Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings Tiers 5.0: How to draft the WR position and where value falls
Tier-based WR rankings to help you build out your Fantasy rosters
The preseason is over, so it's time to update the wide receiver tiers. For Tiers 5.0, I'm only going to list the players in each tier with any potential changes.
You can see the full breakdown of each player by clicking on Tiers 1.0 here. You can also see the full list of Tiers 2.0 here. You can find Tiers 3.0 here. You can find 4.0 here.
And for context, this is based on PPR, as well as one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving. Hopefully, these tiers can help with any draft decisions you have to make this year.
Tier 1
Ja'Marr Chase
CeeDee Lamb
Justin Jefferson
No change from Tiers 4.0.
Tier 2
Nico Collins
Malik Nabers
Brian Thomas Jr.
Puka Nacua
Amon-Ra St. Brown
No change from Tiers 4.0.
Tier 3
Drake London
A.J. Brown
No change from Tiers 4.0.
Tier 4
Tee Higgins
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ladd McConkey
No change from Tiers 4.0.
Tier 5
Mike Evans
Tyreek Hill
Davante Adams
Evans moves to the top of this tier with Chris Godwin (ankle) hurt. Even though Godwin won't start the season on the PUP list, it doesn't appear like he will play in the first month, which is a plus to Evans as a borderline No. 1 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.
Tier 6
Courtland Sutton
DK Metcalf
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Garrett Wilson
Tetairoa McMillan
No change from Tiers 4.0.
Tier 7
Xavier Worthy
George Pickens
Jameson Williams
Calvin Ridley
Jaylen Waddle
Jerry Jeudy
Emeka Egbuka
Ricky Pearsall
D.J. Moore
DeVonta Smith
Travis Hunter
Terry McLaurin
I moved a lot of players around in this tier, notably with Egbuka and Pearsall moving up. I would draft both breakout candidates as early as Round 6. McLaurin continues to fall as we get closer to Week 1 since he's not practicing with the team due to his contract.
Tier 8
Rashee Rice
Matthew Golden
Rome Odunze
Keon Coleman
Zay Flowers
Chris Olave
Coleman continues to rise as everyone recognizes his breakout potential with the Bills this season. He's worth drafting as early as Round 7. Odunze is another riser since he could be the No. 1 receiver for the Bears this year.
Tier 9
Jakobi Meyers
Deebo Samuel
Stefon Diggs
Jordan Addison
Cooper Kupp
Darnell Mooney
Jauan Jennings
Christian Kirk
Michael Pittman
Josh Downs
Samuel and Kirk are the biggest risers in this tier, as are Pittman and Downs. Samuel could be the No. 1 receiver for the Commanders, and Kirk should play a prominent role for the Texans. I also expect Pittman and Downs to benefit in a big way with Daniel Jones as the starting quarterback for the Colts.
Tier 10
Khalil Shakir
Luther Burden III
Chris Godwin
Jayden Reed
Demario Douglas
Marvin Mims
Rashid Shaheed
I moved Douglas, Mims and Shaheed into this tier, and they are three of my favorite sleepers this season, especially Douglas and Mims. Douglas could lead the Patriots in receptions, and Mims should be the No. 2 receiver opposite Sutton in Denver.
Tier 11
Romeo Doubs
Keenan Allen
Cedric Tillman
Wan'Dale Robinson
Jayden Higgins
Brandon Aiyuk
Dont'e Thornton Jr.
I moved Douglas, Mims and Shaheed out of this tier, and Thornton is now in this tier. He looks like he could be a prominent playmaker for the Raiders in his rookie campaign.
Tier 12
Marquise Brown
Tre Harris
Rashod Bateman
Josh Palmer
Kyle Williams
Troy Franklin
Xavier Legette
Franklin moved into this tier now that he could be the No. 3 receiver for the Broncos. And Jalen McMillan (neck) moved out of this tier since he is expected to miss the start of the season.
Tier 13
Adam Thielen
Jalen Coker
Jalen McMillan
Dyami Brown
Elic Ayomanor
Jack Bech
Alec Pierce
Tory Horton
Pat Bryant
I dropped McMillan to this tier, and hopefully he won't be out long with his neck injury. The Panthers receiving corps could change if Thielen is traded, which would make Coker's value potentially skyrocket.
Tier 14
Olamide Zaccheaus
Darius Slayton
Jalen Royals
Jaylin Noel
Roman Wilson
Quentin Johnston
DeAndre Hopkins
Josh Reynolds
Michael Wilson
I added Zaccheaus to the top of this tier since he appears to have a prominent role with the Bears heading into the season.
Tier 15
Adonai Mitchell
Tyler Lockett
Mack Hollins
Calvin Austin III
Chimere Dike
Tutu Atwell
Elijah Moore
Brandin Cooks
Dontayvion Wicks
Xavier Restrepo
Savion Williams
Devaughn Vele
Tre Turner
I moved around a few of these receivers, but a lot would have to happen for them to be Fantasy relevant this season.