We're through the first week of preseason action, so it's time to update the wide receiver tiers. For Tiers 3.0, I'm only going to list the players in each tier with any potential changes.

You can see the full breakdown of each player by clicking on Tiers 1.0 here. You can also see the full list of Tiers 2.0 here. You can find Tiers 3.0 here.

And for context, this is based on PPR, as well as one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving. Hopefully, these tiers can help with any draft decisions you have to make this year.

Tier 1

Ja'Marr Chase

CeeDee Lamb

Justin Jefferson

No change from Tiers 3.0.

Tier 2

Nico Collins

Malik Nabers

Brian Thomas Jr.

Puka Nacua

Amon-Ra St. Brown

No change from Tiers 3.0.

Tier 3

Drake London

A.J. Brown

I moved London ahead of Brown since he continues to deal with a hamstring injury. London could also benefit the longer Darnell Mooney (shoulder) remains out.

Tier 4

Tee Higgins

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Ladd McConkey

I moved Smith-Njigba up to this tier, and I put McConkey back in this tier. Smith-Njigba should be a third-year breakout receiver, and I would draft him early in Round 3. And I like that McConkey remained in the slot in the second preseason game against the Rams despite the addition of Keenan Allen.

Tier 5

Davante Adams

Tyreek Hill

Mike Evans

I dropped Hill into this tier because he's dealing with an oblique injury, but I would still draft him in Round 3. And I moved Evans into this tier with Chris Godwin (ankle) still out. Godwin could open the season on the PUP list, which makes Evans worth drafting in Round 3.

Tier 6

Courtland Sutton

DK Metcalf

Marvin Harrison Jr.

Garrett Wilson

Tetairoa McMillan

I moved Sutton ahead of Metcalf and dropped Wilson into this tier. Wilson is making me nervous with how poor Justin Fields has looked in the preseason, but I still expect Wilson to get plenty of volume and perform like a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He's worth drafting toward the end of Round 4.

Tier 7

Xavier Worthy

George Pickens

Jameson Williams

Travis Hunter

Calvin Ridley

Jaylen Waddle

DeVonta Smith

D.J. Moore

Jerry Jeudy

Terry McLaurin

I moved a lot of players around in this tier, notably with Moore moving down. I'm concerned about all the mouths to feed in Chicago, but I would still draft Moore toward the end of Round 5 in all leagues. I moved Ridley and Waddle up, and both are worth drafting late in Round 5. And I dropped Rashee Rice from this tier with the uncertainty over his suspension.

Tier 8

Ricky Pearsall

Rashee Rice

Zay Flowers

Matthew Golden

Chris Olave

Emeka Egbuka

Pearsall moved to the top of this tier, and he continues to rise as the 49ers deal with injuries to their receiving corps. Egbuka also moved into this tier while Godwin is still out, and I dropped Rice and Flowers to this tier. Rice is a wildcard, but he shouldn't be drafted until Round 6 at the earliest. And I would only draft Flowers as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.

Tier 9

Jakobi Meyers

Stefon Diggs

Jordan Addison

Deebo Samuel

Rome Odunze

Cooper Kupp

Keon Coleman

Darnell Mooney

Jauan Jennings

I dropped Odunze to this tier, but I still like his upside with the Bears this season. And I moved Coleman into this tier since he's now my favorite Bills receiver to draft with Khalil Shakir (ankle) injured.

Tier 10

Christian Kirk

Khalil Shakir

Michael Pittman

Luther Burden III

Chris Godwin

Josh Downs

Jayden Reed

I dropped Burden to this tier, and hopefully he'll earn the slot role for the Bears. Godwin fell to this tier also, and he could continue to slide if we find out he's opening the season on the PUP list. I moved Pittman ahead of Downs (hamstring) due to his injury, and Reed (foot) continues to fall while he's hurt.

Tier 11

Demario Douglas

Rashid Shaheed

Romeo Doubs

Keenan Allen

Cedric Tillman

Marvin Mims

Wan'Dale Robinson

Jayden Higgins

Brandon Aiyuk

I moved Mims into this tier, and I'm hopeful he earns a big role as the No. 2 receiver for the Broncos opposite Courtland Sutton.

Tier 12

Jalen McMillan

Marquise Brown

Tre Harris

Rashod Bateman

Josh Palmer

Kyle Williams

Dont'e Thornton Jr.

Xavier Legette

I moved several players around in this range with Harris getting a boost with Quentin Johnston (concussion) hurt, and Thornton moved up as he continues to outplay Jack Bech in training camp. I dropped Harris when Allen signed with the Chargers.

Tier 13

Adam Thielen

Alec Pierce

Dyami Brown

Elic Ayomanor

Jack Bech

Tory Horton

Pat Bryant

Jalen Coker

I dropped Bech to this tier, but I still expect him to have a prominent role with the Raiders at some point this season. And I'm excited to see what rookies like Ayomanor, Horton and Bryant can do this year.

Tier 14

Jalen Royals

Jaylin Noel

Roman Wilson

Michael Wilson

Amari Cooper

Quentin Johnston

DeAndre Hopkins

Josh Reynolds

At some point this season, several of these receivers could be waiver wire options, especially Cooper if he signs as a free agent. Royals could also move up significantly depending on what happens with Rice.

Tier 15

Troy Franklin

Adonai Mitchell

Tyler Lockett

Mack Hollins

Allen Lazard

Diontae Johnson

Calvin Austin III

Chimere Dike

Tutu Atwell

Elijah Moore

Brandin Cooks

Dontayvion Wicks

Jermaine Burton

Demarcus Robinson

Xavier Restrepo

Savion Williams

Devaughn Vele

Tre Turner

Franklin could continue to rise if he proves that he deserves a prominent role with the Broncos this year.