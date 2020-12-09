In a season where nothing has gone according to plan, it's only fitting that the Ravens finally looked like themselves during their second postponed game due to a team-wide COVID-19 outbreak. They demolished the Cowboys, rushing for 294 yards as a team in their 34-17, and probably overturned some Fantasy results in the process.

Lamar Jackson ran wild, rushing for 94 yards and one touchdown, and he didn't even lead the team in rushing yards. That was Gus Edwards, who rushed for 101 yards on seven carries. And as for J.K. Dobbins? He had a solid game, rushing for 71 yards and a touchdown, but it wasn't a particularly promising game for his Fantasy prospects because he had just 11 of 24 Ravens RB carries, hardly the role we were hoping to see in his ascension to the No. 1 role. He looks more like a low-end RB2 for Week 14 and beyond, rather than the must-start guy we had hoped he would be.

The Cowboys pretty much looked like we've come to expect. Ezekiel Elliott was fine for Fantasy, and his six targets were especially a good sign after that part of his game seemed to be slipping. Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup caught touchdowns and CeeDee Lamb was a decent PPR option, and Lamb and Gallup are both still just low-end starting options; Cooper is a decent No. 2.

And that's about all you need to know from Tuesday night's game. What can I say, it wasn't terribly exciting. Tuesday was actually also a pretty slow news day around the league, too -- and we aren't complaining. There's been too much to keep up with of late, so I'll take a day when the only significant news is a QB changed in Philadelphia. I'll get into the ramifications of the Eagles decision to bench Carson Wentz shortly because today's newsletter is all about getting you ready for Week 14 by previewing each position. I've got the key injuries we're monitoring, news updates from Tuesday, some key numbers to know and matchups that matter from Heath Cummings' position previews, plus our expert consensus rankings from Heath, Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard.

We know the stakes are higher than ever in Week 14, so we're going to make sure you have everything you need to lock in the right lineup this week. Let's get started.

The Eagles made the decision to move to Jalen Hurts as the starting quarterback for Week 14 against the Saints, which won't be a soft landing spot for his first start. The Eagles are looking for a spark, because Carson Wentz sure hasn't given them one this season. Of course, the contextual problems that plagued Wentz -- limited receiving talent, bad line play -- aren't likely to be much better for Hurts. But, his athleticism adds a new dimension to the offense, and you have to think the Eagles are going to lean into his unique gifts the same way the Saints have with Taysom Hill. Hurts could make that kind of impact. I wrote about the decision, what to expect from Hurts, and how he might impact the rest of the offense here, if you want to get more in depth.

Injuries

Cam Newton (abdomen), Drew Brees (ribs), Daniel Jones (hamstring), Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle), Brandon Allen (chest)

News and notes

Newton was limited at practice Tuesday -- He is expected to play, and he didn't seem too limited by it in Week 13, but it is a short week, so there could be elevated risk of re-injury. Newton is just a low-end starting option for Thursday against the Rams.

-- He is expected to play, and he didn't seem too limited by it in Week 13, but it is a short week, so there could be elevated risk of re-injury. Newton is just a low-end starting option for Thursday against the Rams. Of the other injured quarterbacks, Jones probably has the best chance of playing -- and Brees and Garoppolo don't seem like they have any chance. Jones is going to try to get through the week of practice, and the Giants will give him up until game-time to make a decision if they feel they need to.

Numbers to Know

5 -- Rush attempts in less than a half of play in Week 13 for Jalen Hurts . He'll be more valuable in leagues that reward four points per passing touchdown.

-- Rush attempts in less than a half of play in Week 13 for . He'll be more valuable in leagues that reward four points per passing touchdown. 5.2 -- Completed air yards per attempt for Deshaun Watson . Even without Will Fuller, he's a must-start quarterback.

-- Completed air yards per attempt for . Even without Will Fuller, he's a must-start quarterback. 26% -- More than a quarter of Drew Lock's throws have been rated bad throws per Pro Football Reference.

Matchups that matter

Justin Herbert vs. ATL -- 32nd vs. QB -- You probably can't sit the slumping rookie because of the matchup, but it isn't the slam dunk it once seemed to be.

vs. ATL -- 32nd vs. QB -- You probably can't sit the slumping rookie because of the matchup, but it isn't the slam dunk it once seemed to be. Ryan Tannehill @JAC -- 30th vs. QB -- Worried about pass volume? The last time Tannehill faced the Jaguars, he threw for four touchdowns on 24 pass attempts without A.J. Brown .

@JAC -- 30th vs. QB -- Worried about pass volume? The last time Tannehill faced the Jaguars, he threw for four touchdowns on 24 pass attempts without . Cam Newton @LAR -- 2nd vs. QB -- Given the tough matchup and the fact he isn't 100%, fading Newton is probably the right choice.

Consensus Expert Rankings

Patrick Mahomes Aaron Rodgers Russell Wilson Josh Allen Deshaun Watson Justin Herbert Ryan Tannehill Tom Brady Taysom Hill Ben Roethlisberger Kyler Murray Lamar Jackson

If you drafted Christian McCaffrey this season, things certainly didn't go the way you hoped. But, if you managed to stay alive until now, he could do exactly what you envisioned when you drafted him: Lead you to a Fantasy title. He's expected back for Week 14, and the Panthers could be without D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak the Panthers are dealing with, which could put even more of a burden on McCaffrey's now-healed shoulder. He's played just three games this season and still has six touchdowns, while averaging 124.7 yards per game. If it's not too late, McCaffrey is right on time.

Injuries

Christian McCaffrey (shoulder), Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness), Josh Jacobs (ankle), Antonio Gibson (toe), Joe Mixon (foot), D'Andre Swift (illness), James Conner (Reserve/COVID-19), Cam Akers (shoulder), Salvon Ahmed (shoulder), Frank Gore (concussion), Alexander Mattison (appendix), Kerryon Johnson (knee), Lamical Perine (ankle), Devonta Freeman (ankle), Ito Smith (head), Justin Jackson (knee) and Joshua Kelley (ankle)

News and notes

Akers improved to a limited participant in practice Tuesday -- That's a positive sign after he was estimated as a non-participant for Monday. Akers finally looked like the Rams No. 1 back in Week 13, so it would be a real shame if an injury derailed him. Assuming he practices Wednesday and is cleared to play, Akers is an RB2 for the matchup against the Patriots.

-- That's a positive sign after he was estimated as a non-participant for Monday. Akers finally looked like the Rams No. 1 back in Week 13, so it would be a real shame if an injury derailed him. Assuming he practices Wednesday and is cleared to play, Akers is an RB2 for the matchup against the Patriots. James Conner has missed two weeks while on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but he is expected to play in Week 14 -- The Steelers offense hasn't looked great lately, and they may need to throw a ton just to keep up with the Bills. And don't be surprised if Conner doesn't play a full snap share in his first game back from the illness.

Numbers to know

67.5 -- PPR Fantasy points for J.D. McKissic since Week 9. That ranks ninth among running backs.

-- PPR Fantasy points since Week 9. That ranks ninth among running backs. 16 -- David Montgomery has at least 16 touches in all but two games this season.

-- has at least 16 touches in all but two games this season. 9.1 -- Kareem Hunt has one game with more than 9.1 PPR Fantasy points since Nick Chubb returned.

-- has one game with more than 9.1 PPR Fantasy points since returned. 1 -- Cam Akers has still not seen more than one target in any game.

Matchups that matter

David Montgomery vs. HOU -- 31st vs. RB -- Montgomery proved he could put up big Fantasy numbers against a great matchup last week, and he's got another this week.

vs. HOU -- 31st vs. RB -- Montgomery proved he could put up big Fantasy numbers against a great matchup last week, and he's got another this week. Adrian Peterson vs. GB -- 30th vs. RB -- The Packers beat the Lions by 21 the last time they played and the Lions running backs still had 20 carries for 85 yards and a touchdown, plus five catches for 60 yards. And Swift and Johnson may both be out for this one. If Swift plays, he's a must-start; if he doesn't, Peterson is a solid RB2.

vs. GB -- 30th vs. RB -- The Packers beat the Lions by 21 the last time they played and the Lions running backs still had 20 carries for 85 yards and a touchdown, plus five catches for 60 yards. And Swift and Johnson may both be out for this one. If Swift plays, he's a must-start; if he doesn't, Peterson is a solid RB2. Jonathan Taylor @LV -- 28th vs. RB -- Taylor has played right around half of the Colts snaps over the past two games, and had 13 carries and three targets in Week 13. A similar role would make him an RB2 this week.

@LV -- 28th vs. RB -- Taylor has played right around half of the Colts snaps over the past two games, and had 13 carries and three targets in Week 13. A similar role would make him an RB2 this week. Miles Sanders vs. NO -- 2nd vs. RB -- He's not an auto-sit, but I would play both Montgomery and Taylor over him; Peterson is a tougher call. That puts Sanders into the low-end RB2 discussion, especially with concerns about how the Eagles offense will look with Hurts in at QB.

Consensus expert rankings

Christian McCaffrey Derrick Henry Dalvin Cook James Robinson Austin Ekeler Aaron Jones David Montgomery Alvin Kamara Jonathan Taylor Nick Chubb Chris Carson Ezekiel Elliott Myles Gaskin Wayne Gallman J.D. McKissic Kenyan Drake J.K. Dobbins Ronald Jones Clyde Edwards-Helaire David Johnson Melvin Gordon Raheem Mostert Nyheim Hines Kareem Hunt

Between an ankle injury and a reported positive COVID-19 test, D.J. Moore's chances of playing in Week 14 against the Broncos seem pretty slim. That's disappointing for Moore, who went into the bye in Week 13 with 284 yards on 15 catches over his previous three games, but it could be great news for Curtis Samuel. He was hot going into the bye as well, with 255 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 25 catches in the previous four games, but Moore's absence could open all kinds of possibilities. Moore has been the Panthers primary deep threat this season, but either Samuel or Robby Anderson could fill that role with Moore out, and both are also adept playmakers in the short and intermediate range. If the targets the three of them usually split end up going to just Anderson and Samuel, both could be big Fantasy contributors.

Injuries

D.J. Moore (Reserve/COVID-19), Kenny Golladay (hip), Tee Higgins (hamstring), Curtis Samuel (hamstring), John Brown (ankle), Julian Edelman (knee), Preston Williams (foot), Laviska Shenault, Randall Cobb (toe), Larry Fitzgerald (illness) and Willie Snead (illness)

News and notes

Chris Godwin got the pins removed from his finger -- He missed practice Tuesday, but it was just for this minor procedure, and he isn't expected to miss Week 14. Hopefully the 19 targets he earned in the past two games will carry over to a strong finish. It's no sure thing given the way Tom Brady spreads the ball around, but he and Mike Evans are the only WRs to start here.

-- He missed practice Tuesday, but it was just for this minor procedure, and he isn't expected to miss Week 14. Hopefully the 19 targets he earned in the past two games will carry over to a strong finish. It's no sure thing given the way Tom Brady spreads the ball around, but he and are the only WRs to start here. The Titans placed Adam Humphries on IR -- Humphries returned from a month-long absence due to a concussion but couldn't get through his first game back before symptoms returned. Scary stuff.

Numbers to know

11.4 -- aDOT for Keke Coutee , a huge leap from his 2018 and 2019 opportunity.

-- aDOT for , a huge leap from his 2018 and 2019 opportunity. 28% -- Target share for Brandon Aiyuk in his past four games.

-- Target share for in his past four games. 40 -- Marvin Jones has seen 40 targets in the Lions' past four games. He's a must-start receiver as long as Kenny Golladay is out.

-- has seen 40 targets in the Lions' past four games. He's a must-start receiver as long as is out. 84 -- JuJu Smith-Schuster has 84 yards in his past three games combined.

Matchups that matter

Breshad Perriman, Denzel Mims and Jamison Crowder @SEA -- 32nd vs. WR -- It's a great matchup for a bad offense, so you can't expect all three to produce this week. But two of them? That could happen. I'd bet on Perriman and Crowder, both of whom are interesting WR3.

Consensus expert rankings

Davante Adams Tyreek Hill DK Metcalf Stefon Diggs Keenan Allen Allen Robinson A.J. Brown Calvin Ridley Julio Jones DeAndre Hopkins Mike Evans Michael Thomas Justin Jefferson Adam Thielen Amari Cooper Diontae Johnson Tyler Lockett Corey Davis Terry McLaurin Brandin Cooks Cooper Kupp Chris Godwin Robert Woods Robby Anderson

It's been a bit of an up-and-down season for T.J. Hockenson, but he's been excellent lately, with 16 catches for 241 yards over the last three games, and he's got a good chance of keeping that going in Week 14 against the Packers. He's as close to a must-start TE as you'll find outside of Travis Kelce and Darren Waller, and with Matthew Stafford throwing the ball downfield more aggressively in the first game after Matt Patricia's firing than ever before this season, Hockenson could be in line for a huge close to the season.

Injuries

Mark Andrews (Reserve/COVID-19), Jonnu Smith (knee), George Kittle (foot), Irv Smith (groin) and Greg Olsen (foot)

News and notes

There really isn't much new to report about tight ends right now. George Kittle is pushing to make a quick return from his foot injury, but 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Tuesday not to expect him "anytime soon right now." There isn't much left in this NFL season but anytime soon.

Numbers to know

7 -- T.J. Hockenson has at least seven targets in five of his past six games.

-- has at least seven targets in five of his past six games. 18 -- Red-zone targets for Darren Waller , second only to Davante Adams among all pass catchers.

-- Red-zone targets for , second only to among all pass catchers. 70% -- Cole Kmet has played at least 70% of the offensive snaps each of the past three weeks.

Matchups that matter

Hunter Henry vs. ATL -- 28th vs. TE -- It's been a frustrating season for Henry, but don't overreact to his one-catch showing in Week 13; it was just his third game with fewer than six targets all season.

vs. ATL -- 28th vs. TE -- It's been a frustrating season for Henry, but don't overreact to his one-catch showing in Week 13; it was just his third game with fewer than six targets all season. Logan Thomas @SF -- 1st vs. TE -- That's not what you want to see after Thomas' breakout game. On the other hand, that breakout game -- nine catches for 98 yards and a touchdown -- came against a pretty stout Steelers defense. You can't say he's "boom or bust," because that implies something like even odds for both, but you can still start him, knowing there's a lot that can go wrong but also big weekly upside.

Consensus expert rankings