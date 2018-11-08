Fantasy Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Packers ready to ride Aaron Jones?

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

I made an interesting trade this week in one of my keeper leagues. It's one I that never would have expected when I drafted this team in the middle of August.

I traded Le'Veon Bell for Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

It's probably as shocking to read as it was to write. And I made the offer. No one forced me to make this deal. But it had to happen.

My team is 3-5-1 and clinging to slim hopes to make the Fantasy playoffs in this 12-team PPR league. I needed receiver help with DeAndre Hopkins on a bye, and as you'll read below, I love the outlook for Valdes-Scantling this week and moving forward now that Geronimo Allison (groin) is out. I can also keep Valdes-Scantling next season for a 13th-round pick.

Unless I were to make the Fantasy playoffs, Bell wasn't going to help me this season, and he's not keeper eligible. If he reports in Week 11 and gets placed on the two-week roster exemption list, then the earliest he'll be able to play is Week 13. There's also the chance he doesn't report next week and never plays this year.

He's crippled my Fantasy roster after I drafted him at No. 2 overall, and I know that happened with many of you. If you can trade him to a team heading toward the Fantasy playoffs, then I would encourage you to try making a deal. Get someone who can help you now.

And a team in playoff contention should try to acquire him, without giving up too much. If he does return and has the chance to share playing time with James Conner, or possibly replace him, which is a longshot, he could still help you compete for a Fantasy championship.

I didn't want to trade Bell. It's why I held onto him for so long. But it was time. And my team is better off for it, especially with Valdes-Scantling on the rise.

Projections are provided by CBS Sports and not Jamey Eisenberg. Projected points are for PPR leagues.

Start of the Week



My only fear with Aaron Jones this week is that he fumbled in Week 9 at New England. I hope he's not punished by coach Mike McCarthy, but I'm expecting him to be fine.

I'm also expecting him to be dominant.

He played well against the Patriots in the first game without Ty Montgomery with 14 carries for 76 yards (5.4 yards per carry), as well as two catches for 10 yards on a season-high four targets. Jamaal Williams is still sharing touches with Jones, but Williams had just nine total touches against New England and hasn't had more than 11 total touches since Week 2.

Jones now has 14 total touches in two consecutive games, and that should be good against the Dolphins. Miami comes into this game allowing the sixth-most Fantasy points to opposing running backs.

Prior to last week against the Jets, the Dolphins had allowed a running back to score in every game this season, and 10 running backs have either scored or gained at least 100 total yards this year. While the Jets struggled, I don't expect the same thing to happen to Jones.

Green Bay is also coming off two tough road losses against the Rams and Patriots, and I expect an offensive explosion back in Lambeau Field. Las Vegas also expects the Packers to win this game by more than a touchdown, so there should be an opportunity for Jones to help kill the clock in the fourth quarter if that holds.

As long as Jones isn't punished for his fumble against New England, he should be great. And I like him as a No. 1 running back in non-PPR leagues and a solid No. 2 option in PPR.

I'm starting Jones over: Tarik Cohen (vs. DET), Sony Michel (at TEN), Leonard Fournette (at IND), Adrian Peterson (at TB) and Mark Ingram (at CIN)

Quarterbacks

Start 'Em 28.8 projected points Philip Rivers Los Angeles Chargers QB The last time Rivers faced the Raiders was in Week 5 when he had 25 Fantasy points, and he's scored at least 21 points in all but one game this season (18 points at Cleveland in Week 6). In his past five games against Oakland, Rivers has averaged 312 passing yards with 12 touchdowns and three interceptions. The Raiders have allowed four quarterbacks in a row to score at least 25 Fantasy points, including San Francisco third-stringer Nick Mullens, who had 28 points in Week 9. 20.4 projected points Carson Wentz Philadelphia Eagles QB I was skeptical of Wentz coming back and playing at a high level from the knee injury he sustained last year, but he's been awesome of late, with at least 22 Fantasy points in each of his past five games. He gets a new weapon this week with the addition of Golden Tate, and it will be hard for Dallas to slow him down. The Cowboys have allowed three of their past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 23 Fantasy points, and Wentz should have the chance for another top-10 finish in Week 10. 19.6 projected points Jared Goff Los Angeles Rams QB Goff only has two games this season with fewer than 20 Fantasy points, which was Week 5 at Seattle and Week 6 at Denver. He had 15 Fantasy points against the Seahawks, which is his best performance against Seattle in four career meetings, but I expect him to play well this week. Despite not having the best home-field advantage, Goff has been great in Los Angeles. In four home games against Arizona, the Chargers, Minnesota and Green Bay, Goff is averaging 32.5 Fantasy points a game. I'm expecting another dominant home game this week, and Seattle has allowed at least 20 Fantasy points in each of the past two games against Matthew Stafford and Rivers, which bodes well for Goff. 23.0 projected points Matt Ryan Atlanta Falcons QB Ryan put to rest any questions about his performance outdoors with a standout game at Washington in Week 9. He had 36 Fantasy points, which was his second-best outing of the season (he had 49 points against New Orleans in Week 3), and he should stay hot against the Browns, who have a banged-up secondary with cornerback Denzel Ward (hip) and safety Damarious Randall (groin) hurt. Cleveland also has allowed Ben Roethlisberger and Patrick Mahomes to score at least 20 Fantasy points in the past two weeks. 17.6 projected points Ryan Fitzpatrick Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Fitzpatrick has played in six games this season, and he's scored at least 22 Fantasy points in five of those appearances. It hasn't always been pretty — he had two interceptions in Week 9 at Carolina — but he's also scored at least 30 Fantasy points in the four games he played from beginning to end. You have to worry about Fitzpatrick getting benched for Jameis Winston if he does struggle, but you also should expect quality production given his track record in this offense. And Washington has allowed five of the past six opposing quarterbacks to score at least 21 Fantasy points coming into Week 10.

Sleepers

Baker Mayfield (vs. ATL): Mayfield has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in two of his past three games, and he's averaging 20.6 points over that span. In the first game for interim offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens against Kansas City, Mayfield had 297 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception, and he's worth using as a streaming option in Week 10 against Atlanta. The Falcons allow an average of 27.3 Fantasy points a game to quarterbacks, and they have allowed at least 18 points to every opposing passer since Week 2.

Blake Bortles (at IND): Bortles has been bad this season and could be benched at any moment. But he has still scored at least 21 Fantasy points in three of his past five games. And he's facing a Colts defense that allows an average of 21.3 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this year. Also, in his past five games against the Colts, Bortles is averaging 279 passing yards a game with nine touchdowns and no interceptions, including 21 carries for 112 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions.

Eli Manning (at SF): Manning has not been a good Fantasy quarterback this year, but he has played his best on the road. In his past three road games at Houston in Week 3, at Carolina in Week 5 and at Atlanta in Week 7, Manning has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in each outing. This week, he's facing a 49ers defense that allows an average of 22.8 Fantasy points a game to opposing quarterbacks. Manning is also averaging 20.5 Fantasy points in his past four games coming off a bye.

Sit 'Em 16.6 projected points Matthew Stafford Detroit Lions QB Stafford had a miserable performance against the Vikings in Week 9 with a season-low five Fantasy points, and it was the first game without Tate. It also was the first game this season where he failed to throw a touchdown, and he was sacked 10 times. That's good timing going into a matchup against the Bears, especially if Khalil Mack (ankle) can return from his two-game absence. Chicago has only allowed three quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points this season — Aaron Rodgers in Week 1, Brock Osweiler in Week 6 and Tom Brady in Week 7. I'm not counting on Stafford joining that list this week. 20.0 projected points Andy Dalton Cincinnati Bengals QB The matchup against the Saints is great. New Orleans allows an average of 29.3 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, and three quarterbacks in a row (Joe Flacco, Kirk Cousins and Goff) have scored at least 24 points. But it's hard to trust Dalton, even at home, without A.J. Green (toe). Green missed the final six games of the 2016 season, and Dalton averaged just 16.3 Fantasy points over that span, scoring at least 20 points just twice. It will help Dalton if John Ross (groin) and C.J. Uzomah (shoulder) are healthy to make plays with Tyler Boyd and Joe Mixon. But even then, Dalton is just a No. 2 quarterback at best without Green. 17.2 projected points Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB Prescott scored 18 Fantasy points against Tennessee in Week 9, and he has now scored at least 18 points in four of his past five games. But three of those games have been at home — he had 21 Fantasy points at Washington in Week 7 — and he has struggled on the road this season. In games at Carolina, Seattle, Houston and Washington, he has averaged just 12.8 Fantasy points a game. And in two games against the Eagles last year, Prescott combined for just 12 Fantasy points. This is a tough spot to consider Prescott as even a streaming option in most leagues. 15.4 projected points Derek Carr Oakland Raiders QB Here's a good joke for you — I thought Carr would play well last Thursday night at San Francisco in Week 9. He was coming off a game with 33 Fantasy points against Indianapolis in Week 8, and I didn't expect the Raiders to quit on him like they did against the 49ers. Carr scored just six Fantasy points and got little help from his offensive line. Now, Carr's not even an option in two-quarterback leagues in Week 10 against the Chargers, and that includes having four teams on a bye. In Week 5 at the Chargers, Carr scored just 14 Fantasy points, and I would expect that to be his ceiling after what happened in Week 9.

Bust Alert

I don't expect Brees to play poorly. Quite the opposite. I just don't expect him to have a big Fantasy outing against the Bengals. The Saints can beat Cincinnati with their running game and defense, much like we saw from New Orleans in Week 8 at Minnesota when Brees was held to eight Fantasy points. In his past three road games against the Giants, Ravens and Vikings, Brees is averaging just 12.0 Fantasy points a game. He scored 20 Fantasy points against the Ravens, and that's the range I would put him in. He's not someone I would bench outright in most leagues, but I would have some caution starting him. This doesn't feel like a shootout with the Bengals playing without Green, and Brees might not do much heavy lifting in this matchup.

Running backs

Start 'Em 12.6 projected points Tevin Coleman Atlanta Falcons RB Coleman was a beast in Week 9 at Washington with 13 carries for 88 yards, as well as five catches for 68 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets. He scored a season-high 31 PPR points, and he's now averaging 19 PPR points in his past three outings. He continues to share touches with Ito Smith — and Smith is a sleeper to use this week — but Coleman has the chance for another big week at Cleveland. The Browns have allowed nine total touchdowns to running backs in their past four games and allow the third-most Fantasy points to the position for the season. 13.3 projected points Jordan Howard Chicago Bears RB Howard has not had a great season, and he's been outplayed by Tarik Cohen more times than not. But he's been productive over the past three games, and he should have another strong performance against Detroit. Howard has four touchdowns in his past three outings, and he's scored an average of 13.3 PPR points over that span. This week, he's facing a Lions defense that has allowed a running back to either score or gain at least 100 total yards in seven of eight games this season. And Howard has been great against Detroit in his career. In four meetings over the past two seasons, Howard has 61 carries for 359 yards and one touchdown, as well as nine catches for 71 yards. 9.8 projected points Mike Davis Seattle Seahawks RB We're waiting to find out the status for Chris Carson (hip), but it would be a surprise if he played in Week 10 after he had to leave Week 9 against the Chargers. In his absence, Davis was a star with 15 carries for 62 yards, as well as seven catches for 45 yards on eight targets. He scored 17 PPR points, and he also had 28 PPR points in Week 4 at Arizona when Carson was out again. He followed up that performance with 12 carries for 68 yards and a touchdown, along with two catches for 7 yards in Week 5 against the Rams. The Rams have allowed five touchdowns to running backs in their past two games against Green Bay and New Orleans. Seattle also has at least one running back either scoring or gaining at least 100 total yards in five of the past six games. 12.1 projected points Dion Lewis Tennessee Titans RB Lewis is on fire coming into Week 10 in what will hopefully be a revenge game after he spent three years with the Patriots from 2015-17. Lewis had 19 total touches in Week 7 against the Chargers in London and scored 21 PPR points. He followed that up with 22 PPR points in Week 9 at Dallas with a season-high 23 total touches. Lewis is clearly ahead of Derrick Henry in this backfield split, and he should continue to get plenty of touches against the Patriots. And New England has struggled with pass-catching running backs this season, including Nyheim Hines in Week 5, Kareem Hunt in Week 6, Tarik Cohen in Week 7 and LeSean McCoy in Week 8. Lewis has at least three catches in six games this season. 11.4 projected points Duke Johnson Cleveland Browns RB In the first game with interim offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens, there was a noticeable difference for Johnson in Week 9 against the Chiefs — he was used. After not having more than six touches in any game prior to Week 9, Johnson led the team in receptions with nine on a team-high nine targets. He finished with 78 receiving yards and two touchdowns, along with one carry for 8 yards. Nick Chubb is a must-start option in all leagues against the Falcons, but Johnson is at least a flex in non-PPR, as well as a quality starting option in PPR. Atlanta allows the most receptions to running backs with 68 on the season, and seven have caught at least four passes in a game this year.

Sleepers

Elijah McGuire (vs. BUF): McGuire played 13 more snaps than Isaiah Crowell (36-23) in Week 9 at Miami, and he did nice job in his 2018 debut after being out to start the season with a foot injury. He had seven carries for 30 yards, as well as three catches for 37 yards on five targets. McGuire stepped right into Bilal Powell's role since Powell is out with a neck injury, and he can be a useful flex in Week 10 against the Bills, who have allowed a running back to score in three games in a row.

Josh Adams (vs. DAL): The Eagles could come off their bye week with Adams as their lead running back after the way he played in Week 8 against Jacksonville in London. He led the team in carries (nine) and rushing yards (61) against the Jaguars, while also adding one catch for 6 yards on seven targets. Wendell Smallwood and Corey Clement aren't going away, as well as Darren Sproles (hamstring) in line to return, but Adams is worth using as a flex in deeper leagues. Also, the Cowboys are without run stopper Sean Lee (hamstring) this week.

T.J. Yeldon (at IND): Leonard Fournette (hamstring) is expected to play this week for the first time since Week 4, and Carlos Hyde will also get touches. But Yeldon is still expected to play on passing downs, and he has at least five catches in four of his past six games. He also has four receiving touchdowns on the season. Yeldon is still worth using as a flex option in PPR, and the Colts allow the third-most receptions to running backs on the season.

Jalen Richard (vs. LAC): Like most of the Raiders, Richard had a bad game in Week 9 at San Francisco. He managed just four catches for 45 yards on four targets and scored only eight PPR points after he had at least 11 PPR points in three games in a row. He should get back on track this week with Oakland expected to be chasing points against the Chargers. And the Chargers have allowed a running back to score at least 11 PPR points with just their receiving totals alone in four games in a row, including Week 5 when Richard had six catches for 53 yards. He's a solid flex in PPR.

Ito Smith (at CLE): Smith scored a touchdown in Week 9 at Washington for the fourth time in his past five outings, and he also added 10 carries for 60 yards, as well as one catch for 4 yards. He's playing well in tandem with Coleman, and you can use Smith as a flex option in Week 10 at Cleveland. The Browns allow an average of more than 170 total yards to running backs on the season, so there's enough production to go around for Coleman and Smith this week.

Sit 'Em 8.4 projected points Doug Martin Oakland Raiders RB Martin played well in Week 9 at San Francisco under the circumstances since the Raiders were blown out 34-3. He had 11 carries for 49 yards to go with a 20-yard reception, and he now has 24 carries for 121 yards, as well as three catches for 37 yards in the two games without Marshawn Lynch (groin). The Chargers have allowed just one touchdown to a running back since Week 3, which was Derrick Henry in London in Week 7. And in Week 5, the Raiders running backs — with Lynch active — combined for 12 carries for 36 yards, along with eight catches for 63 yards, with Richard doing most of that damage. Martin is just a flex option at best. 8.9 projected points Frank Gore Miami Dolphins RB This feels more like a Kenyan Drake game than a Gore game given that the Dolphins will likely be chasing points on the road at Lambeau Field. Gore dominated touches in Week 9 against the Jets compared to Drake (21-7), and he continues to get more carries than Drake for the season. In the past five games, Gore has 69 carries to just 40 for Drake. But Drake also has 21 catches over that span, and Gore has just four. And despite all that work, Gore has combined for 15 PPR points in his past three games. Drake, meanwhile, has 46 PPR points over that span. Look for Drake to be needed in the passing game this week, and Gore will likely once again struggle with the carries he's given. 7.3 projected points Peyton Barber Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Barber had a rough game in Week 9 at Carolina with 11 carries for 31 yards, as well as two catches for 9 yards. He's now scored a combined 20 PPR points in the five games that Ryan Fitzpatrick has started this year. This week, Barber faces a Washington defense that prior to Week 9 against Atlanta had been dominant against the run. Coleman's 88 rushing yards are the high against Washington, and we doubt Barber makes much of an impact in the passing game with just eight catches for the season. Barber is a low-floor, low-ceiling flex play this week. 6.6 projected points Derrick Henry Tennessee Titans RB Henry has scored in two consecutive games, but his role was diminished in Week 9 at Dallas coming off the Titans' bye. He was held to six carries and two catches against the Cowboys, which tied his season low in total touches. With Lewis taking on more of a role, especially in a game where Tennessee is likely chasing points against New England, Henry is going to have to score again to save his Fantasy production. And against the Patriots in the playoffs last year on the road, he was held to 12 carries for 28 yards, as well as three catches for 21 yards when he was in more of a featured role. 9.6 projected points Austin Ekeler Los Angeles Chargers RB Ekeler's role has decreased dramatically in recent weeks when Melvin Gordon has been healthy, and he has seven touches or less in the past three games when Gordon has been on the field. One of those was Week 5 against Oakland when he had six carries for 15 yards, but he also had a 44-yard touchdown reception. There's the chance for some garbage-time work here if the Chargers handle the Raiders early in the game as expected, as well as Ekeler breaking a big play, but it's hard to count on that given Ekeler's recent workload. He only had three carries for 21 yards and one catch for 13 yards in Week 9 at Seattle, and he's scored a combined 17 PPR points in his past three road games against the Rams, Browns and Seahawks.

Bust Alert

In a matchup at Minnesota in Week 9, coupled with the return of Theo Riddick (knee) from a two-game absence, Johnson had his worst performance since Week 1 with just six PPR points. He had 12 carries for 37 yards, as well as three catches for 7 yards on five targets. He should do better at Chicago, but it might not be by much. Keep in mind that Johnson has just one touchdown on the season, which was in Week 4 at Dallas. And the Bears have yet to allow a touchdown to a running back on the ground this year. Chicago also has allowed just one running back to gain more than 60 rushing yards this season, which was Frank Gore in Week 6. Johnson is a flex option at best this week.

Wide receivers



Sleepers

Anthony Miller (vs. DET): Allen Robinson (groin) and Taylor Gabriel (leg) are hurt, which could mean plenty of targets for Miller this week. He's scored at least nine PPR points in three of his past four games and could be a flex option in PPR this week. The Lions have allowed seven touchdowns to receivers in their past four games.

Tyrell Williams (at OAK): Williams has scored in three games in a row, with four touchdowns over that span, and he's worth using as a flex in most leagues. His touchdown streak started after facing the Raiders in Week 5, but he still managed three catches for 66 yards on three targets in that matchup. Williams isn't going to catch a lot of passes -- his season high in receptions is four -- but he does have the chance for a big play. And based on his recent track record, he's worth trusting at Oakland.

Tyler Lockett (at LAR): Lockett didn't score in Week 9 against the Chargers, but that's only the second game where he failed to find the end zone this year. He scored against the Rams in their first meeting with three catches for 98 yards on five targets, and the Rams have allowed eight touchdowns to receivers in their past five games.

Christian Kirk (at KC): Prior to Arizona's bye in Week 9, Kirk had scored at least 13 PPR points in four of his previous six games. He has two touchdowns in his past four outings, and he should continue to build on his rapport with Josh Rosen, even as the No. 2 receiver behind Larry Fitzgerald. We hope the bye week helped the Cardinals offense with Byron Leftwich now calling plays, and Kirk could find some production in garbage time with the Cardinals likely chasing points this week against the Chiefs.

Maurice Harris (vs. TB): Harris should be locked in to a key role with Washington now that Paul Richardson (shoulder) is out for the season, as well as Jamison Crowder (ankle) being banged up. And Harris is coming off a strong game in Week 9 against Atlanta. He had 10 catches for 124 yards on 12 targets, and that could be a sign of things to come. He has a great matchup in Week 10 at Tampa Bay, and the Buccaneers are No. 2 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. There have been 15 receivers to either score or gain at least 100 receiving yards against Tampa Bay this year.

Sit 'Em 10.7 projected points Devin Funchess Carolina Panthers WR It's been tough for No. 1 receivers of late against the Steelers, which could be a problem for Funchess. In Pittsburgh's past four games against Atlanta, Cincinnati, Cleveland and Baltimore, Julio Jones (five catches for 62 yards on nine targets), Green (seven catches for 85 yards on 12 targets), Landry (eight catches for 39 yards on 12 targets) and John Brown (three catches for 17 yards on six targets) have been held mostly in check. Funchess has been held to 13 PPR points in his past two games against Baltimore and Tampa Bay, and this should be another game with minimal production. 9.6 projected points Jordy Nelson Oakland Raiders WR I had high expectations for Nelson after Amari Cooper was traded to Dallas, but he's been awful in the past two weeks. He has a combined five PPR points against Indianapolis and San Francisco over that span, and he has just seven combined PPR points in his past three outings overall. He only has one game this season with more than 50 receiving yards, which was Week 3 at Miami, and it's hard to trust any of Oakland's skill players this week, with Jalen Richard maybe the lone exception in PPR. 10.0 projected points Tre'Quan Smith New Orleans Saints WR The only time I'm willing to trust Smith is when the Saints are playing at home, and we'll see now what the addition of Dez Bryant does to his role with the offense. Smith scored in Week 9 against the Rams, but he only had two catches for 23 yards on three targets. He has three catches or less in each of the past four games, and he hasn't taken off like I hoped once Ted Ginn (knee) went down prior to Week 5. Bryant isn't guaranteed to play against the Bengals, but if he does then that further reduces Smith's value this week on the road. 9.4 projected points Chris Godwin Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Godwin is trending in the wrong direction, and it's hard to trust him this week against Washington. After scoring at least 13 PPR points in four of his first five games, he's scored a combined 13 PPR points in the past two weeks against Cincinnati and Carolina. The Buccaneers are spreading the ball around to Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson, O.J. Howard and Adam Humphries, and Godwin is starting to suffer, including a season-low three targets against the Panthers in Week 9. He's a hold candidate on your Fantasy roster right now, but don't plan on using him against Washington this week unless you're stuck. 10.3 projected points Corey Davis Tennessee Titans WR Davis had six catches for 56 yards on 10 targets in Week 9 at Dallas, and that was his best game since Week 4, which tells you something. He still has just one touchdown on the season, and he's not worth trusting this week. Even though he scored twice against the Patriots in the playoffs last season with five catches for 63 yards, most of that damage came against Butler, who is now his teammate. With a matchup against Stephon Gilmore this week, Davis will likely struggle, again. He's a No. 3 receiver at best in deeper leagues.

Bust Alert

In two games since coming back from a two-game absence with a hamstring injury, Hilton has five catches for 59 yards and two touchdowns on nine targets against Buffalo and Oakland. Thankfully, he scored twice against the Bills in Week 7, otherwise he would have crushed Fantasy owners with his recent production. He will get better moving forward, but this is a tough matchup against the Jaguars. With Jalen Ramsey likely to shadow him, Hilton could have another game with minimal production in Week 10. He's not an outright sit in most leagues, but he's also not a must-start option given this matchup with Jacksonville.

Tight ends



Start 'Em 10.5 projected points O.J. Howard Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Howard continues to have a breakout season, and he comes into Week 10 against Washington with at least 11 PPR points in four games in a row. He was a star in Week 9 at Carolina with four catches for 53 yards and two touchdowns on six targets, and he should stay hot this week. Washington has only allowed three touchdowns to tight ends this year, but Howard is still worth starting in all leagues. 10.2 projected points Greg Olsen Carolina Panthers TE The Steelers have allowed the fifth-most Fantasy points to tight ends this season, and Olsen is hot coming into this matchup on Thursday night. He's scored a touchdown in three games in a row, and he has at least 15 PPR points in his past two outings against Baltimore and Tampa Bay. Olsen is thriving in offensive coordinator Norv Turner's system, and we're thrilled he's back at 100 percent from his foot injury earlier this season. 8.3 projected points Jack Doyle Indianapolis Colts TE Doyle had a bye in Week 9, but he's coming off his best game of the season in Week 8 at Oakland with six catches for 70 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. He's now scored at least 11 PPR points in the two games he was able to finish, and he missed five games with a hip injury before facing the Raiders. The Jaguars allowed two touchdowns to Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert in their last game in Week 8 against the Eagles in London.

Sleepers

Vance McDonald (vs. CAR): The Panthers allow the most Fantasy points to tight ends coming into Week 10, and that bodes well for McDonald having a solid game this week. He hasn't scored since Week 3, and he has just one game with double digits in PPR points over that span. But based on the matchup, McDonald has the chance to be a low-end starter in most leagues. In Carolina's past three games against Philadelphia, Baltimore and Tampa Bay, the Panthers have allowed four tight ends to either score or gain at least 100 receiving yards.

Benjamin Watson (at CIN): Watson has now scored at least 15 PPR points in two of his past three games, and hopefully this is the start of a strong second half for him. It might be hard to trust him in games where the Saints aren't throwing much, and he fell victim to that scenario in Week 8 at Minnesota when Drew Brees only attempted 23 passes. That could happen in Week 10 at the Bengals, but Cincinnati has been awful against tight ends all year, so I would suggest using him as a streaming option. The Bengals have allowed three tight ends to score or gain at least 95 receiving yards in their past two games against Kansas City (Travis Kelce and Demetrius Harris) and Tampa Bay (Howard).

Austin Hooper (at CLE): Hooper has scored at least seven PPR points in four games in a row, which gives him a respectable floor, especially in a favorable matchup. And that's the case here with the Browns dealing with injuries in their secondary. Last week, Travis Kelce had seven catches for 99 yards and two touchdowns against the Browns on nine targets, and Hooper could have a strong outing this week on the road.

Bust Alert

Now that Doyle is back, Ebron will likely need to score to help your Fantasy roster. Luckily, he has scored in all but two games this season, but his targets have started to decline in the past three games heading into Week 10. He's combined for just 17 targets over that span, and he only has six catches for 68 yards and a touchdown in his past two outings against Buffalo and Oakland. I still consider Ebron a low-end starting option this week against Jacksonville, but his value could be heading in the wrong direction now that Doyle is healthy again.

Defense/Special teams

Start 'Em

Chargers (at OAK) – 11.6 projected points

The Chargers DST just had a nice game against the Seahawks in Week 9, which bodes well for the matchup in Week 10 against the Raiders. The Chargers had a defensive score, as well as four sacks against Seattle with an interception, and this defense should be able to devour the Raiders. Oakland scored just three points for the second time in its past three games in Week 9 against San Francisco, and the 49ers sacked Derek Carr eight times. The Chargers are my No. 1 DST coming into Week 10.

Sleepers

Packers (vs. MIA): The Dolphins come into this game averaging just 19.0 points in their past three games, and they have allowed 10 sacks over that span. That bodes well for the Packers defense, which could use a good game after facing the Rams and Patriots in consecutive weeks. Consider the Packers DST a great streaming option in Week 10.

Jets (vs. BUF): We still don't know who will start at quarterback for the Bills this week, but it shouldn't matter for the Jets DST. They are a great streaming option in all leagues. The Bills have allowed 33 sacks and given up 22 turnovers (16 interceptions and six fumbles), and they have scored just 96 points on the year. The Jets just had four sacks in Miami in Week 9.

Chiefs (vs. ARI): I'm hopeful that the Cardinals offense will look better coming off their bye in Week 9, but they should still be a good matchup for the Chiefs DST this week. The Cardinals have allowed 13 sacks in their past three games, along with five interceptions and four fumbles. Arizona also has scored just 15.0 points on average over that span.

Sit 'Em

Seahawks (at LAR) – 8.2 projected points

The last time the Seahawks DST faced the Rams in Week 5, the unit scored just five Fantasy points, even with two interceptions. Seattle also just had no turnovers and two sacks against the Chargers in Week 9, while giving up 25 points. The Rams only have two games this season where Jared Goff was sacked more than two timers, and he only has six interceptions on the year. This is a bad week to trust the Seahawks DST on the road.

Kicker

Start 'Em

Gould has scored at least 10 Fantasy points in two of his past four games, including 10 points in Week 9 against Oakland. The Giants come into this game having allowed multiple field goals in every game this season, and five kickers have scored double digits in Fantasy points against them this year. The Giants lead the NFL with the most Fantasy points allowed to opposing kickers this season.

Sleepers

Michael Badgley (at OAK): Badgley is back as the Chargers kicker after Caleb Sturgis struggled in Week 9 at Seattle. In two games in place of an injured Sturgis in Week 6 at Cleveland and Week 7 against Tennessee, Badgley combined for three field goals and seven extra points. He should have the chance for plenty of scoring opportunities against the Raiders this week.

Adam Vinatieri (vs. JAC): Vinatieri has scored at least 10 Fantasy points in two of three home games this year, and he scored 10 points in his last game against Oakland in Week 8. He's also scored at least nine Fantasy points in three of his past five meetings with the Jaguars.

Josh Lambo (at IND): The Colts are second behind the Giants in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing kickers, and five kickers have made multiple field goals against Indianapolis this year. Lambo is coming off his best game of the season in Week 8 against the Eagles in London with four field goals, including two kicks from at least 50 yards.

Sit 'Em

Prater made three field goals in Week 9 at Minnesota, but he scored just nine Fantasy points since the Lions failed to find the end zone. He only has one game with double digits in Fantasy points in his past five outings, and it could be hard for Detroit to score this week at Chicago. The Bears allow the third-fewest Fantasy points to opposing kickers, and only Jason Sanders in Week 6 made multiple field goals against Chicago this year.

