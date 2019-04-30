Fantasy Football: Winners and losers from the NFL Draft

For more Fantasy football insights, and to keep up with all the latest news, roster trends, and more throughout the offseason, subscribe to Fantasy Football Today now on iTunes, Stitcher or Spotify.

We've given your our expectations for the key rookies from last weekend's NFL draft — just click to your heart's content on that box to the right. We've also showed you where the rookies ended up in our rankings, giving you a first look at where you might expect them to be drafted in 2019.

Now, we're taking a step back and looking at the bigger picture. We're looking for winners and losers from the draft, and that doesn't just include rookies. We're talking about veterans who came out of the draft in unexpectedly good spots thanks to who their team did — or didn't — draft; or others who are now potentially looking at a worse situation thanks to their team's moves.

One player who doesn't get touched on by Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, Heath Cummings, or Adam Aizer — the whole Fantasy Football Today podcast gang is here! — is Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones. The Bucs were widely expected to take a running back, potentially with a second-day pick. Instead, they added just a single undrafted free agent, leaving Jones and Peyton Barber as the top options in the backfield. Jones couldn't even get to 25 carries in his rookie season with Barber and Jacquizz Rodgers in the backfield, but it's important to remember he was an early second-rounder a year ago, and won't even turn 22 until training camp. Don't just forget about him.

Now, let's see what Jamey, Dave, Heath, and Adam came out of the draft thinking:

Winners

Jamey Eisenberg's Winners

Josh Jacobs, RB, Raiders — He was the best rookie running back coming into the NFL Draft, and he's the best rookie running back coming out of the NFL Draft after he ended up in position for plenty of opportunities in Oakland.

Devonta Freeman, RB, Falcons — The Falcons improved offensive line will help Freeman in a big way this season, especially with Tevin Coleman gone. Freeman just needs to stay healthy.

Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings — Getting Garrett Bradbury will help this offensive line, and the Vikings want to lean on Cook with Gary Kubiak and Kevin Stefanski running this offense.

Dave Richard's Winners

Damien Williams, RB, Chiefs — The Chiefs made it crystal clear that Williams is their guy to begin the season — Carlos Hyde will back him up and sixth-round pick Darwin Thompson will fight for playing time with others on the depth chart. I'm taking Williams in late Round 3.

Mark Ingram, RB, Ravens — I know they drafted Justice Hill and he might take some touches away, but Ingram will benefit the most from defenses forced to play their safeties back because of Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin's threatening speed. He's 29 but had just 159 total touches last season. He's got gas in the tank!

Lamar Miller, RB, Texans — The Texans added NOBODY at running back through free agency or the draft. They must still like Miller and D'Onta Foreman. You have to admit there's appeal in a starting running back in Round 5 or 6.

Heath Cummings' Winners

Lamar Miller, RB, Texans — Once again it seems like the Fantasy community is more interested in replacing Miller than the Texans are.

Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens — Yes, Jackson acquired a pair of talented wide receivers in Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin. That's important. Maybe more important is the signal sent by spending a first- and third-round pick on receivers.

Mecole Hardman, WR, Chiefs — It doesn't get much better than landing with the Chiefs, especially with Tyreek Hill likely on his way out.

Adam Aizer's Winners

Devonta Freeman, RB, Falcons — The Falcons used two first round picks to solidify their offensive line and if Freeman stays healthy he'll have a huge year.

D.K. Metcalf, WR, Seahawks — Seattle needs a red zone threat, particularly if Doug Baldwin is unable to play, as recent reports have suggest. I am guaranteeing (not really, though) Metcalf leads the team in touchdown catches. Book it!

Geronimo Allison, WR, Packers — The Packers did not draft a wide receiver, giving Allison a big opportunity to be a contributor for Aaron Rodgers.

Losers

Jamey Eisenberg's Losers

Todd Gurley, RB, Rams — The addition of Darrell Henderson with a third-round pick is further indication Gurley is either not 100 percent with his knee or going to lose some work this season. I'm nervous.

Damien Harris, RB, Patriots — I was hoping he would end up in a spot where he could get a healthy amount of work, but that won't happen in New England.

Marquise Brown, WR, Ravens — Hopefully, we see Lamar Jackson improve as a quarterback in his second year. But until we see that, Brown didn't end up in the best spot for his Fantasy value.

Dave Richard's Losers

Todd Gurley, RB, Rams — Darrell Henderson's arrival is just more evidence there's an issue with Todd Gurley's knee the Rams intend to address. Henderson's speed and hands could net him 10 touches per week if he proves worthy. Gurley's no longer a first-round pick.

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs — The drafting of Mecole Hardman, a Tyreek Hill clone, is all the proof you need that they're moving on from Hill. Roughly 25 percent of Mahomes' stats last year were from connecting with Hill — numbers Hardman won't come close to reaching. Mahomes is no longer my QB1 ... or QB 2.

Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Cardinals — The Cardinals' new scheme calls for great speed and great route-running. Fitzgerald has one of those things while rookies Hakeem Butler, Andy Isabella and KeeSean Johnson have both. Fitz's numbers are going to take another dip.

Heath Cummings' Losers

Mike Davis, RB, Bears — David Montgomery was my favorite running back before the draft and I don't expect he'll have any trouble dispatching Davis as the early-down back.

Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Cardinals — The Cardinals added both Andy Isabella and Hakeem Butler, which will seriously limit Fitzgerald's target upside.

Kyle Rudolph, TE, Vikings — For now it looks like Rudolph will have some competition in a run-heavy offense after the Vikings spent a second-round pick on Irv Smith Jr.. But a trade (New England, maybe?) could change this.

Adam Aizer's Losers