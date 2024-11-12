Fourteen seasons ago, the Fantasy Football Trade Chart was created by CBS Sports with the sole purpose of helping you make fair trades in your non-PPR, PPR, and Superflex/2QB leagues. No one has to be scared to make a trade anymore.

What is the Trade Chart? The values assigned to the players below reflect a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. Values are determined by expected future performance, future schedule, and, most importantly, public sentiment. Past performance isn't a major factor in the Trade Chart.

By adding two players' values, you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should take off 10% of the value in any trade where one side has three or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).

This list also works as a "rest of season" ranking for the 2024 season.

Finally, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points. If you want to dive deeper before sending out or replying to trade offers, be sure to find my updated projected rest-of-season schedule rankings available on SportsLine later this week.

Running back

player tm pos non PPR B. Robinson ATL RB 38 40 S. Barkley PHI RB 36 38 D. Henry BAL RB 36 36 C. McCaffrey SF RB 33 37 J. Mixon HOU RB 32 33 K. Williams LAR RB 31 33 D. Achane MIA RB 30 34 J. Taylor IND RB 30 30 A. Kamara NO RB 29 33 J. Gibbs DET RB 29 31 K. Walker III SEA RB 29 31 J. Cook BUF RB 28 31 A. Jones MIN RB 24 26 B. Hall NYJ RB 23 26 C. Brown CIN RB 22 25 D. Montgomery DET RB 22 23 J. Conner ARI RB 21 22 C. Hubbard CAR RB 20 22 J. Jacobs GB RB 20 21 D. Swift CHI RB 18 20 T. Pollard TEN RB 17 18 J. Dobbins LAC RB 17 18 B. Robinson Jr. WAS RB 16 17 N. Harris PIT RB 14 15 R. Stevenson NE RB 14 15 T. Tracy Jr. NYG RB 13 14 I. Pacheco KC RB 11 12 N. Chubb CLE RB 11 11 R. White TB RB 9 12 R. Dowdle DAL RB 9 11 K. Hunt KC RB 8 8 B. Irving TB RB 7 9 A. Estime DEN RB 7 7 G. Edwards LAC RB 6 6 T. Bigsby JAC RB 6 6 J. Brooks CAR RB 6 6 R. Mostert MIA RB 6 6 A. Mattison LV RB 5 6 T. Etienne JAC RB 5 6 J. Williams DEN RB 5 6 R. Davis BUF RB 5 5 Z. Charbonnet SEA RB 5 5 T. Allgeier ATL RB 5 5 J. Mason SF RB 5 5 T. Spears TEN RB -- 5

Wide receiver

player tm pos non PPR J. Jefferson MIN WR 35 39 J. Chase CIN WR 35 38 N. Collins HOU WR 31 35 A. Brown PHI WR 29 32 A. St. Brown DET WR 28 32 G. Pickens PIT WR 24 27 T. McLaurin WAS WR 23 26 P. Nacua LAR WR 23 26 D. Metcalf SEA WR 22 24 Z. Flowers BAL WR 20 24 D. London ATL WR 20 24 M. Evans TB WR 20 23 M. Nabers NYG WR 19 22 G. Wilson NYJ WR 17 20 D. Samuel SF WR 17 19 C. Kupp LAR WR 16 22 T. Higgins CIN WR 16 19 C. Lamb DAL WR 16 19 D. Smith PHI WR 16 18 J. Meyers LV WR 15 19 C. Sutton DEN WR 15 18 D. Mooney ATL WR 15 17 T. Hill MIA WR 15 17 M. Harrison Jr. ARI WR 15 17 B. Thomas Jr. JAC WR 14 16 D. Adams NYJ WR 13 17 J. Smith-Njigba SEA WR 13 17 C. Ridley TEN WR 13 16 J. Downs IND WR 12 16 J. Reed GB WR 12 14 K. Shakir BUF WR 11 14 D. Hopkins KC WR 11 14 L. McConkey LAC WR 11 14 A. Cooper BUF WR 9 11 R. Doubs GB WR 9 11 D. Moore CHI WR 9 11 T. Dell HOU WR 9 11 C. Tillman CLE WR 8 11 J. Jennings SF WR 8 11 J. Waddle MIA WR 8 10 C. Olave NO WR 7 11 X. Legette CAR WR 7 9 Q. Johnston LAC WR 7 8 J. Williams DET WR 7 7 J. Addison MIN WR 7 7 R. Pearsall SF WR 6 8 D. Johnson BAL WR 6 8 K. Coleman BUF WR 6 8 J. Jeudy CLE WR 5 7 D. Douglas NE WR 5 6 X. Worthy KC WR 5 5 M. Pittman IND WR 5 5

Tight end

player tm pos non PPR T. Kelce KC TE 19 22 G. Kittle SF TE 19 21 T. McBride ARI TE 14 18 B. Bowers LV TE 13 17 D. Njoku CLE TE 10 13 K. Pitts ATL TE 8 11 M. Andrews BAL TE 8 8 T. Hockenson MIN TE 7 11 C. Otton TB TE 7 10 S. LaPorta DET TE 7 8 E. Engram JAC TE 6 9 D. Kincaid BUF TE 6 8 J. Ferguson DAL TE 6 7 H. Henry NE TE 6 6 T. Kraft GB TE 6 6 D. Goedert PHI TE 6 6 Z. Ertz WAS TE 5 5 T. Hill NO TE 5 5 C. Kmet CHI TE 5 5

