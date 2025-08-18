Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings Tiers 4.0: How to draft the WR position and where value falls
Tier-based WR rankings to help you build out your Fantasy rosters
We're through the first week of preseason action, so it's time to update the wide receiver tiers. For Tiers 3.0, I'm only going to list the players in each tier with any potential changes.
And for context, this is based on PPR, as well as one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving. Hopefully, these tiers can help with any draft decisions you have to make this year.
Tier 1
Ja'Marr Chase
CeeDee Lamb
Justin Jefferson
No change from Tiers 3.0.
Tier 2
Nico Collins
Malik Nabers
Brian Thomas Jr.
Puka Nacua
Amon-Ra St. Brown
No change from Tiers 3.0.
Tier 3
Drake London
A.J. Brown
I moved London ahead of Brown since he continues to deal with a hamstring injury. London could also benefit the longer Darnell Mooney (shoulder) remains out.
Tier 4
Tee Higgins
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ladd McConkey
I moved Smith-Njigba up to this tier, and I put McConkey back in this tier. Smith-Njigba should be a third-year breakout receiver, and I would draft him early in Round 3. And I like that McConkey remained in the slot in the second preseason game against the Rams despite the addition of Keenan Allen.
Tier 5
Davante Adams
Tyreek Hill
Mike Evans
I dropped Hill into this tier because he's dealing with an oblique injury, but I would still draft him in Round 3. And I moved Evans into this tier with Chris Godwin (ankle) still out. Godwin could open the season on the PUP list, which makes Evans worth drafting in Round 3.
Tier 6
Courtland Sutton
DK Metcalf
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Garrett Wilson
Tetairoa McMillan
I moved Sutton ahead of Metcalf and dropped Wilson into this tier. Wilson is making me nervous with how poor Justin Fields has looked in the preseason, but I still expect Wilson to get plenty of volume and perform like a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He's worth drafting toward the end of Round 4.
Tier 7
Xavier Worthy
George Pickens
Jameson Williams
Travis Hunter
Calvin Ridley
Jaylen Waddle
DeVonta Smith
D.J. Moore
Jerry Jeudy
Terry McLaurin
I moved a lot of players around in this tier, notably with Moore moving down. I'm concerned about all the mouths to feed in Chicago, but I would still draft Moore toward the end of Round 5 in all leagues. I moved Ridley and Waddle up, and both are worth drafting late in Round 5. And I dropped Rashee Rice from this tier with the uncertainty over his suspension.
Tier 8
Ricky Pearsall
Rashee Rice
Zay Flowers
Matthew Golden
Chris Olave
Emeka Egbuka
Pearsall moved to the top of this tier, and he continues to rise as the 49ers deal with injuries to their receiving corps. Egbuka also moved into this tier while Godwin is still out, and I dropped Rice and Flowers to this tier. Rice is a wildcard, but he shouldn't be drafted until Round 6 at the earliest. And I would only draft Flowers as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.
Tier 9
Jakobi Meyers
Stefon Diggs
Jordan Addison
Deebo Samuel
Rome Odunze
Cooper Kupp
Keon Coleman
Darnell Mooney
Jauan Jennings
I dropped Odunze to this tier, but I still like his upside with the Bears this season. And I moved Coleman into this tier since he's now my favorite Bills receiver to draft with Khalil Shakir (ankle) injured.
Tier 10
Christian Kirk
Khalil Shakir
Michael Pittman
Luther Burden III
Chris Godwin
Josh Downs
Jayden Reed
I dropped Burden to this tier, and hopefully he'll earn the slot role for the Bears. Godwin fell to this tier also, and he could continue to slide if we find out he's opening the season on the PUP list. I moved Pittman ahead of Downs (hamstring) due to his injury, and Reed (foot) continues to fall while he's hurt.
Tier 11
Demario Douglas
Rashid Shaheed
Romeo Doubs
Keenan Allen
Cedric Tillman
Marvin Mims
Wan'Dale Robinson
Jayden Higgins
Brandon Aiyuk
I moved Mims into this tier, and I'm hopeful he earns a big role as the No. 2 receiver for the Broncos opposite Courtland Sutton.
Tier 12
Jalen McMillan
Marquise Brown
Tre Harris
Rashod Bateman
Josh Palmer
Kyle Williams
Dont'e Thornton Jr.
Xavier Legette
I moved several players around in this range with Harris getting a boost with Quentin Johnston (concussion) hurt, and Thornton moved up as he continues to outplay Jack Bech in training camp. I dropped Harris when Allen signed with the Chargers.
Tier 13
Adam Thielen
Alec Pierce
Dyami Brown
Elic Ayomanor
Jack Bech
Tory Horton
Pat Bryant
Jalen Coker
I dropped Bech to this tier, but I still expect him to have a prominent role with the Raiders at some point this season. And I'm excited to see what rookies like Ayomanor, Horton and Bryant can do this year.
Tier 14
Jalen Royals
Jaylin Noel
Roman Wilson
Michael Wilson
Amari Cooper
Quentin Johnston
DeAndre Hopkins
Josh Reynolds
At some point this season, several of these receivers could be waiver wire options, especially Cooper if he signs as a free agent. Royals could also move up significantly depending on what happens with Rice.
Tier 15
Troy Franklin
Adonai Mitchell
Tyler Lockett
Mack Hollins
Allen Lazard
Diontae Johnson
Calvin Austin III
Chimere Dike
Tutu Atwell
Elijah Moore
Brandin Cooks
Dontayvion Wicks
Jermaine Burton
Demarcus Robinson
Xavier Restrepo
Savion Williams
Devaughn Vele
Tre Turner
Franklin could continue to rise if he proves that he deserves a prominent role with the Broncos this year.