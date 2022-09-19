You may not have noticed it, but scoring is down so far this NFL season. Quite a bit, actually. In Week 1, there were 673 total points scored across all games, compared to 768 in Week 1 a year ago. It hasn't been quite as bad so far in Week 2, but entering Monday, there have been just 44.14 points scored per game, down roughly 8% from Week 2 a year ago.

There are some ugly, ugly offenses out there right now. Chicago, Seattle, Houston, Carolina, New York (both teams!) ... yeah, it's been rough going in a lot of places through two weeks. And your Fantasy teams are probably feeling it.

Especially if you dealt with some of the injuries from Week 2. I wrote about those injuries in last night's newsletter, headlined by Trey Lance's season-ender, and we'll have more in the coming days on those and whatever else comes -out before Week 3 so you'll be ready to set your lineups. I gave my thoughts on the top waiver-wire targets, too, led by a couple of really exciting rookie wide receivers.

Before we move on to next week for good, let's take a look back at Week 2 with my recaps for every game Sunday. I've got the biggest winners and losers for each game from a Fantasy perspective, plus some notes you might have missed if you weren't watching the game. You'll learn a lot from these.

Here's what you need to know from every game yesterday.

Week 2 recap

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 11: Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sacks Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at AT&T Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. Tom Pennington / Getty Images

Here are all of the injuries you need to know about, plus one winner, one loser, and one more thing to know about every game.

Dolphins 42, Ravens 38

Winner: Tua Tagovailoa. Most teams don't have one guy who can do what Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle can do on any given play, and we saw what an edge that duo can give Tagovailoa Sunday. He matched Dan Marino's franchise record with six passing touchdowns, four of which came in the fourth quarter, as the Dolphins overcame a three-touchdown deficit. Tagovailoa wasn't even close to perfect – even one of his long touchdowns to Hill was underthrown a bit – but the margin for error is a lot wider when you have playmakers like that on your side. It makes sense to be skeptical of Tagovailoa, but he might just be a top-12 QB if this offense remains as pass-heavy as it has been and Waddle and Hill remain healthy.

Jets 31, Browns 30

Winner: Garrett Wilson was the big headline here, but I want to talk about Amari Cooper, who was nearly as productive as the intriguing rookie. Cooper garnered a massive 37% target share, and that's more like what I expected to see in this offense. He turned his 10 targets into nine catches for 101 yards and a touchdown, and it's just a reminder that, yeah, this guy is an awesome player. Jacoby Brissett is a pretty bad quarterback, and I think that's going to make Cooper frustratingly unreliable, but it was good to see the Browns treat him like the No. 1 WR he is, and to see Cooper dominate like this. And, for what it's worth, while Cooper had just three catches for 17 yards in Week 1, he also got wide open for what could have been a touchdown, drawing a pass interference in the end zone.

Lions 36, Commanders 27

Winner: Amon-Ra St. Brown. What a player. He has at least eight catches in eight straight games, including 17 on 24 targets through two games this season with three touchdowns. St. Brown finished with a 12-9-116-2 receiving line Sunday and added 68 yards on a couple of carries, too. Maybe when Jameson Williams is healthy enough to play, he'll cut into St. Brown's target share, but at some point, it's also just pointless to keep doubting him. St. Brown is just a great football player, one who gets open constantly, and as long as that remains the case, he's going to keep earning a ton of targets. I see no reason to believe that won't be the case moving forward.

Buccaneers 20, Saints 10

Winner: Chris Olave. In his second career game, Olave was second on the team in routes and first in targets, and he was the only player on the Saints to figure out a way to break loose against this tough Bucs defense, hitting on a 50-yarder late in the game. It's less than ideal that he fumbled coming off that catch, but it still showed off his downfield skills, something he'll need to do to separate himself from Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry. He had a whopping 334 air yards on his targets Sunday, the third-highest single-game total in TruMedia's database, dating back to the 2000 season. With Jameis Winston as his QB, Olave is going to keep getting those opportunities, and I'd be trying to buy him before he really blows up.

Giants 19, Panthers 16

Winner: Sterling Shepard. I suppose, if I set myself the task of picking one winner and one loser for every game, I have to follow through, but there really isn't anyone here I feel significantly better about than I did coming in. Shepard did earn 10 targets while running a route on 39 pass plays, good for second on the team. He split time roughly evenly between the slot and out wide, and he's had his most success as a slot receiver, so that's a good sign. It was still a pretty unimpressive day overall, as he caught six of the 10 targets for 34 yards, with an average depth of target of just 8.50 yards. But, as long as Kadarius Toney remains a non-factor, Shepard has a chance to be the team's top target.

Patriots 17, Steelers 14

Injuries: Damien Harris grabbed at his knee after a late carry, but told reporters, "I'm fine, dog," after the game. It's something to watch this week, but I'm expecting him to play at this point.

Damien Harris grabbed at his knee after a late carry, but told reporters, "I'm fine, dog," after the game. It's something to watch this week, but I'm expecting him to play at this point. Winner: Jakobi Meyers. Meyers is a hard player to get too excited about for Fantasy, but he does have 19 targets and 13 catches through two games. That despite the Patriots bringing in DeVante Parker, presumably with the hope he would help bring some playmaking to the passing game. Well, Meyer is still getting open and moving the chains, because that's what he does. He isn't an exciting player for Fantasy, but he's a useful guy to have around on your bench in a pinch. Such are the meager joys from this ugly game.

Jaguars 24, Colts 0

Winner: James Robinson. Robinson might be the best story in the league through two weeks. Coming off a ruptured Achilles, he has re-established himself as the Jaguars No. 1 back, despite the presence of Travis Etienne. Robinson didn't run the ball as efficiently this week, but that he was able to handle 23 carries and two targets is impressive in and of itself. Maybe if he continues to struggle with efficiency we'll see more of Etienne moving forward – and the game flow obviously helped Robinson, who figures to be the lead rusher any way – but right now, Robinson looks like the better Fantasy back, especially since Etienne isn't necessarily dominating as a pass-catcher yet.

Etienne actually ran fewer routes than Robinson in this one, and after he earned a downfield target in Week 1, all three of his Sunday came behind the line of scrimmage. If he's going to be on the small side of a platoon at running back, he's going to need to dominate passing situations and see some valuable targets to be a viable Fantasy option. I don't think Etienne is right now. Another note: I'm starting to think Christian Kirk is going to be one of my biggest misses this season. He scored two touchdowns this week, one of which was clearly schemed up for him, as he cleared across the line of scrimmage on a route that mirrored a bootleg from Trevor Lawrence on the goal line, leading to an easy touchdown. It's hard to make a case against him as a top-20 Fantasy WR right now, and I don't have him on any of my teams. FOMO.

I'm starting to think Christian Kirk is going to be one of my biggest misses this season. He scored two touchdowns this week, one of which was clearly schemed up for him, as he cleared across the line of scrimmage on a route that mirrored a bootleg from Trevor Lawrence on the goal line, leading to an easy touchdown. It's hard to make a case against him as a top-20 Fantasy WR right now, and I don't have him on any of my teams. FOMO. Oh, and one more thing: This Colts game is a good example of why the idea of "next man up" doesn't really apply at wide receiver. And why I tend to be skeptical of excitement over the likes of Allen Lazard and JuJu Smith-Schuster becoming must-start Fantasy options. You still have to be good enough to get open and earn targets – it's not like running back, where being on the field means you'll literally be handed the ball. Without their top two pass catchers, the Colts had one guy top 40 yards in a game they were trailing early on. I think we can go ahead and put whatever latent Parris Campbell hype existed to rest.

Rams 31, Falcons 27

Winner: Drake London . London hasn't been the most productive rookie receiver so far, but he's been very impressive through two very tough matchups. Having faced Marshon Lattimore and Jalen Ramsey, he has 13 catches for 160 yards and a touchdown on 19 targets. He might just be a top-30 WR moving forward.

It was good to see Allen Robinson get into the end zone, and the Rams clearly made a point of getting him involved – he had another touchdown waived off due to a late whistle for an on-field medical timeout, and he was overthrown on at least one other end zone target. He might be pretty touchdown-dependent, but if you get enough of them, he could still be a low-end WR2. I think that's probably the ceiling, at this point, though, so I don't mind trying to sell high coming off this game. And another thing: I want to spend some time watching this game more closely tomorrow because I just can't make sense of Kyle Pitts' usage. Maybe he just found himself lined up against Jalen Ramsey a bunch or something, but three targets for 25 air yards on (a team-high, still) 29 routes is just indefensible. I'm trying to buy low on Pitts, because my expectations haven't changed much, and I have to just keep reminding myself that he's younger than all but two of the first-round wide receivers from this year's draft.

49ers 27, Seahawks 7

Injuries: Trey Lance. Lance suffered what is believed to be a season-ending ankle injury, which means it's Jimmy Garoppolo time. Garoppolo kept the line moving, which is what he does. I wrote about trying to replace Lance yesterday, and why that seems surprisingly hard to do on the waiver wire right now.

Trey Lance. Lance suffered what is believed to be a season-ending ankle injury, which means it's Jimmy Garoppolo time. Garoppolo kept the line moving, which is what he does. I wrote about trying to replace Lance yesterday, and why that seems surprisingly hard to do on the waiver wire right now. Winner: Brandon Aiyuk. I do think Garoppolo taking over at QB is probably better news for Aiyuk's Fantasy value. This will still be a run-first team, but Garoppolo isn't going to tuck and run nearly as often as Lance would have, which makes it easier to project a merely below-average number of pass attempts, as opposed to one of the lowest in the league like I had them down for with Lance. Deebo Samuel should remain a high-end WR even if he's the No. 2 option in the passing game, but Aiyuk's path to being Fantasy relevant was incredibly narrow with Lance at QB. That path is a little wider today, and it was good to see him go for 8-5-63 Sunday.

Cowboys 20, Bengals 17

Winner: Tee Higgins. Higgins left Week 1 with a concussion, but he was good to go Sunday and reminded us that, as good as Ja'Marr Chase is, Higgins is very much a 1B in this offense. Chase is the better player, but Higgins has been as good (possibly even slightly better) at earning targets when they've shared the field, and that was the case Sunday. I'll probably just project them for similar target shares moving forward, and while Chase will be the better Fantasy option, Higgins is an exceptional player in his own right, one who benefits from the defensive attention Chase necessarily draws.

Broncos 16, Texans 9

Injuries: Jerry Jeudy exited the game with a shoulder or rib injury. X-rays came back negative, but he'll go for more testing Monday to determine the extent of the injury. Courtland Sutton clearly benefited from Jeudy's absence to put together a seven-catch, 122-yard game.

Jerry Jeudy exited the game with a shoulder or rib injury. X-rays came back negative, but he'll go for more testing Monday to determine the extent of the injury. Courtland Sutton clearly benefited from Jeudy's absence to put together a seven-catch, 122-yard game. Winner: Dameon Pierce. The Texans said they wanted to get Pierce more involved, and they did exactly that. Rex Burkhead was a non-factor, as Pierce got every single one of the 15 carries by a Texnas running back, while Burkhead earned just three targets. This game still highlights why I wasn't excited about Pierce coming into the season – he doesn't have a big role in the passing game and this offense isn't going to create many scoring opportunities. However, Pierce was the clear lead back, and that puts him in the RB3 discussion I expected him to be in. He wasn't there last week.

Cardinals 29, Raiders 23

Injuries: James Conner exited with an ankle injury, and Darrel Williams and Eno Benjamin pretty much split work after his absence. But Williams did get the goal-line touchdown, and that's an important role in this Cardinals offense, so I might prefer him to Benjamin in Week 3 if Conner is out.

James Conner exited with an ankle injury, and Darrel Williams and Eno Benjamin pretty much split work after his absence. But Williams did get the goal-line touchdown, and that's an important role in this Cardinals offense, so I might prefer him to Benjamin in Week 3 if Conner is out. Winner: Marquise Brown. Brown was the No. 1 target for Kyler Murray in this one, and he would've had an even better game if a touchdown had been allowed to stand – it was overruled and he was called down at the 1-yard line on a play where he also drew a pass interference. Brown hasn't had a truly massive game yet, but he's been a big part of the Cardinals offensive plans, and he could be one big play away from a top-12 finish. I'm expecting it sooner or later.

Packers 27, Bears 10