthy are extremely slim, but he won't play just five snaps either. For what it's worth, I'm sensing enough excitement around Henderson right now that, if I didn't have to start him this week, I'd try to trade him. I still think he's the No. 3 back for the Rams moving forward.

