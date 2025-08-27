The most Fantasy drafts of the year are happening now in the final week of August, and this is an exciting time. And we know many of you will use the CBS Sports average draft position data as a guide, which you can view here. I encourage you to study the ADP because it's a good blueprint for how your draft might go.



But you never want to follow ADP directly for your drafts. The idea is to see where you can find potential value picks -- and players going too soon that you might want to avoid. We'll help you to navigate the ADP to make the best decisions for your real draft.



Let's take a look at the updated CBS Sports ADP for PPR, and we're focusing on wide receivers here. And the tough decision at this position really starts at the No. 4 receiver spot after Ja'Marr Chase, CeeDee Lamb, and Justin Jefferson come off the board.



I've done more than 50 drafts so far this season, and the order for the next seven receivers feels like it changes with each league. Based on ADP, the order is Malik Nabers (ADP of 13.5), Amon-Ra St. Brown (13.8), Puka Nacua (16.2), Nico Collins (16.3), Brian Thomas Jr. (19.6), Drake London (26.1), and A.J. Brown (28.5).



My order for those guys is Collins, Nabers, Thomas, St. Brown, Nacua, London, and Brown. I would draft all of them toward the end of Round 1 into the beginning of Round 2, and I'm surprised to see London and Brown falling into Round 3, which is a steal for both.



A riser for me throughout the preseason has been Mike Evans (37.2), and I would now draft him in Round 3 with Chris Godwin (ankle) and Jalen McMillan (neck) expected to be out early in the season. Emeka Egbuka (88.4) is a big riser as well, and I would draft him in Round 6. Godwin (110.3) should not be drafted until Round 10, and McMillan is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues.



Terry McLaurin (49.5) dropped into Round 5 while he was dealing with his contract situation, and now we'll see if he gets back up into Round 4 after signing a three-year extension. I'm still not drafting him before Round 5, and I consider him a bust this season.



There are plenty of guys being drafted after McLaurin that I would rather have, including DK Metcalf (50.2), Xavier Worthy (51.6), Garrett Wilson (52.2), Courtland Sutton (54.8), DeVonta Smith (61.6), George Pickens (66.3), Jameson Williams (67.9), Tetairoa McMillan (70.1), Calvin Ridley (71.9), Jerry Jeudy (78.5), Ricky Pearsall (80.9), Jaylen Waddle (84.6) and Egbuka. If you don't draft a wide receiver in the first two rounds, then this is where you can find a lot of talent at a cheaper cost. I love this group.



Some other great value at receiver includes Rome Odunze (98.7), Chris Olave (101.5), Matthew Golden (102.7), and Keon Coleman (118.3). Odunze could be the best receiver for the Bears this season, Olave will hopefully benefit from more work in the slot, Golden should be the best receiver for the Packers, and Coleman is a popular breakout candidate as the likely No. 1 receiver for the Bills.

Finally, some great options to target with late-round picks are Rashid Shaheed (146.9), Marvin Mims (151.6), Luther Burden III (152.7), Romeo Doubs (164.4), Demario Douglas (165.0), and Cedric Tillman (165.9). All of these receivers are sleepers, and I love targeting them with late-round picks.

Best Value

Christian Kirk

ADP: 132.5



Kirk will play a prominent role for the Texans this season, and he's worth drafting as early as Round 9. We expect Houston to be a very pass-happy team, especially with Joe Mixon (foot) hurt, and Kirk should be second on the team in targets behind Collins. The schedule is favorable for the Texans and their passing game, and Kirk could be a borderline top-30 Fantasy receiver this year in all leagues.

Worst Value

D.J. Moore

ADP: 53.6



I still expect Moore to be the No. 1 receiver for the Bears this season, but I don't expect it to be by a wide margin compared to Odunze and potentially Burden by the end of the year. Factor in Colston Loveland, and there are a lot of mouths to feed in Chicago's offense. I'm hopeful Caleb Williams can support all of these guys, but I'm afraid we won't get one player with significantly more production than the rest. As such, the earliest I would draft Moore is the middle of Round 6.