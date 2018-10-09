Fantasy Football: What you missed Monday, as Drew Brees shines and Alvin Kamara shrinks
Missed Monday Night Football? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need to know from Drew Brees' record-breaking night, as well as from the rest of the NFL Monday.
Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."
Drew Brees easily set the yardage record
Brees entered Monday's game 200 yards short of Peyton Manning's all-time passing yard record, and he didn't need much time to top it. He racked up 250 passing yards on 20 attempts in the first half, with the record-breaker coming on a long touchdown by Tre'Quan Smith before the half.
Brees ultimately ended up with 363 yards and three touchdowns in the game, and he's really not showing any signs of slowing down after picking up the record. He's passing for 331.6 yards per game, the second-highest total of his career, with 11 touchdowns in five games – without an interception. I would bet his passing volume (38 attempts per game, up from 33.5 last season) will slow down a bit, but Brees is playing as well right now as we've ever seen from him.
Mark Ingram's return put Alvin Kamara in the background
We knew Ingram's return would cost Kamara some opportunities, but this came as a genuine shock. Ingram played 36 snaps to Kamara's 31, and was simply a much bigger part of the team's game plan; Ingram had 16 carries and two receptions, compared to just six carries and three catches for Kamara. Ingram finished the game with 73 total yards and two touchdowns, compared to 39 yards and no scores for Ingram.
You wonder if the knee injury Kamara was on the injury report with was more serious than the Saints let on. Either way, he's got a bye in Week 6 to get over it and should be ready to hit the ground running in Week 7. Yes, his role will be a bit smaller moving forward, but you were expecting that coming in. He's not going to disappear from the offense, he's too valuable, and Kamara is still averaging 4.8 yards per carry and 9.2 per reception. He's still an elite Fantasy option, and we've seen this Saints' offense can sustain multiple elite Fantasy backs as recently as last year. Do not panic about Kamara.
I repeat: Do not panic about Kamara.
Alex Smith struggled badly
The final score tells the whole story: This one was all Saints from the start. Despite what looked like a good matchup – one that got even better when Marshon Lattimore left with a concussion – Washington's offense really couldn't do much. They racked up just 39 yards on the ground, while Smith consistently missed open targets en route to a 23-for-39 performance. He had 275 yards and no touchdowns, with one interception in the outing, while none of his receivers topped 55 yards in the game.
Smith actually hadn't been playing poorly entering Monday night, but he now has two games without a touchdown in four tries. Smith is averaging 260.5 yards per game and should be viewed as just a low-end No. 2 Fantasy QB against most matchups. And for the rest of the offense, only Chris Thompson is above 22 targets through four games, as Smith continues to spread the ball around, limiting the Fantasy utility of anyone who isn't a running back or Jordan Reed.
Other notes from MNF:
- Adrian Peterson suffered a shoulder injury … It was a rough day for Peterson, who suffered what ended up being just a minor knee injury early, before dislocating his shoulder later in the game. The knee injury seems like a non-issue, but he will have an MRI on the shoulder. Peterson told reporters after the game, "It's not going to keep me out."
- Tre'Quan Smith had his coming out party … The Saints have talked up the rookie out of UCF in recent weeks, and he finally made an impact Monday. He was targeted just three times but caught all three for 111 yards and a pair of scores. He clearly has game-breaking ability but doesn't have the role to take advantage of it yet. He's someone to keep an eye on as the Saints come back from their bye in Week 6.
- Chris Thompson suffered a rib injury … It's hard to know how serious this one is, because Thompson suffered the injury on the team's last offensive play of the game. We'll monitor it throughout the week.
Other news from around the NFL
- Jay Ajayi suffered a torn ACL … Dave Richard broke down the impact this injury will have, but suffice it to say, Corey Clement and Wendell Smallwood are must-add options with Ajayi out. We'll see if the Eagles opt to trade for one of the big-name running backs who could be available.
- Matt Breida has a mid-ankle sprain … There was some concern this might have been a high-ankle sprain when Breida suffered it Sunday, but it looks like he's avoided the worst of it. Still, consider him a long shot to play Monday against the Packers unless we see improvement during the week. Breida seems to have a new injury every week, and at this point it's fair to wonder if he can hold up to being a primary back, or if he's destined to be a role player, ala Chris Thompson.
- Leonard Fournette (hamstring) is not expected back for Week 6 … NFL Network reports Fournette won't play against the Cowboys Sunday, as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury. This was always expected to be a multi-week issue for Fournette, and with Corey Grant sidelined, expect a lot of T.J. Yeldon in Week 6.
- The Texans expect Lamar Miller (chest) back in Week 6 … Miller was active Sunday night, but didn't see the field as Alfred Blue handled all the backfield work. Blue rushed for just 46 yards on 20 carries and should cede work back to Miller when he returns in Week 6.
- Evan Engram (knee) could return in Week 6 … Engram hasn't played since suffering the injury in Week 3, but he could return for the Giants Thursday night matchup against the Eagles. Even if he does, it'll be hard to trust him coming back from an MCL sprain.
- Austin Seferian-Jenkins was placed on IR … Jenkins has been dealing with an abdominal injury all season, picking up just 11 catches for 90 yards in five games before the injury.
So who should you sit and start? And what shocking QB could win you Week 6? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy football rankings for every single position, and see which shocking QB finishes in the top 10 this week, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eagles have options to replace Ajayi
Jay Ajayi won't be able to help Fantasy owners anymore, but the Eagles have two young backs...
-
Top Week 6 Fantasy waiver wire pickups
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe in Carson and Davis?
Running back committees have become our reality in Fantasy Football. Heath Cummings dissects...
-
Week 5 reactions, Week 6 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's game, while keeping an eye...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...