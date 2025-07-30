The first week of training camp is done, so it's time to update the wide receiver tiers. For Tiers 2.0, I'm only going to list the players in each tier with any potential changes.



You can see the full breakdown of each player by clicking on Tiers 1.0 here.

And for context, this is based on PPR, as well as one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving. Hopefully, these tiers can help with any draft decisions you have to make this year.

Tier 1

Ja'Marr Chase

CeeDee Lamb

Justin Jefferson



No change from Tiers 1.0.



Tier 2

Nico Collins

Malik Nabers

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Puka Nacua



I moved Collins to the top of this tier, and Nacua went to the bottom. It's a combination of being excited for Collins this season, along with Matthew Stafford (back) being injured for the Rams.



Tier 3

Brian Thomas Jr.

A.J. Brown

Drake London



No change from Tiers 1.0.



Tier 4

Tyreek Hill

Tee Higgins

Ladd McConkey

I moved Hill to the top of this tier, and I'm comfortable drafting him in Round 2. He's lost weight and is over the wrist injury he dealt with last season, and it feels like a bounce-back campaign is on the horizon.



I dropped Rashee Rice from this tier with his looming suspension, and Davante Adams also dropped from this group. I moved Adams down one tier because of Stafford's injury, but I would still draft Adams toward the end of Round 3 in all leagues.



Tier 5

Davante Adams

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Garrett Wilson

Marvin Harrison Jr.



I dropped Terry McLaurin from this tier because of his contract situation. And he could continue to fall the longer he stays out of practice. The recent history of players dealing with contract situations isn't positive for their production, and McLaurin makes me nervous with his Fantasy outlook in 2025.



Tier 6

DK Metcalf

Courtland Sutton

D.J. Moore

Mike Evans

Xavier Worthy

Terry McLaurin



McLaurin fell to this tier, and the earliest I would draft him is Round 5. And Travis Hunter fell out of this tier since he might spend more time on defense than we hoped, but this will be something to monitor throughout training camp.



Tier 7

DeVonta Smith

Jerry Jeudy

Rashee Rice

Jameson Williams

George Pickens

Travis Hunter

Tetairoa McMillan

Calvin Ridley

Jaylen Waddle

Zay Flowers

Chris Godwin



This tier might have changed the most of any from Tiers 1.0. Rice and Hunter fell to this tier, and Pickens and Ridley joined this group. Jordan Addison also fell out of this tier with his looming suspension.



I moved Smith to the top of this tier because I'm expecting the Eagles to pass the ball more in 2025. Pickens is off to a promising start at training camp for the Cowboys, and Ridley should dominate targets for the Titans.



I also moved Godwin (ankle) down to the end of this tier since he opened training camp on the PUP list. But he could move up if he returns to practice soon.



Tier 8

Chris Olave

Rome Odunze

Stefon Diggs

Jordan Addison

Jauan Jennings



Odunze and Diggs moved up to this group from Tiers 1.0, and both are in good spots for this season. Odunze should continue to benefit the longer Luther Burden III (hamstring) remains out for the Bears. And Diggs is healthy to start training camp, which is a huge plus for his Fantasy outlook.



For now, Jennings remains in this tier, although he's dealing with a calf injury. I could swap Jennings and Ricky Pearsall soon, so keep an eye on the rankings with the 49ers.



Tier 9

Khalil Shakir

Ricky Pearsall

Cooper Kupp

Deebo Samuel

Jakobi Meyers

Darnell Mooney

Josh Downs



Pearsall just got off the PUP list, and hopefully his hamstring injury doesn't linger. I also dropped Mooney a few spots in the rankings since he's dealing with a shoulder injury, but he should be fine for the start of the season.



Tier 10

Jayden Reed

Matthew Golden

Emeka Egbuka

Keon Coleman

Christian Kirk

Michael Pittman



Egbuka moved into this tier with Godwin on the PUP list. And Baker Mayfield continues to rave about the rookie receiver, which is only a positive for his Fantasy outlook this season.

Tier 11

Cedric Tillman

Luther Burden III

Brandon Aiyuk

Jayden Higgins

Tre Harris

Marquise Brown



Higgins moved into this tier now that Mike Williams retired for the Chargers. And Brown is now in this tier, with Rice expected to be suspended.



Tier 12

Jalen McMillan

Demario Douglas

Wan'Dale Robinson

Rashid Shaheed

Jack Bech

Kyle Williams



I dropped Shaheed and Bech into this tier, but I still like the outlook for both. And Douglas and Robinson moved into this tier because I like their outlook in PPR.



Tier 13

Marvin Mims

Xavier Legette

Romeo Doubs

Josh Palmer

Adam Thielen

Rashod Bateman

Quentin Johnston



Johnston moved into this tier after Williams retired.



Tier 14

Keenan Allen

Amari Cooper

Alec Pierce

Tyler Lockett

Dyami Brown

Michael Wilson

Jaylin Noel

DeAndre Hopkins

Pat Bryant

Calvin Austin III

Diontae Johnson



Johnston moved out of this tier and into Tier 13.



Tier 15

Dont'e Thornton Jr.

Troy Franklin

Elic Ayomanor

Chimere Dike

Darius Slayton

Josh Reynolds

Adonai Mitchell

Tutu Atwell

Elijah Moore

Brandin Cooks

Dontayvion Wicks

Jermaine Burton

Demarcus Robinson

Xavier Restrepo

Jalen Royals

Savion Williams

Devaughn Vele

Roman Wilson

Tre Turner



Reynolds was added to this tier now that it appears he will be the No. 2 receiver for the Jets. And Mike Williams was in this tier, but he's been removed.