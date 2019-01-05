Fantasy Football Wild Card Injury Report Update: T.Y. Hilton to gut it out
See who's in and who's out for Wild Card weekend.
The second season kicks off in earnest Saturday afternoon in Houston with the Texans-Colts matchup, and four games are on tap overall in the Wild Card round this weekend. The medical report is most populous at the receiver position, where several notable names are among the walking wounded. Without further ado, let's get to the latest pertinent health updates for your Fantasy postseason lineups:
QUARTERBACKS
- The Eagles' Carson Wentz (back) will not suit up for Sunday's Wild Card showdown against the Bears, as expected. Nick Foles who'd suffered bruised ribs himself in the Week 17 win over the Redskins that helped clinch Philadelphia its playoff spot, doesn't carry an injury designation. Foles' three-game run as a starter to cap off the regular season consisted of 962 passing yards and a solid 6:3 TD:INT, so the defending champions' offense remains in good hands with the veteran at the controls. Of course, Foles' postseason run last season was even more remarkable, as he completed 72.6 percent of his passes and averaged 9.16 yards per attempt while posting a 6:1 TD:INT over three games, including the Super Bowl. He'll have a tall order on his hands Sunday, however, given that the Bears allowed the third-fewest Fantasy points (14.88) to quarterbacks in standard scoring formats during the regular season.
RUNNING BACKS
- The Chargers' Austin Ekeler (groin) is questionable for Sunday's postseason battle versus the Ravens after turning in a trio of limited practices this week. If he were to be sidelined, it would be the third game over the last four that he misses, as he also sat in Weeks 15 and 16 due to a neck injury and concussion. Melvin Gordon, who doesn't carry an injury designation after dealing with an ankle issue previously, would see even a bigger workload than usual if Ekeler were to miss. The Ravens allowed the second-fewest Fantasy points per game to the running back position (12.25) in standard scoring formats during the regular season, but Gordon turned in a serviceable 12-41-1 line on the ground and a 3-13 tally through the air against them in Week 16.
WIDE RECEIVERS
- The Colts' T.Y. Hilton (ankle) is once again questionable as the postseason begins, and as was the case on multiple occasions during the stretch run of the regular season, he failed to practice all week. If prior games are any indication, Hilton will ultimately suit up versus the Texans on Saturday afternoon, a notion supported by Saturday morning reports. The speedster logged a robust 58 and 63 snaps versus the Giants and Titans, respectively, in Weeks 16 and 17 while managing his balky ankle.
- Hilton's teammate Dontrelle Inman is notably questionable in his own right with shoulder and finger injuries, but he seems like an even surer proposition after at least practicing in limited fashion all week. As per Saturday morning reports, he's expected to play. The 29-year-old appeared to build some serious chemistry with quarterback Andrew Luck over the last two games of the regular season, hauling in nine of 11 targets for 123 yards and two touchdowns during that span.
- The Colts' receiving corps is banged up a whole, as Ryan Grant (toe) has been ruled out, while Zach Pascal (knee) is also questionable.
- The Texans' Keke Coutee (hamstring) is questionable for Saturday afternoon's postseason clash with the Colts, even after practicing in full all week. Coach Bill O'Brien is holding his cards close to the vest, only saying the receiver "has a shot" to play earlier in the week. However, as per Saturday morning reports, he's expected to play. Coutee most recently missed the last five games of the regular season due to his hamstring issues, and they also cost him five other full games in 2018. If Coutee were to sit once again, then DeAndre Carter would continue to slot in as the No. 2 wideout alongside DeAndre Hopkins.
- The Eagles' Mike Wallace (fibula) continues to practice in limited fashion after being activated off injured reserve on Dec. 24, but he's been ruled out of Sunday's game versus the Bears. Wallace does remain a candidate for activation if Philadelphia advances to the divisional round.
- The Cowboys' Tavon Austin (groin) is questionable for Saturday night's showdown against the Seahawks after returning from a long absence Week 17 and logging 10 snaps versus the Giants. Austin did practice in limited fashion all week, but his primary contributions would likely come as a returner were he to see the field versus Seattle.
KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS
Cornerbacks
- The Eagles' Sidney Jones (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears. Position mate Avonte Maddox (oblique) is questionable.
- The Ravens' Tavon Young (groin) is questionable to face the Chargers on Sunday and did not participate in Baltimore's last two practice sessions of the week.
Safeties
- The Bears' Eddie Jackson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's clash with the Eagles, but he at least finished the week with a pair of limited practices after missing the last two games.
- The Colts' Clayton Geathers (knee) remains questionable for Saturday's game versus the Texans after sandwiching a pair of missed practices around a full session this past week. Teammate Malik Hooker (hip) share the same designation after three limited practices this week.
Defensive Linemen
- The Eagles' Michael Bennett (foot) is once again questionable in the wild-card round, but he's likely to face the Bears on Sunday after having played through the designation throughout the stretch run of the regular season.
- The Bears' Bilal Nichols (knee) is questionable to face the Eagles on Sunday.
- The Colts' Jabaal Sheard (knee) is questionable for Saturday's tilt against the Texans and went from limited participant the first two practices of the week to absent altogether Thursday.
Linebackers
- The Chargers' Jatavis Brown (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game versus the Ravens.
