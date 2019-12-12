Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Preview: Start A.J. Brown, Antony Miller, Zach Pascal in Week 15?

It's Week 15 of the NFL season. Your Fantasy semifinals. And wide receiver has turned into the Upside Down. It's absolutely terrifying and almost unrecognizable. We currently expect four of the top 20 receivers to miss Week 15, and even some who are playing feel less than safe. Kenny Golladay will try to overcome David Blough, while Cooper Kupp just tries to get on the field a little more. Tyler Lockett and John Brown are mired in month-long slumps and Julio Jones hasn't scored in a month himself.

It's a disaster.

The only positive is that you can find legitimately-good receivers on the waiver wire. I ranked my preferences below but this is best viewed on a case-by-case basis.

Anthony Miller has the biggest projection at the start of the week He also has a nice floor with at least 11 PPR Fantasy points in four straight games.

Dede Westbrook likely has the highest PPR floor of the group. I would expect double-digit targets with D.J. Chark out.

A.J. Brown has the most upside, especially in non-PPR. This is a great matchup but he also comes with the risk of a run-heavy game script.

Zach Pascal very much deserves to be in the discussion if T.Y. Hilton doesn't play. It's not a great matchup, but it worked out pretty well for the 49ers last week.

Isaiah Ford, Allen Hurns, Justin Watson and Breshad Perriman all have enormous upside and almost no floor as injury replacements.

I can make a case for any of these receivers as waivers options, and most of them rank in my top 30 this week, but that's more about the state of the position than any certainty about their production.

The following players are not being projected to play Week 15 at this time. Here's what it means:

WR Preview Numbers to Know

27.3% - Darius Slayton's target share over the Giants' last four games. He's led the team in three of those games.

- Darius Slayton's target share over the Giants' last four games. He's led the team in three of those games. 46.2% - Breshad Perriman's career catch rate. No player has been worse since he joined the league.

- Breshad Perriman's career catch rate. No player has been worse since he joined the league. 12.7 - Yards per target for A.J. Brown. He doesn't get many targets, but he hasn't needed many.

- Yards per target for A.J. Brown. He doesn't get many targets, but he hasn't needed many. 4 - Odell Beckham's targets have decreased four weeks in a row. If the Browns have a lead, they'll protect it on the ground.

WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that matter Projections powered by Sportsline Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -5.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 11.1 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 46 TAR 79 REYDS 703 TD 6 FPTS/G 12.3 Tyler Boyd WR CIN Cincinnati • #83

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -9.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 11 WR RNK 18th

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Stashes John Ross WR CIN Cincinnati • #11

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Ownership 21% Ross could be a league-winner in Week 16.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top Play D.J. Moore WR CAR Carolina • #12

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Week 15 Prices FanDuel $6,900 DraftKings $6,600 This is not a bad matchup, and I'd expect the Panthers to be playing from behind. The price went down, too.

Contrarian Plays Isaiah Ford WR MIA Miami • #84

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Week 15 Prices FanDuel $4,500 DraftKings $3,700 Ford is likely to be the lowest owned of the injury replacement receivers.

WR Preview Heath's Projections

Non-PPR Rank PPR Rank WR NON PPR FPTS PPR FPTs 1 1 Michael Thomas 17.40 26.93 2 2 Julian Edelman 13.35 21.12 4 3 Allen Robinson 12.95 19.91 9 4 DeAndre Hopkins 12.23 19.75 5 5 Robert Woods 12.79 19.44 7 6 D.J. Moore 12.30 18.67 6 7 Jarvis Landry 12.74 18.64 3 8 Chris Godwin 12.99 18.63 12 9 Julio Jones 11.60 17.99 17 10 Davante Adams 11.13 17.53 8 11 Stefon Diggs 12.26 17.32 13 12 Anthony Miller 11.53 17.29 10 13 Tyreek Hill 12.18 17.11 11 14 Darius Slayton 12.11 16.67 14 15 Emmanuel Sanders 11.41 16.42 26 16 Keenan Allen 9.95 16.09 16 17 Deebo Samuel 11.20 15.98 28 18 Dede Westbrook 9.81 15.88 18 19 Amari Cooper 10.83 15.82 20 20 John Brown 10.37 15.74 15 21 A.J. Brown 11.20 15.71 23 22 Isaiah Ford 10.15 15.12 19 23 Zach Pascal 10.55 14.97 33 24 Christian Kirk 9.23 14.93 27 25 Allen Hurns 9.89 14.89 24 26 Odell Beckham 10.08 14.87 21 27 Courtland Sutton 10.31 14.78 31 28 Cooper Kupp 9.37 14.44 34 29 Cole Beasley 8.99 14.39 25 30 D.K. Metcalf 10.06 14.06 22 31 Kenny Golladay 10.16 13.91 32 32 Tyler Lockett 9.24 13.67 30 33 Golden Tate 9.40 13.64 29 34 Terry McLaurin 9.42 13.42 36 35 Justin Watson 8.81 13.21 42 36 Larry Fitzgerald 7.95 13.19 37 37 Marvin Jones 8.62 13.02 35 38 Michael Gallup 8.83 12.91 41 39 Sterlin Shepard 7.99 12.85 47 40 Tyler Boyd 7.42 12.59 38 41 Mike Williams 8.43 12.01 40 42 Robby Anderson 8.15 11.69

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 15 rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.