Fourteen seasons ago, the Fantasy Football Trade Chart was created by CBS Sports with the sole purpose of helping you make fair trades in your non-PPR, PPR, and Superflex/2QB leagues. No one has to be scared to make a trade anymore.

What is the Trade Chart? The values assigned to the players below reflect a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. Values are determined by expected future performance, future schedule, and, most importantly, public sentiment. Past performance isn't a major factor in the Trade Chart.

By adding two players' values, you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should take off 10% of the value in any trade where one side has three or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).

This list also works as a "rest of season" ranking for the 2024 season.

Finally, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points. If you want to dive deeper before sending out or replying to trade offers, be sure to find my updated projected rest-of-season schedule rankings available on SportsLine later this week.

You can reach out with any questions, disagreements, or reports of trades from your leagues to Dave Richard at @daverichard on Twitter/X.

Quarterback

player tm 1QB 2QB L. Jackson BAL 26 56 J. Hurts PHI 25 54 J. Allen BUF 25 54 J. Burrow CIN 16 36 J. Daniels WAS 15 34 K. Murray ARI 13 30 J. Herbert LAC 13 30 P. Mahomes KC 12 28 J. Goff DET 11 26 J. Love GB 10 24 B. Mayfield TB 9 20 B. Purdy SF 9 20 S. Darnold MIN 7 16 M. Stafford LAR 6 14 B. Nix DEN 6 14 A. Richardson IND 6 14 K. Cousins ATL -- 12 C. Stroud HOU -- 12 G. Smith SEA -- 11 T. Tagovailoa MIA -- 11 J. Winston CLE -- 11 R. Wilson PIT -- 10 D. Maye NE -- 10 T. Lawrence JAC -- 10 A. Rodgers NYJ -- 8 D. Carr NO -- 8 W. Levis TEN -- 8 C. Williams CHI -- 7 B. Young CAR -- 5

Running Back

player tm non PPR B. Robinson ATL 38 40 S. Barkley PHI 37 39 D. Henry BAL 35 35 J. Mixon HOU 34 35 D. Achane MIA 32 36 C. McCaffrey SF 31 35 B. Hall NYJ 29 32 J. Gibbs DET 29 31 K. Williams LAR 29 30 J. Taylor IND 29 29 J. Cook BUF 27 30 K. Walker III SEA 27 29 A. Kamara NO 26 30 C. Brown CIN 23 26 D. Montgomery DET 23 24 J. Jacobs GB 22 24 J. Conner ARI 21 22 A. Jones MIN 19 21 J. Dobbins LAC 19 20 D. Swift CHI 18 20 C. Hubbard CAR 17 19 T. Pollard TEN 17 18 B. Robinson Jr. WAS 16 17 N. Harris PIT 15 16 R. Stevenson NE 14 15 T. Tracy Jr. NYG 14 15 I. Pacheco KC 14 15 R. White TB 9 12 J. Williams DEN 9 11 B. Irving TB 8 10 R. Dowdle DAL 8 9 K. Hunt KC 8 8 N. Chubb CLE 7 7 T. Bigsby JAC 6 6 A. Ekeler WAS 6 6 J. Brooks CAR 6 6 G. Edwards LAC 6 6 J. Warren PIT 5 6 T. Etienne JAC 5 6 A. Mattison LV 5 6 A. Estime DEN 5 5 R. Davis BUF 5 5 Z. Charbonnet SEA 5 5 R. Johnson CHI 5 5 T. Allgeier ATL 5 5 C. Akers MIN 5 5

Wide Receiver

player tm non PPR J. Chase CIN 36 40 J. Jefferson MIN 35 39 A. St. Brown DET 31 35 N. Collins HOU 30 34 A. Brown PHI 29 32 G. Pickens PIT 25 28 P. Nacua LAR 24 27 T. McLaurin WAS 21 23 T. Higgins CIN 20 23 M. Evans TB 20 23 T. Hill MIA 20 23 D. Metcalf SEA 20 22 Z. Flowers BAL 19 23 D. London ATL 19 23 C. Kupp LAR 18 24 C. Lamb DAL 17 20 M. Nabers NYG 17 20 C. Sutton DEN 16 19 M. Harrison Jr. ARI 16 18 D. Samuel SF 15 17 D. Smith PHI 15 17 G. Wilson NYJ 15 17 J. Smith-Njigba SEA 14 18 B. Thomas Jr. JAC 14 16 D. Mooney ATL 14 16 J. Jennings SF 13 17 J. Meyers LV 13 17 D. Adams NYJ 13 17 C. Ridley TEN 13 16 J. Downs IND 12 16 K. Shakir BUF 12 15 L. McConkey LAC 12 15 J. Reed GB 12 14 D. Moore CHI 10 12 C. Olave NO 9 12 T. Dell HOU 9 11 D. Hopkins KC 9 11 A. Cooper BUF 8 10 Q. Johnston LAC 8 9 J. Williams DET 8 8 J. Addison MIN 8 8 J. Waddle MIA 7 9 X. Legette CAR 7 9 J. Jeudy CLE 6 9 C. Tillman CLE 6 8 R. Doubs GB 6 8 X. Worthy KC 6 7 K. Coleman BUF 6 7 C. Watson GB 6 6 E. Moore CLE 5 7 D. Douglas NE 5 6 M. Pittman IND 5 5

Tight End