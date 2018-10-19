Fantasy Football: What you missed, with Dalvin Cook and Isaiah Crowell in doubt

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

The Cardinals have to make some kind of change

I don't know what that change might entail, but at this point, the Cardinals need to do something. Rookie Josh Rosen struggled through his worst game yet, completing 21 of 39 for 194 yards and three picks, with just one touchdown, but they have to stick with him through his struggles, given the talent and pedigree. The obvious answer – and one coach Steve Wilks didn't deny Thursday after the game – would be to get rid of offensive coordinator Mike McCoy.

McCoy's last three stops have hardly been inspiring, as the Broncos ranked 27th in scoring last season with him as offensive coordinator, while the Chargers ranked better than 17th just once in his final three seasons as the head coach. The Cardinals now rank 31st in scoring and dead last in yards, and their offense has managed to render David Johnson almost wholly ineffective. He is averaging just 3.2 yards per carry, and Thursday's game was illustrative of the issues he has faced: Too many rushes right up the middle into stacked boxes, only three targets, and too few opportunities to make plays in space as a result.

There's no magic bullet for what ails the Cardinals' offense, of course, because they aren't exactly overflowing with talent. But a better scheme would help, and that's the most obvious place to hope for improvement. If nothing else, things likely can't get worse. I don't know if there's hope for anyone else here, but I'll be putting out some buy-low offers for Johnson in the next few days. He's too talented not to be better than this.

Phillip Lindsay led all Broncos' RBs in snaps

This has been a nearly even split all season, with Royce Freeman taking the obvious rushing downs, Devontae Booker taking the obvious passing downs, and Lindsay splitting the remainder, but that wasn't the case Thursday. Booker played just six snaps, as the Broncos rarely needed to rely on their passing game. But it was Freeman's usage that was most notable, as he played just 18 snaps, compared to 35 for Lindsay.

Before you get too excited about what this might mean for Lindsay moving forward, note that Freeman suffered an ankle injury late in the game that likely explains at least some of the discrepancy. However, in keeping with the season-long trend, Lindsay was once again the team's most effective back, rushing 14 times for 90 yards and a touchdown; Freeman had a touchdown as well, to go with 37 yards on 13 carries.

There's no reason to believe this represents a fundamental shift in how the Broncos will use their backs, but it is worth noting that Vance Joseph did tell reporters he wanted to use Lindsay and Freeman more a few weeks ago. Maybe this is a sign of what they'll look like when they aren't playing from behind, as they have been.

Other notes from TNF

Ricky Seals-Jones left with an injury … Seals-Jones took a helmet to the right arm during the third quarter of Thursday's game, and was unable to return due to the injury. The extent is not yet known, but with Seals-Jones failing to have topped 60 yards in six of seven games, he won't be worth stashing in most formats if he misses time.



Emmanuel Sanders continues to make big plays … Sanders hit on a long touchdown, and threw for another Thursday, giving him five scores on the season. He also has at least 96 yards in four of seven games, and is averaging 86.1 yards per game in 2018, the second-best mark of his career. He did leave the game late with an ankle injury, but with three extra days to recover before Week 8, we hope he won't be limited.



Other notes from around the NFL

Dalvin Cook (hamstring) did not practice Thursday … Initially, there were reports indicating Cook had practiced Thursday, but he was downgraded to "DNP" on the official practice report. This is especially concerning given that Cook had practiced in full Wednesday and has had multiple setbacks with this injury. We'll be watching his status with an eagle eye, but at this point, prepare a contingency plan in case he sits out again. Latavius Murray would obviously belong in any lineup if Cook misses time.



Isaiah Crowell (foot) did not practice Thursday … Crowell has now missed the first two days of practice this week and has to be considered legitimately questionable for Week 7 against the Vikings. Bilal Powell would see an increased workload if Crowell is sidelined.



Ryan Tannehill (shoulder) may not be back for Week 8 … Though surgery does not seem to be an option, the Dolphins will likely be without Tannehill for at least two more games, as ESPN reported Thursday Tannehill faces an "uphill battle" to play on Thursday night in Week 8. He has already been ruled out for Week 7, with Brock Osweiler set to make his second start.



Theo Riddick (knee) did not practice Thursday … The Lions' crowded backfield could be a bit more manageable in Week 7, as Riddick has yet to practice this week. Kerryon Johnson would see an increased workload in the passing game if Riddick is out and would be well worth starting in all formats.



T.J. Yeldon (ankle, foot) was back at practice … Yeldon sat out Wednesday's practice, but it looks like that may have been just a precaution, as he was not limited Thursday. He looks like he will be ready to go for this week's game against the Texans.



Allen Robinson (groin) did not practice Thursday … Now it's time to get concerned. Robinson was limited on Wednesday, so this is obvious move in the wrong direction. Friday's practice will be illuminating, but don't be surprised at this point if Robinson is not out there Sunday. Taylor Gabriel would be a starting-caliber Fantasy WR with Robinson out.



Ted Ginn (knee) was placed on injured reserve … The Saints had seemingly hoped to manage the injury with Ginn, who was initially injured in Week 4, but it turns out that wasn't enough. This creates a big opportunity for Tre'Quan Smith and Cameron Meredith, both of whom have breakout potential for the second-half of the season.



Mohamed Sanu (hip), Calvin Ridley (ankle) did not practice Thursday … Well, if Julio Jones can't get into the end zone now … Sanu and Ridley have both been unable to practice all week, though Falcons coach Dan Quinn did express some optimism about both before Thursday's practice, so we'll see if they get out there on Friday.



Will Fuller (hip) was limited at practice … Fuller is no stranger to being limited at practice, but in this instance, it's a new injury that makes it noteworthy. He's been dealing with hamstring injuries all season but has largely been able to play through them. We'll see if that remains the same for Week 7 with this injury.



