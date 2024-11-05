Fourteen seasons ago, the Fantasy Football Trade Chart was created by CBS Sports with the sole purpose of helping you make fair trades in your non-PPR, PPR, and Superflex/2QB leagues. No one has to be scared to make a trade anymore.

What is the Trade Chart? The values assigned to the players below reflect a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. Values are determined by expected future performance, future schedule, and, most importantly, public sentiment. Past performance isn't a major factor in the Trade Chart.

By adding two players' values, you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should take off 10% of the value in any trade where one side has three or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).

This list also works as a "rest of season" ranking for the 2024 season.

Finally, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points. If you want to dive deeper before sending out or replying to trade offers, be sure to find my updated projected rest-of-season schedule rankings available on SportsLine later this week.

You can reach out with any questions, disagreements, or reports of trades from your leagues to Dave Richard at @daverichard on Twitter/X.

Running back

player tm non PPR S. Barkley PHI 38 40 D. Henry BAL 37 37 B. Robinson ATL 35 37 K. Williams LAR 33 35 J. Mixon HOU 30 31 J. Gibbs DET 28 30 D. Achane MIA 27 31 C. McCaffrey SF 27 31 K. Walker III SEA 27 29 J. Taylor IND 27 27 A. Kamara NO 25 29 B. Hall NYJ 25 28 J. Cook BUF 25 27 A. Jones MIN 24 27 D. Montgomery DET 24 25 D. Swift CHI 23 25 J. Dobbins LAC 20 21 J. Jacobs GB 20 21 J. Conner ARI 20 21 T. Pollard TEN 17 18 C. Brown CIN 16 18 B. Robinson Jr. WAS 16 17 N. Harris PIT 14 15 R. Stevenson NE 14 15 T. Tracy Jr. NYG 12 14 K. Hunt KC 12 13 C. Hubbard CAR 12 13 R. Dowdle DAL 10 12 J. Brooks CAR 9 10 N. Chubb CLE 9 9 R. White TB 8 12 J. Williams DEN 8 10 R. Mostert MIA 8 8 B. Irving TB 7 9 I. Pacheco KC 6 7 T. Bigsby JAC 6 6 J. Mason SF 6 6 T. Etienne JAC 5 6 A. Mattison LV 5 6 R. Davis BUF 5 5 J. Hill BAL 5 5 Z. Charbonnet SEA 5 5 T. Allgeier ATL 5 5

Wide receiver

player tm non PPR J. Jefferson MIN 35 39 J. Chase CIN 35 38 N. Collins HOU 30 34 A. Brown PHI 29 33 A. St. Brown DET 26 30 D. London ATL 23 27 M. Nabers NYG 22 26 P. Nacua LAR 22 26 D. Metcalf SEA 22 25 Z. Flowers BAL 21 25 G. Wilson NYJ 20 23 C. Lamb DAL 20 23 G. Pickens PIT 20 23 T. McLaurin WAS 20 23 T. Higgins CIN 19 22 D. Adams NYJ 18 21 D. Smith PHI 17 20 D. Samuel SF 17 19 C. Kupp LAR 16 22 M. Evans TB 16 19 T. Hill MIA 16 19 J. Meyers LV 15 19 B. Thomas Jr. JAC 15 17 J. Reed GB 15 17 C. Olave NO 14 18 M. Harrison Jr. ARI 14 16 D. Mooney ATL 13 15 T. Dell HOU 12 14 J. Downs IND 11 15 D. Hopkins KC 11 14 J. Smith-Njigba SEA 10 14 K. Shakir BUF 10 13 L. McConkey LAC 10 13 D. Moore CHI 10 12 C. Sutton DEN 10 12 A. Cooper BUF 9 11 R. Doubs GB 8 10 K. Coleman BUF 8 10 X. Legette CAR 7 9 C. Tillman CLE 7 9 C. Ridley TEN 7 9 J. Waddle MIA 7 8 J. Jennings SF 7 8 X. Worthy KC 7 7 J. Williams DET 7 7 J. Addison MIN 7 7 D. Johnson BAL 6 8 Q. Johnston LAC 5 6 M. Pittman IND 5 6 D. Douglas NE 5 6

Tight end

player tm non PPR G. Kittle SF 19 21 T. Kelce KC 17 20 T. McBride ARI 14 18 B. Bowers LV 13 17 C. Otton TB 10 14 D. Njoku CLE 10 13 E. Engram JAC 8 12 K. Pitts ATL 8 11 D. Kincaid BUF 7 9 J. Ferguson DAL 6 8 H. Henry NE 6 7 S. LaPorta DET 6 7 T. Kraft GB 6 6 M. Andrews BAL 6 6 T. Hockenson MIN 5 6 D. Goedert PHI 5 6 Z. Ertz WAS 5 5 T. Hill NO 5 5 C. Kmet CHI 5 5

Quarterback