Fantasy Football: What you missed Monday, as Drew Brees shines and Alvin Kamara shrinks

Drew Brees easily set the yardage record

Brees entered Monday's game 200 yards short of Peyton Manning's all-time passing yard record, and he didn't need much time to top it. He racked up 250 passing yards on 20 attempts in the first half, with the record-breaker coming on a long touchdown by Tre'Quan Smith before the half.

Brees ultimately ended up with 363 yards and three touchdowns in the game, and he's really not showing any signs of slowing down after picking up the record. He's passing for 331.6 yards per game, the second-highest total of his career, with 11 touchdowns in five games – without an interception. I would bet his passing volume (38 attempts per game, up from 33.5 last season) will slow down a bit, but Brees is playing as well right now as we've ever seen from him.

Mark Ingram's return put Alvin Kamara in the background

We knew Ingram's return would cost Kamara some opportunities, but this came as a genuine shock. Ingram played 36 snaps to Kamara's 31, and was simply a much bigger part of the team's game plan; Ingram had 16 carries and two receptions, compared to just six carries and three catches for Kamara. Ingram finished the game with 73 total yards and two touchdowns, compared to 39 yards and no scores for Ingram.

You wonder if the knee injury Kamara was on the injury report with was more serious than the Saints let on. Either way, he's got a bye in Week 6 to get over it and should be ready to hit the ground running in Week 7. Yes, his role will be a bit smaller moving forward, but you were expecting that coming in. He's not going to disappear from the offense, he's too valuable, and Kamara is still averaging 4.8 yards per carry and 9.2 per reception. He's still an elite Fantasy option, and we've seen this Saints' offense can sustain multiple elite Fantasy backs as recently as last year. Do not panic about Kamara.

I repeat: Do not panic about Kamara.

Alex Smith struggled badly

The final score tells the whole story: This one was all Saints from the start. Despite what looked like a good matchup – one that got even better when Marshon Lattimore left with a concussion – Washington's offense really couldn't do much. They racked up just 39 yards on the ground, while Smith consistently missed open targets en route to a 23-for-39 performance. He had 275 yards and no touchdowns, with one interception in the outing, while none of his receivers topped 55 yards in the game.

Smith actually hadn't been playing poorly entering Monday night, but he now has two games without a touchdown in four tries. Smith is averaging 260.5 yards per game and should be viewed as just a low-end No. 2 Fantasy QB against most matchups. And for the rest of the offense, only Chris Thompson is above 22 targets through four games, as Smith continues to spread the ball around, limiting the Fantasy utility of anyone who isn't a running back or Jordan Reed.

Other notes from MNF:

Adrian Peterson suffered a shoulder injury … It was a rough day for Peterson, who suffered what ended up being just a minor knee injury early, before dislocating his shoulder later in the game. The knee injury seems like a non-issue, but he will have an MRI on the shoulder. Peterson told reporters after the game, "It's not going to keep me out."



Tre'Quan Smith had his coming out party … The Saints have talked up the rookie out of UCF in recent weeks, and he finally made an impact Monday. He was targeted just three times but caught all three for 111 yards and a pair of scores. He clearly has game-breaking ability but doesn't have the role to take advantage of it yet. He's someone to keep an eye on as the Saints come back from their bye in Week 6.



Chris Thompson suffered a rib injury … It's hard to know how serious this one is, because Thompson suffered the injury on the team's last offensive play of the game. We'll monitor it throughout the week.



Other news from around the NFL

