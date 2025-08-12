We're through the first week of preseason action, so it's time to update the wide receiver tiers. For Tiers 3.0, I'm only going to list the players in each tier with any potential changes.

You can see the full breakdown of each player by clicking on Tiers 1.0 here. You can also see the full list of Tiers 2.0 here.

And for context, this is based on PPR, as well as one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving. Hopefully, these tiers can help with any draft decisions you have to make this year.

Tier 1

Ja'Marr Chase

CeeDee Lamb

Justin Jefferson

No change from Tiers 2.0.

Tier 2

Nico Collins

Malik Nabers

Brian Thomas Jr.

Puka Nacua

Amon-Ra St. Brown

I moved Thomas into this tier, and I would draft him in Round 1. I'm slightly concerned about Travis Hunter's aggressive plan to play every snap on offense and defense, and Thomas should benefit as the clear alpha in the Jaguars' passing attack.

Tier 3

A.J. Brown

Drake London

The only change from this tier is Thomas moving up.

Tier 4

Tee Higgins

Tyreek Hill

I continue to flip-flop with Higgins and Hill, and both receivers are worth drafting toward the end of Round 2 or beginning of Round 3 in all leagues. I dropped Ladd McConkey from this tier after the Chargers signed Keenan Allen, which I view as a slight downgrade to McConkey's ceiling.

Tier 5

Davante Adams

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Garrett Wilson

Ladd McConkey

I dropped McConkey into this tier, and I moved Marvin Harrison Jr. into the next tier. The earliest Harrison should be drafted is the middle to the end of Round 4.

Tier 6

DK Metcalf

Courtland Sutton

Marvin Harrison Jr.

Mike Evans

Tetairoa McMillan

D.J. Moore

Xavier Worthy

I dropped Terry McLaurin from this tier, and he will continue to slide the longer he sits out of practice due to his contract situation. Worthy will remain in this tier for now, but that could change depending on any Rashee Rice suspension. And McMillan moved into this tier, and he's a rapid riser based on all the reports of his progress in training camp.

Tier 7

DeVonta Smith

George Pickens

Jameson Williams

Travis Hunter

Rashee Rice

Jerry Jeudy

Terry McLaurin

Calvin Ridley

Jaylen Waddle

Zay Flowers

I dropped McLaurin here for now, and the earliest I would draft him is Round 6. I also dropped Chris Godwin (ankle) from this tier since he could be out in Week 1 -- and maybe longer.

Tier 8

Ricky Pearsall

Matthew Golden

Chris Godwin

Chris Olave

Rome Odunze

Stefon Diggs

Jordan Addison

Godwin fell to this tier, and Pearsall and Golden moved up. Pearsall looks like the No. 1 receiver for the 49ers this season with Jauan Jennings (calf) and Brandon Aiyuk (knee) injured, and Golden is having a strong training camp, which should make him the No. 1 receiver in Green Bay this year. Addison remains in this tier for now despite his three-game suspension.

Tier 9

Jakobi Meyers

Emeka Egbuka

Deebo Samuel

Cooper Kupp

Darnell Mooney

Luther Burden III

Jauan Jennings

There was a lot of movement with this tier, and I moved Meyers to the top. You can argue he should be higher as the No. 1 receiver for the Raiders, but the earliest I would draft him is Round 8. I moved Egbuka to this tier with Godwin still out, and I also put Burden in this tier since he could be the slot receiver for the Bears.

Tier 10

Josh Downs

Khalil Shakir

Keon Coleman

Jayden Reed

Christian Kirk

Michael Pittman

Reed (foot) fell to this tier since he's hurt. He also might actually be third on the depth chart for the Packers behind Golden and Romeo Doubs. I still have high expectations for Reed, but he's easily behind Golden now. Shakir also fell to this tier with his high-ankle sprain, and it might be time to consider drafting Coleman ahead of Shakir based on upside.

Tier 11

Demario Douglas

Keenan Allen

Cedric Tillman

Rashid Shaheed

Jayden Higgins

Romeo Doubs

Wan'Dale Robinson

Douglas moved to the top of this tier since he should be the primary slot receiver for the Patriots. And Allen is now in this tier after signing with the Chargers, which knocked out Tre Harris from this group. I also moved up Doubs and dropped Aiyuk, who remains on the PUP list.

Tier 12

Brandon Aiyuk

Jalen McMillan

Marquise Brown

Marvin Mims

Jack Bech

Kyle Williams

Aiyuk and Brown (ankle) dropped into this tier since both are injured. Brown could move up once we find out about a Rice suspension for the Chiefs.

Tier 13

Xavier Legette

Josh Palmer

Adam Thielen

Rashod Bateman

Tre Harris

Dyami Brown

Harris fell into this tier with Allen signing in Los Angeles. I also dropped Quentin Johnston from this tier with Allen now on the Chargers.

Tier 14

Alec Pierce

Tory Horton

Elic Ayomanor

Amari Cooper

Jaylen Noel

Quentin Johnston

DeAndre Hopkins

Jalen Coker

Pat Bryant

Dont'e Thornton Jr.

Jaylen Royals

Darius Slayton

Josh Reynolds

Johnston fell to this tier with Allen on the Chargers. And I moved up rookies like Horton, Ayomanor, Thornton and Royals, who could play prominent roles at some point this season.

Tier 15

Diontae Johnson

Calvin Austin III

Michael Wilson

Troy Franklin

Tyler Lockett

Chimere Dike

Adonai Mitchell

Tutu Atwell

Elijah Moore

Brandin Cooks

Dontayvion Wicks

Jermaine Burton

Demarcus Robinson

Xavier Restrepo

Savion Williams

Devaughn Vele

Roman Wilson

Tre Turner

I dropped Johnson and Austin to this tier, and I'm curious to see who will be the No. 2 receiver in Pittsburgh this season behind Metcalf with Austin and Wilson.