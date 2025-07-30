Fantasy football wide receiver tiers 2.0 for 2025: Tiered rankings updated through training camps
Using tiered-based rankings allow you to avoid missing out on position runs in your drafts
The first week of training camp is done, so it's time to update the wide receiver tiers. For Tiers 2.0, I'm only going to list the players in each tier with any potential changes.
You can see the full breakdown of each player by clicking on Tiers 1.0 here.
And for context, this is based on PPR, as well as one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving. Hopefully, these tiers can help with any draft decisions you have to make this year.
Tier 1
Ja'Marr Chase
CeeDee Lamb
Justin Jefferson
No change from Tiers 1.0.
Tier 2
Nico Collins
Malik Nabers
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Puka Nacua
I moved Collins to the top of this tier, and Nacua went to the bottom. It's a combination of being excited for Collins this season, along with Matthew Stafford (back) being injured for the Rams.
Tier 3
Brian Thomas Jr.
A.J. Brown
Drake London
No change from Tiers 1.0.
Tier 4
Tyreek Hill
Tee Higgins
Ladd McConkey
I moved Hill to the top of this tier, and I'm comfortable drafting him in Round 2. He's lost weight and is over the wrist injury he dealt with last season, and it feels like a bounce-back campaign is on the horizon.
I dropped Rashee Rice from this tier with his looming suspension, and Davante Adams also dropped from this group. I moved Adams down one tier because of Stafford's injury, but I would still draft Adams toward the end of Round 3 in all leagues.
Tier 5
Davante Adams
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Garrett Wilson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
I dropped Terry McLaurin from this tier because of his contract situation. And he could continue to fall the longer he stays out of practice. The recent history of players dealing with contract situations isn't positive for their production, and McLaurin makes me nervous with his Fantasy outlook in 2025.
Tier 6
DK Metcalf
Courtland Sutton
D.J. Moore
Mike Evans
Xavier Worthy
Terry McLaurin
McLaurin fell to this tier, and the earliest I would draft him is Round 5. And Travis Hunter fell out of this tier since he might spend more time on defense than we hoped, but this will be something to monitor throughout training camp.
Tier 7
DeVonta Smith
Jerry Jeudy
Rashee Rice
Jameson Williams
George Pickens
Travis Hunter
Tetairoa McMillan
Calvin Ridley
Jaylen Waddle
Zay Flowers
Chris Godwin
This tier might have changed the most of any from Tiers 1.0. Rice and Hunter fell to this tier, and Pickens and Ridley joined this group. Jordan Addison also fell out of this tier with his looming suspension.
I moved Smith to the top of this tier because I'm expecting the Eagles to pass the ball more in 2025. Pickens is off to a promising start at training camp for the Cowboys, and Ridley should dominate targets for the Titans.
I also moved Godwin (ankle) down to the end of this tier since he opened training camp on the PUP list. But he could move up if he returns to practice soon.
Tier 8
Chris Olave
Rome Odunze
Stefon Diggs
Jordan Addison
Jauan Jennings
Odunze and Diggs moved up to this group from Tiers 1.0, and both are in good spots for this season. Odunze should continue to benefit the longer Luther Burden III (hamstring) remains out for the Bears. And Diggs is healthy to start training camp, which is a huge plus for his Fantasy outlook.
For now, Jennings remains in this tier, although he's dealing with a calf injury. I could swap Jennings and Ricky Pearsall soon, so keep an eye on the rankings with the 49ers.
Tier 9
Khalil Shakir
Ricky Pearsall
Cooper Kupp
Deebo Samuel
Jakobi Meyers
Darnell Mooney
Josh Downs
Pearsall just got off the PUP list, and hopefully his hamstring injury doesn't linger. I also dropped Mooney a few spots in the rankings since he's dealing with a shoulder injury, but he should be fine for the start of the season.
Tier 10
Jayden Reed
Matthew Golden
Emeka Egbuka
Keon Coleman
Christian Kirk
Michael Pittman
Egbuka moved into this tier with Godwin on the PUP list. And Baker Mayfield continues to rave about the rookie receiver, which is only a positive for his Fantasy outlook this season.
Tier 11
Cedric Tillman
Luther Burden III
Brandon Aiyuk
Jayden Higgins
Tre Harris
Marquise Brown
Higgins moved into this tier now that Mike Williams retired for the Chargers. And Brown is now in this tier, with Rice expected to be suspended.
Tier 12
Jalen McMillan
Demario Douglas
Wan'Dale Robinson
Rashid Shaheed
Jack Bech
Kyle Williams
I dropped Shaheed and Bech into this tier, but I still like the outlook for both. And Douglas and Robinson moved into this tier because I like their outlook in PPR.
Tier 13
Marvin Mims
Xavier Legette
Romeo Doubs
Josh Palmer
Adam Thielen
Rashod Bateman
Quentin Johnston
Johnston moved into this tier after Williams retired.
Tier 14
Keenan Allen
Amari Cooper
Alec Pierce
Tyler Lockett
Dyami Brown
Michael Wilson
Jaylin Noel
DeAndre Hopkins
Pat Bryant
Calvin Austin III
Diontae Johnson
Johnston moved out of this tier and into Tier 13.
Tier 15
Dont'e Thornton Jr.
Troy Franklin
Elic Ayomanor
Chimere Dike
Darius Slayton
Josh Reynolds
Adonai Mitchell
Tutu Atwell
Elijah Moore
Brandin Cooks
Dontayvion Wicks
Jermaine Burton
Demarcus Robinson
Xavier Restrepo
Jalen Royals
Savion Williams
Devaughn Vele
Roman Wilson
Tre Turner
Reynolds was added to this tier now that it appears he will be the No. 2 receiver for the Jets. And Mike Williams was in this tier, but he's been removed.