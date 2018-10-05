Fantasy Football: What you missed Thursday, with Tom Brady getting help and Andrew Luck needing some

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Andrew Luck didn't get much help

I was nervous to trust Luck in this one, given the absence of T.Y. Hilton, Jack Doyle, Marlon Mack, and two starting offensive linemen, especially because I'm still not convinced he's all the way back to being himself. I'm glad I did start him, of course, as Luck passed for 365 yards and three touchdowns, but for the second week in a row, it didn't look great at halftime.

Luck racked up plenty of Fantasy points in garbage time, scoring two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, but he might have played even better than his line indicated. The Colts dropped numerous passes, and at least one of Luck's two interceptions went off a receivers' hands before ending up with the defense. He still hasn't been efficient – 6.2 yards per attempt Thursday – but the last two weeks have been promising for Luck, especially largely without Hilton. Thanks to passing volume alone, Luck looks like he's back to being a must-start option, even if he has to do most of his damage after digging out of a big hole in the second half every week.

A Quick Shoutout ... To Eric Ebron, who hauled in nine passes for 105 yards and a pair of scores. He wasn't moving well, and left the game at various points, but has already matched his career high for touchdowns in a season with five. He has 26 catches for 255 yards through five games, and looks like a must-start tight end in this offense, especially with Jack Doyle sidelined.



Tom Brady took advantage of his weapons

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Brady had it quite a bit easier. For as much talk as there has been of the Patriots' shortcomings, Thursday night was a display for just how much Brady has to work with right now. He finished the game 34 of 44 for 341 yards and three touchdowns, though he was also intercepted twice for the second game in a row – one of those picks was initially ruled a fumble, for what it's worth.

After a relatively slow start, Brady had his full complement of weapons available for the first time. Let's see how everyone did, and what Fantasy owners should take away:

James White: 10 catches on 14 targets for 77 yards – White has been an integral part of the team's plans all season long, with at least 13 PPR Fantasy points in each game. He may have had just two carries Thursday, but he's had at least seven touches in every game. A must-start option in PPR.



Rob Gronkowski: Six catches on seven targets for 75 yards – I was worried Gronkowski might be a decoy coming off his ankle injury, but he was productive enough to justify the start. With 10 days off before their next game, there's no chance you're sitting Gronkowski.



Julian Edelman: Seven catches on nine targets for 57 yards – It could have been an even better game for Edelman, but he dropped a long pass in the second half. Either way, a solid start to his season. Expect Edelman to continue to rack up catches, if not yards or touchdowns.



Josh Gordon: Two catches on four targets for 50 yards and a touchdown: Gordon is still being worked in slowly, but he showed why he has so much upside in this offense, catching a long touchdown from Brady despite double coverage. Start him cautiously in the future, but this was a good reminder that you need to keep him on your roster, at the very least.



Chris Hogan: Three catches on four targets for 34 yards – It's been an abysmal start to the season for one of our favorite breakout candidates, and there's no reason to think things will get better. He has topped out at five targets in a game and has 19 through five games. He's a role player in this offense until further notice. Don't be afraid to drop Hogan, who could be fifth in the pecking order moving forward.



Other notes from around the NFL

