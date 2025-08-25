The preseason is over, so it's time to update the wide receiver tiers. For Tiers 5.0, I'm only going to list the players in each tier with any potential changes.

You can see the full breakdown of each player by clicking on Tiers 1.0 here. You can also see the full list of Tiers 2.0 here. You can find Tiers 3.0 here. You can find 4.0 here.

And for context, this is based on PPR, as well as one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving. Hopefully, these tiers can help with any draft decisions you have to make this year.

Tier 1

Ja'Marr Chase

CeeDee Lamb

Justin Jefferson

No change from Tiers 4.0.

Tier 2

Nico Collins

Malik Nabers

Brian Thomas Jr.

Puka Nacua

Amon-Ra St. Brown

No change from Tiers 4.0.

Tier 3

Drake London

A.J. Brown

No change from Tiers 4.0.

Tier 4

Tee Higgins

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Ladd McConkey

No change from Tiers 4.0.

Tier 5

Mike Evans

Tyreek Hill

Davante Adams

Evans moves to the top of this tier with Chris Godwin (ankle) hurt. Even though Godwin won't start the season on the PUP list, it doesn't appear like he will play in the first month, which is a plus to Evans as a borderline No. 1 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.

Tier 6

Courtland Sutton

DK Metcalf

Marvin Harrison Jr.

Garrett Wilson

Tetairoa McMillan

No change from Tiers 4.0.

Tier 7

Xavier Worthy

George Pickens

Jameson Williams

Calvin Ridley

Jaylen Waddle

Jerry Jeudy

Emeka Egbuka

Ricky Pearsall

D.J. Moore

DeVonta Smith

Travis Hunter

Terry McLaurin

I moved a lot of players around in this tier, notably with Egbuka and Pearsall moving up. I would draft both breakout candidates as early as Round 6. McLaurin continues to fall as we get closer to Week 1 since he's not practicing with the team due to his contract.

Tier 8

Rashee Rice

Matthew Golden

Rome Odunze

Keon Coleman

Zay Flowers

Chris Olave

Coleman continues to rise as everyone recognizes his breakout potential with the Bills this season. He's worth drafting as early as Round 7. Odunze is another riser since he could be the No. 1 receiver for the Bears this year.

Tier 9

Jakobi Meyers

Deebo Samuel

Stefon Diggs

Jordan Addison

Cooper Kupp

Darnell Mooney

Jauan Jennings

Christian Kirk

Michael Pittman

Josh Downs

Samuel and Kirk are the biggest risers in this tier, as are Pittman and Downs. Samuel could be the No. 1 receiver for the Commanders, and Kirk should play a prominent role for the Texans. I also expect Pittman and Downs to benefit in a big way with Daniel Jones as the starting quarterback for the Colts.

Tier 10

Khalil Shakir

Luther Burden III

Chris Godwin

Jayden Reed

Demario Douglas

Marvin Mims

Rashid Shaheed

I moved Douglas, Mims and Shaheed into this tier, and they are three of my favorite sleepers this season, especially Douglas and Mims. Douglas could lead the Patriots in receptions, and Mims should be the No. 2 receiver opposite Sutton in Denver.

Tier 11

Romeo Doubs

Keenan Allen

Cedric Tillman

Wan'Dale Robinson

Jayden Higgins

Brandon Aiyuk

Dont'e Thornton Jr.

I moved Douglas, Mims and Shaheed out of this tier, and Thornton is now in this tier. He looks like he could be a prominent playmaker for the Raiders in his rookie campaign.

Tier 12

Marquise Brown

Tre Harris

Rashod Bateman

Josh Palmer

Kyle Williams

Troy Franklin

Xavier Legette

Franklin moved into this tier now that he could be the No. 3 receiver for the Broncos. And Jalen McMillan (neck) moved out of this tier since he is expected to miss the start of the season.

Tier 13

Adam Thielen

Jalen Coker

Jalen McMillan

Dyami Brown

Elic Ayomanor

Jack Bech

Alec Pierce

Tory Horton

Pat Bryant

I dropped McMillan to this tier, and hopefully he won't be out long with his neck injury. The Panthers receiving corps could change if Thielen is traded, which would make Coker's value potentially skyrocket.

Tier 14

Olamide Zaccheaus

Darius Slayton

Jalen Royals

Jaylin Noel

Roman Wilson

Quentin Johnston

DeAndre Hopkins

Josh Reynolds

Michael Wilson

I added Zaccheaus to the top of this tier since he appears to have a prominent role with the Bears heading into the season.

Tier 15

Adonai Mitchell

Tyler Lockett

Mack Hollins

Calvin Austin III

Chimere Dike

Tutu Atwell

Elijah Moore

Brandin Cooks

Dontayvion Wicks

Xavier Restrepo

Savion Williams

Devaughn Vele

Tre Turner

I moved around a few of these receivers, but a lot would have to happen for them to be Fantasy relevant this season.