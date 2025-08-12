Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings Tiers 3.0: Draft day cheat sheet for building out WR on your rosters
Tier-based WR rankings to help you build out your Fantasy rosters
We're through the first week of preseason action, so it's time to update the wide receiver tiers. For Tiers 3.0, I'm only going to list the players in each tier with any potential changes.
You can see the full breakdown of each player by clicking on Tiers 1.0 here. You can also see the full list of Tiers 2.0 here.
And for context, this is based on PPR, as well as one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving. Hopefully, these tiers can help with any draft decisions you have to make this year.
Tier 1
Ja'Marr Chase
CeeDee Lamb
Justin Jefferson
No change from Tiers 2.0.
Tier 2
Nico Collins
Malik Nabers
Brian Thomas Jr.
Puka Nacua
Amon-Ra St. Brown
I moved Thomas into this tier, and I would draft him in Round 1. I'm slightly concerned about Travis Hunter's aggressive plan to play every snap on offense and defense, and Thomas should benefit as the clear alpha in the Jaguars' passing attack.
Tier 3
A.J. Brown
Drake London
The only change from this tier is Thomas moving up.
Tier 4
Tee Higgins
Tyreek Hill
I continue to flip-flop with Higgins and Hill, and both receivers are worth drafting toward the end of Round 2 or beginning of Round 3 in all leagues. I dropped Ladd McConkey from this tier after the Chargers signed Keenan Allen, which I view as a slight downgrade to McConkey's ceiling.
Tier 5
Davante Adams
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Garrett Wilson
Ladd McConkey
I dropped McConkey into this tier, and I moved Marvin Harrison Jr. into the next tier. The earliest Harrison should be drafted is the middle to the end of Round 4.
Tier 6
DK Metcalf
Courtland Sutton
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Mike Evans
Tetairoa McMillan
D.J. Moore
Xavier Worthy
I dropped Terry McLaurin from this tier, and he will continue to slide the longer he sits out of practice due to his contract situation. Worthy will remain in this tier for now, but that could change depending on any Rashee Rice suspension. And McMillan moved into this tier, and he's a rapid riser based on all the reports of his progress in training camp.
Tier 7
DeVonta Smith
George Pickens
Jameson Williams
Travis Hunter
Rashee Rice
Jerry Jeudy
Terry McLaurin
Calvin Ridley
Jaylen Waddle
Zay Flowers
I dropped McLaurin here for now, and the earliest I would draft him is Round 6. I also dropped Chris Godwin (ankle) from this tier since he could be out in Week 1 -- and maybe longer.
Tier 8
Ricky Pearsall
Matthew Golden
Chris Godwin
Chris Olave
Rome Odunze
Stefon Diggs
Jordan Addison
Godwin fell to this tier, and Pearsall and Golden moved up. Pearsall looks like the No. 1 receiver for the 49ers this season with Jauan Jennings (calf) and Brandon Aiyuk (knee) injured, and Golden is having a strong training camp, which should make him the No. 1 receiver in Green Bay this year. Addison remains in this tier for now despite his three-game suspension.
Tier 9
Jakobi Meyers
Emeka Egbuka
Deebo Samuel
Cooper Kupp
Darnell Mooney
Luther Burden III
Jauan Jennings
There was a lot of movement with this tier, and I moved Meyers to the top. You can argue he should be higher as the No. 1 receiver for the Raiders, but the earliest I would draft him is Round 8. I moved Egbuka to this tier with Godwin still out, and I also put Burden in this tier since he could be the slot receiver for the Bears.
Tier 10
Josh Downs
Khalil Shakir
Keon Coleman
Jayden Reed
Christian Kirk
Michael Pittman
Reed (foot) fell to this tier since he's hurt. He also might actually be third on the depth chart for the Packers behind Golden and Romeo Doubs. I still have high expectations for Reed, but he's easily behind Golden now. Shakir also fell to this tier with his high-ankle sprain, and it might be time to consider drafting Coleman ahead of Shakir based on upside.
Tier 11
Demario Douglas
Keenan Allen
Cedric Tillman
Rashid Shaheed
Jayden Higgins
Romeo Doubs
Wan'Dale Robinson
Douglas moved to the top of this tier since he should be the primary slot receiver for the Patriots. And Allen is now in this tier after signing with the Chargers, which knocked out Tre Harris from this group. I also moved up Doubs and dropped Aiyuk, who remains on the PUP list.
Tier 12
Brandon Aiyuk
Jalen McMillan
Marquise Brown
Marvin Mims
Jack Bech
Kyle Williams
Aiyuk and Brown (ankle) dropped into this tier since both are injured. Brown could move up once we find out about a Rice suspension for the Chiefs.
Tier 13
Xavier Legette
Josh Palmer
Adam Thielen
Rashod Bateman
Tre Harris
Dyami Brown
Harris fell into this tier with Allen signing in Los Angeles. I also dropped Quentin Johnston from this tier with Allen now on the Chargers.
Tier 14
Alec Pierce
Tory Horton
Elic Ayomanor
Amari Cooper
Jaylen Noel
Quentin Johnston
DeAndre Hopkins
Jalen Coker
Pat Bryant
Dont'e Thornton Jr.
Jaylen Royals
Darius Slayton
Josh Reynolds
Johnston fell to this tier with Allen on the Chargers. And I moved up rookies like Horton, Ayomanor, Thornton and Royals, who could play prominent roles at some point this season.
Tier 15
Diontae Johnson
Calvin Austin III
Michael Wilson
Troy Franklin
Tyler Lockett
Chimere Dike
Adonai Mitchell
Tutu Atwell
Elijah Moore
Brandin Cooks
Dontayvion Wicks
Jermaine Burton
Demarcus Robinson
Xavier Restrepo
Savion Williams
Devaughn Vele
Roman Wilson
Tre Turner
I dropped Johnson and Austin to this tier, and I'm curious to see who will be the No. 2 receiver in Pittsburgh this season behind Metcalf with Austin and Wilson.