Fantasy Players to Trust, League-Winners, Colts vs. Texans Preview, Regulators!

Busy show today as we try to talk about as many players as we can. First, a look at the news as we get injury updates on some critical Colts and Texans. And should you be stashing Brandin Cooks and Evan Engram? Then we talk about some players who are coming on strong lately and whether or not they can win you a league. Bo Scarbrough, Deebo Samuel, DeVante Parker and more ... Who can you trust these days? Tom Brady? Jimmy Garoppolo? Aaron Jones? Derrick Henry? And we answer your Apple Podcast questions and preview the Thursday Night Football matchup of the Colts vs. Texans ... Fantasy Regulators! Some crucial questions to answer before the Fantasy playoffs being. And we end the show by reading a bunch of your tweets about David Johnson, Jameis Winston, Allen Robinson, Jaylen Samuels and many more.