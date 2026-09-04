It's time for our last look at the CBS Sports Average Draft Position data heading into Labor Day weekend, as well as our first look at the waiver wire. This is a busy weekend for Fantasy drafts, and we want to make sure you're prepared. But many of you have already drafted and are looking to add free agents and alter your rosters.



We have you covered. You can view the CBS Sports ADP here. And we'll break down all the tight end movement, as well as the players who could still be available in your leagues.



Let's get started.

Good value

I've said for the last couple of weeks that Chris Godwin has the best ADP of any player, and he's currently at 88.4 overall as WR35. I would draft Godwin in Round 5 as WR29, and I expect him to once again be awesome, especially if Emeka Egbuka (toe) is out or limited to start the season. Godwin struggled last season at 9.2 PPR points per game, and he's been limited to 16 games in the past two years due to injury. But he was at 19.7 PPR points per game in seven games in 2024, and he has averaged at least 14.6 PPR points per game five times in the past seven years. He should go back to playing predominantly in the slot, which is a plus for him. And Baker Mayfield has praised Godwin throughout training camp. Godwin is one of my favorite targets on Draft Day, and I'm excited about his outlook this year.

Bad value

Carnell Tate still has plenty of potential, but his value has changed since the start of training camp. Prior to camp, I was willing to draft Tate in Round 6. Now, I don't want to draft Tate until Round 8. The good news is that's his ADP, which is 89.4. But he's still being drafted as WR36, and there are other receivers I like better, including Jordan Addison (ADP of 109.6), Michael Wilson (ADP of 100.6) and Jayden Reed (ADP of 122.5). Hopefully, by the end of the season, Tate is starting to play at a high level -- along with Cam Ward. But this offense looks lost, and it's hard to trust Tate as a starter in three-receiver leagues heading into Week 1.

On the rise

Quentin Johnston's ADP is up to 95.1 as WR38, and I'm excited to draft him this season. I would draft Johnston as early as Round 6. Mike McDaniel calling plays, along with the tackles for the Chargers being healthy with Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, should make this offense pop. And Johnston could get to 1,000 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns this year. The yardage is harder to buy since he topped out at 735 last season, but he has back-to-back seasons with eight touchdowns. Last year, Johnston scored at least 14.9 PPR points in each of the first four games and averaged 19.9 PPR points over that span. Alt was healthy during that stretch, and I like that McDaniel wants to be creative in getting Johnston the ball. He has top-24 upside in 2026.

On the decline

Mike Evans battled various injuries during training camp, including his quadriceps and groin, but he should be able to play in Week 1. His ADP has dropped to 72.7 as WR31, and I'm fine drafting him there as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy option. Prior to training camp, Evans was being drafted as early as Round 4, and he still has the potential to be a top-20 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He's 33 and has missed 12 games over the past two seasons due to injury, but San Francisco's offense should allow him to flourish when on the field. If healthy all season, I could see Evans finish with his seventh year of 1,000 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, and I'm rooting for that to happen in 2026.

Waiver Wire options

Here are some quarterbacks who could help you heading into Week 1:



Makai Lemon (63 percent rostered)

Jalen Coker (54 percent rostered)

Tre Tucker (51 percent rostered)

Khalil Shakir (50 percent rostered)

Jordyn Tyson (43 percent rostered)

Denzel Boston (41 percent rostered)

Kayshon Boutte (36 percent rostered)

Caleb Douglas (21 percent rostered)

Chris Bell (18 percent rostered)

Cyrus Allen (17 percent rostered)



My favorite receiver of that group is Coker, who closed last season averaging 14.6 PPR points per game in his final six outings. I expect him to be a potential No. 3 Fantasy receiver as the season goes on.



If you have an open IR spot, then add Tyson (hamstring) and stash him there. When healthy, he should be a potential No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.



Lemon has the chance to be a solid contributor for the Eagles, and he's the type of upside receiver that I want to stash on the bench. And I love stashing guys like Tucker, Boston, Bell and Douglas, since they could be one or two on their respective teams in terms of targets.