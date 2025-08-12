Now that we're past the first week of preseason games, it's time to start looking at the CBS Sports Average Draft Position data, which you can view here. I encourage you to study the ADP because it's a good blueprint for how your draft might go.

But you never want to follow ADP directly for your drafts. The idea is to see where you can find potential value picks -- and players going too soon that you might want to avoid. We'll help you to navigate the ADP for the rest of this month to make the best decisions for your real draft.

So let's get started with our first look at the CBS Sports ADP for PPR, and we're focusing on wide receivers. There's no question who's at No. 1 this season, and it's Ja'Marr Chase, who should be the No. 1 overall pick. He won the Triple Crown in 2024 with the most receptions (127), receiving yards (1,708) and receiving touchdowns (17), and he's set up for another big campaign in 2025.

After Chase, there are questions, including who should be No. 2 at the position between Justin Jefferson and CeeDee Lamb? I like Lamb, but Jefferson is slightly ahead based on ADP.

The next decision for Fantasy managers is the order of receivers at No. 4 through No. 10, and ADP has Malik Nabers, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Puka Nacua, Nico Collins, Brian Thomas Jr., A.J. Brown and Drake London. The ADP is from 13.1 for Nabers until 25.0 for London, which would be a steal if he's there in early Round 3.

My order is Collins, Nabers, Thomas, Nacua, St. Brown, Brown and London, and I would draft all of these receivers in the top 17 overall picks. Ideally, if you draft at the back end of Round 1, you will select two of these receivers and have a great start to your roster in PPR.

After those 10 receivers, we have plenty of question marks on the next 21 guys, who have a lot of upside but several potential pitfalls. That group includes Ladd McConkey, Tee Higgins, Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Mike Evans, Garrett Wilson, Marvin Harrison Jr., Terry McLaurin, DK Metcalf, Xavier Worthy, D.J. Moore, Courtland Sutton, DeVonta Smith, Zay Flowers, George Pickens, Rashee Rice, Jameson Williams, Tetairoa McMillan, Calvin Ridley and Travis Hunter.

The ADP range for that group is 29.9 for McConkey through 76.0 for Hunter. I want a lot of receivers from that collection of talent, but there are several I will avoid as well based on their ADP.

For example, I love Wilson at his ADP of 45.3, but I'm not drafting McLaurin at 47.1 based on his lack of practice due to his contract. McMillan (ADP of 73.7) and Hunter (ADP of 76.0) are easy selections at their cost, and I like both better than Flowers (ADP of 65.8).

As we get into the No. 3 receiver range and beyond, there are some incredible values, including Jerry Jeudy (ADP of 78.2) and Jaylen Waddle (ADP of 82.6). I expect Ricky Pearsall (ADP of 104.3), Matthew Golden (ADP of 113.3) and Emeka Egbuka (ADP of 118.5) to be significant risers, while Chris Godwin (ADP of 76.1), Brandon Aiyuk (ADP of 103.3) and Jayden Reed (ADP of 113.2) could see their value plummet due to injuries.

Some late-round receivers that I plan to target include Keon Coleman (ADP of 119.6), Christian Kirk (ADP of 131.1), Rashid Shaheed (ADP of 144.8), Luther Burden III (ADP of 144.9), Demario Douglas (ADP of 160.7), Romeo Doubs (ADP of 164.6) and Cedric Tillman (ADP of 164.6). I will have a lot of exposure to these receivers on my Fantasy teams this year.

Best Value

Ricky Pearsall

ADP: 104.3

Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Aiyuk might not play until Week 6 as he recovers from the ACL and MCL tears he suffered last season in his right knee. And Jauan Jennings (calf) remains out as well. We're getting closer to Week 1, and it looks like Pearsall will be the No. 1 receiver for the 49ers, which is why I have him ranked at No. 71 overall. Pearsall had three games as a rookie in 2024 with at least six targets, and he scored at least 17.3 PPR points in all three outings. That's something to build off this year, and he should be a go-to target for Brock Purdy early and often in 2025.

Worst Value

Terry McLaurin

ADP: 47.1

I like McLaurin, and I hope he gets a lucrative contract extension. But the recent history of players dealing with contract situations hasn't been good, and McLaurin was already due for some regression this season. He's coming off a career-best 15.8 PPR points per game in 2024 in his first season with Jayden Daniels, and McLaurin scored a career-high 13 touchdowns to go with 82 catches for 1,096 yards on 117 targets. It's the fifth year in a row he's topped 1,000 receiving yards with at least 77 catches, but it's the first time he's been above five touchdowns over that span. I would only draft McLaurin as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this year, but he's being selected as the No. 20 receiver based on ADP. I'm out on McLaurin this season if that's his cost.