A new sleeper emerged Sunday at tight end when the Seahawks released Noah Fant. Elijah Arroyo is about to become very popular for Fantasy managers.



He was already a buzzworthy player following the NFL Draft when Seattle selected him at No. 50 overall in Round 2 from the University of Miami, but now the runway is clear for him to have a standout rookie campaign with Fant gone. We could see A.J. Barner initially in a prominent role as Arroyo adjusts to the NFL, but his talent should earn him a big opportunity sooner rather than later.



Arroyo had a standout season for the Hurricanes in 2024 as a go-to weapon for Cam Ward. Arroyo caught 35 of 45 targets for 590 yards and seven touchdowns, and he averaged 13.1 yards per target and 16.9 yards per reception.



He's listed at 6-foot-5, 254 pounds, and he's an explosive player for his size. If he can develop a rapport early with Sam Darnold, then there's the potential for him to be a starting Fantasy tight end in all leagues.



For now, Arroyo is only worth drafting with a late-round pick in most formats, but let's see what his role is with the Seahawks in training camp. Seattle's passing game has been completely overhauled this offseason with Geno Smith, DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Fant gone.



Darnold was the biggest acquisition, but the Seahawks also added Cooper Kupp, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, rookie Tory Horton, and Arroyo, along with a new offensive coordinator in Klint Kubiak. And don't forget about Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who should be the focal point of this passing attack.



There are a lot of moving parts in Seattle, and the run game has the potential to be dominant with Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet. But Arroyo should establish himself as a difference-maker this year, and he's a new sleeper for Fantasy managers to target in all leagues.



As for Fant, let's see where he ends up, but it's hard to envision him as a relevant Fantasy option this season. In three years with the Seahawks, Fant never topped 50 catches or 500 yards, and he combined for one touchdown in the past two seasons. His best year in Seattle was 7.2 PPR points in 2022.



A fresh start could certainly unlock his potential. But, most likely, we'll just be adding Fant off the waiver wire during the season if he can make an impact with his new team.