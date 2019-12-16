Fantasy Football Winners and Losers: What will A.J. Brown, rookie WR do for an encore?

The 2014 rookie class remains the gold standard for the wide receiver position, with five players reaching 800 yards and three topping the 1,000-yard mark. That was just an unusually productive season for the position, with studs like Odell Beckham and Mike Evans making an immediate leap into the elite tier at the position, and it's something we won't likely see again.

But the 2019 class is getting close.

Nobody is going to get to Odell Beckham's 1,305-yard, 12-touchdown levels, but A.J. Brown, Terry McLaurin, and D.K. Metcalf were all excellent in Week 15 yet again, and are already up over 800 yards. That makes for the most rookie wide receivers with at least 800 receiving yards since 2014 — the 2017 class also had three players reach 800 yards, but one was Alvin Kamara, a running back. Darius Slayton (690 yards) and Deebo Samuel (669) are both within reach of 800, while Metcalf, McLaurin, and Brown all have a pretty good chance of going over 1,000, so it's fair to say this is the best rookie class we've seen at the position since that 2014 class. Given that neither Marquise Brown nor N'Keal Harry, the two first-rounders from this class, have really hit, it's also fair to call this a pretty significant surprise, too.

Is there a lesson to learn from all this? In a year when the wide receiver position as a whole has been a pretty big disappointment, rookies have made a disproportionate impact for Fantasy players, and those of you who bought in on McLaurin or A.J. Brown early off waivers received significant production for stretches — McLaurin early in the season, Brown late. If the early-round guys aren't going to make as much of an impact, is there more value in buying into rookies?

That is certainly one possible conclusion you can draw, but that 2014 class also stands as a stark reminder that one great class does not make a trend. While Beckham, Evans, Sammy Watkins, Kelvin Benjamin, Jordan Matthews, Brandin Cooks, and Allen Robinson were all viable Fantasy options as rookies, the 2015 class saw only Amari Cooper and Stefon Diggs reach even 700 yards, with Cooper the only player to top 800. Kevin White, DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor, Breshad Perriman, and Phillip Dorsett all went in the first round of the NFL Draft, and all were wasted picks for Fantasy players — and cost more than they should have because of that 2014 class' success.

The 2020 draft class features some intriguing talents, with Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb, Henry Ruggs III, Tee Higgins, Laviska Shenault Jr., and Jalen Reagor all projected to be first-rounders by at least one of CBS Sports draft experts. If even two-thirds of those names end up going in the first round, that would be a significant infusion of talent at the position, all carrying significant draft pedigree, and the Fantasy community will be sure to buy in after this year's rookie class performance. Just like in 2015, that's more likely to be a mistake than not, given how rarely rookie wide receivers hit.

As for this year's rookie class moving forward, it's worth remembering some of those names from the 2014 class — for as good as Evans and Beckham have been, Benjamin is no longer in the NFL, and Matthews barely is. That's not to say you should definitely sell in your dynasty leagues — A.J. Brown especially looks like an absolute stud, although I wish he was in an offense I could count on to throw even 500 times next season — but a big rookie season isn't necessarily a guarantee of big things moving forward, even if it's usually a pretty good predictor. If you can get someone to buy into the hype surrounding this class, there are a couple of players I would consider trying to sell high on.

If I had to pick two players to sell high from this rookie class this offseason, it would probably be McLaurin and Samuel. McLaurin is starting to heat up again, and if Dwayne Haskins figures it out, that could be a formidable duo. However, I don't have much faith in Washington putting a good support system around either, and McLaurin's lack of production in college still makes me think he's unlikely to thrive as a No. 1 receiver.

As for Samuel, he plays in another relatively low-volume passing offense, one that already has a No. 1 receiver (George Kittle). Samuel has already emerged as the top option among the team's myriad young wide receivers, but even that hasn't led to consistent work — he has just one game with more than seven targets when Emmanuel Sanders has been healthy enough to play. Add in that he's an older rookie — just three months younger than Dante Pettis, who looked like the 49ers' WR to own this time last year — and he feels like a less sure thing.

This has been an excellent season for rookie wide receivers, and surely some of the next crop of elite Fantasy options will come from this group. But there's no such thing as a guarantee, as the last great rookie class showed us.

Week 15 Instant Reaction Winners and Losers

Winners Kenyan Drake RB ARI Arizona • #41

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Week 15 Stats RUYDS 137 REC 1 REYDS 9 TD 4 FPTS/G 38 I'll be honest, I wouldn't have had the guts to start Drake in Week 15 if I had another reasonable option. Sure, the Browns weren't a bad matchup, but Drake has just been so pedestrian for most of his time with the Cardinals, averaging just 59.8 total yards with no touchdowns in four games since his debut. David Johnson had just played his biggest role in weeks in Week 14, too, so I was concerned this might be moving back to a platoon. Instead, Drake put together the best showing of his career Sunday; so much for that. An impending free agent, it's going to be fascinating to see what happens to Drake in a market that increasingly doesn't value running backs very much — and one that could see Johnson, Le'Veon Bell, and Melvin Gordon all available as well. Let's just hope he returns to Arizona. Miles Sanders RB PHI Philadelphia • #26

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Week 15 Stats RUYDS 122 REC 6 REYDS 50 TD 2 FPTS/G 35 Every year, we get excited about rookie running backs, and every year one or two go off from day one and justify that excitement. However, there are a lot more who need time to get up to speed and earn the trust of the coaching staff, and we need to remind ourselves of that when drafting, too. Being patient is hard, especially if you drafted Sanders in the fifth or sixth round, like we saw often last offseason. However, he showed game breaking ability in the preseason, and Sanders' role in the passing game was always consistent enough that it was clear the coaching staff liked his skill set. He needed a Jordan Howard injury to get the chance at every-down work, but Sanders has at least 19 touches in three straight games, culminating in his breakout showing in Week 15. The Eagles have a lot of work they need to do in the offseason to fix their offense, but Sanders should be viewed as a top-15 back for next season, especially in PPR leagues. Joe Mixon RB CIN Cincinnati • #28

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 15 Stats RUYDS 136 REC 3 REYDS 20 TD 0 FPTS/G 18 It's going to be fascinating to see where Mixon ends up being drafted next season. He seems likely to finish close to the top-12 at running back this season, though that is partially because he has managed to avoid injury — he ranks 22nd in per-game scoring in PPR formats. But that doesn't quite tell the whole story, as he has been a much better player since the team's Week 9 bye, averaging 4.7 yards per carry while seeing 21.7 carries per game, after not even seeing 20 carries in a game before the bye. How much can we take from a change in usage that dramatic in a lost season? Did coach Zac Taylor stumble on something that works, or did he go away from his preferred philosophy as things drew desperate? Either way, it's nice to see Mixon prove he can still thrive in less than ideal circumstances. Now let's just hope a second year with Taylor leads to an easier time for the Bengals offense overall.