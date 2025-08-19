The second week of preseason action is over, and it's time to see what's changed with the CBS Sports Average Draft Position data, which you can view here. I encourage you to study the ADP because it's a good blueprint for how your draft might go.



But you never want to follow ADP directly for your drafts. The idea is to see where you can find potential value picks -- and players going too soon that you might want to avoid. We'll help you to navigate the ADP for the rest of this month to make the best decisions for your real draft.



Let's take a look at the updated CBS Sports ADP for PPR, and we're focusing on wide receivers here. And we have some injuries to several guys at the top, which could impact their ADP over the next week or so.



Justin Jefferson (hamstring) is close to returning to practice after being out since July 24, which should put Fantasy managers at ease. His ADP of 7.2 never moved much, and he's the No. 2 receiver off the board behind Ja'Marr Chase. I prefer CeeDee Lamb at No. 2, but both are top-five picks in PPR.



Malik Nabers is dealing with three different injuries (toe/shoulder/back), and we'll see if that lowers his ADP from 13.7 as the No. 4 receiver off the board. He's No. 5 for me behind Chase, Lamb, Jefferson, and Nico Collins, but I'm getting slightly nervous about Nabers given his health.



A.J. Brown (hamstring) has missed a week of practice, and I dropped him one spot behind Drake London to the No. 10 receiver. Brown's ADP is actually surprising at 27.0, and I would draft him in the middle of Round 2. But if he continues to miss practice, then Brown could fall into Round 3 to match his ADP.



Puka Nacua (ADP of 15.7) and Davante Adams (34.9) aren't injured, but we have to keep an eye on Matthew Stafford (back). Nacua has fallen slightly to the No. 6 receiver, while Adams is at No. 13. I like the value for both Rams, and hopefully Stafford will be ready for Week 1.



It's going to be interesting to monitor the ADP for the Kansas City receivers with Rashee Rice expected to play the first four games of the season before he has a disciplinary hearing Sept. 30. Rice's ADP continues to fall (75.2), while Xavier Worthy is at 51.8. This is the right spot for both Chiefs, and Rice could become a bargain if he continues to slip.



I'm expecting the ADP for Terry McLaurin (44.5) to decline while he remains a hold-in due to his contract. There's no way I would draft him in Round 4 as of now, and the earliest I would select him is Round 6.



Chris Godwin's ADP is also starting to decline (84.1) due to his ankle injury, and he could open the season on the PUP list. The earliest I would draft him is Round 9.



Mike Evans' ADP is starting to rise (37.8), and I'm willing to draft him in Round 3 now. I'm also being aggressive in drafting Emeka Egbuka (ADP of 107.6), and I would rather have him than Godwin. I would select Egbuka in Round 7.



I'm also going to be aggressive in drafting Ricky Pearsall (ADP of 90.1), especially with Jauan Jennings (calf) and Brandon Aiyuk (knee) injured. I would draft Pearsall as early as Round 6, while Jennings (ADP of 110.9) is a Round 10 pick at best, and Aiyuk (ADP of 131.6) is just a late-round flier.



Some other receivers with great value as of now are Jameson Williams (ADP of 72.0), Travis Hunter (79.8), Jerry Jeudy (79.9), Jaylen Waddle (83.2), Matthew Golden (107.5), Darnell Mooney (117.0), Michael Pittman (120.6), Keon Coleman (122.1), Christian Kirk (128.6), Rashid Shaheed (144.8), Luther Burden III (153.2), Marvin Mims (155.9), Cedric Tillman (165.3), Demario Douglas (165.4) and Romeo Doubs (165.5). I love all of these receivers at their current cost.

Best Value

Keon Coleman

ADP: 122.1

Coleman had a disappointing rookie campaign in 2024, but there's reason to buy back into him as a sophomore, especially with Khalil Shakir (ankle) banged up. Last season, Coleman finished with just 29 catches for 556 yards and four touchdowns on 57 targets in 13 games. He suffered a wrist injury in Week 9 against Miami, and his season derailed at that point when it seemed like he was about to get hot. In two games prior to that against Tennessee and Seattle, Coleman had nine catches for 195 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets, and hopefully that level of production is more consistent this year. I love him at this cost.

Worst Value

ADP: 66.2

For the past two seasons, Flowers has averaged 12.9 and 12.3 PPR points per game. That's quality production, but he was the No. 34 PPR receiver in 2024. He had 116 targets for 74 catches, 1,059 yards, and four touchdowns, and Baltimore just added DeAndre Hopkins this offseason, kept Mark Andrews, and remains committed to Derrick Henry. Lamar Jackson doesn't need to pepper one receiver with targets to be an MVP candidate, and Fantasy managers should treat Flowers as just a standout No. 3 receiver. Instead, he continues to get drafted as a borderline starter in two-receiver leagues, which is a mistake.