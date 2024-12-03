Fourteen seasons ago, the Fantasy Football Trade Chart was created by CBS Sports with the sole purpose of helping you make fair trades in your non-PPR, PPR, and Superflex/2QB leagues. No one has to be scared to make a trade anymore.
What is the Trade Chart? The values assigned to the players below reflect a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. Values are determined by expected future performance, future schedule, and, most importantly, public sentiment. Past performance isn't a major factor in the Trade Chart.
By adding two players' values, you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should take off 10% of the value in any trade where one side has three or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).
This list also works as a "rest of season" ranking for the 2024 season.
Finally, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points. If you want to dive deeper before sending out or replying to trade offers, be sure to find my updated projected rest-of-season schedule rankings available on SportsLine later this week.
You can reach out with any questions, disagreements, or reports of trades from your leagues to Dave Richard at @daverichard on Twitter/X.
Quarterback
|player
|tm
|1QB
|2QB
|J. Allen
|BUF
|27
|58
|L. Jackson
|BAL
|26
|56
|J. Hurts
|PHI
|24
|52
|J. Burrow
|CIN
|19
|42
|J. Daniels
|WAS
|19
|42
|T. Tagovailoa
|MIA
|13
|28
|B. Mayfield
|TB
|11
|26
|P. Mahomes
|KC
|11
|26
|A. Richardson
|IND
|10
|24
|J. Goff
|DET
|10
|24
|S. Darnold
|MIN
|10
|24
|K. Murray
|ARI
|9
|20
|M. Stafford
|LAR
|9
|20
|J. Love
|GB
|9
|20
|J. Winston
|CLE
|9
|20
|C. Williams
|CHI
|8
|18
|B. Nix
|DEN
|8
|18
|J. Herbert
|LAC
|7
|16
|B. Purdy
|SF
|7
|16
|W. Levis
|TEN
|--
|11
|C. Stroud
|HOU
|--
|10
|R. Wilson
|PIT
|--
|10
|D. Maye
|NE
|--
|10
|G. Smith
|SEA
|--
|10
|D. Carr
|NO
|--
|9
|B. Young
|CAR
|--
|8
|K. Cousins
|ATL
|--
|8
|A. Rodgers
|NYJ
|--
|8
|A. O'Connell
|LV
|--
|6
|C. Rush
|DAL
|--
|6
|M. Jones
|JAC
|--
|5
Running Back
|player
|tm
|non
|PPR
|S. Barkley
|PHI
|42
|45
|B. Robinson
|ATL
|39
|41
|J. Mixon
|HOU
|35
|36
|D. Achane
|MIA
|`
|38
|D. Henry
|BAL
|32
|32
|A. Kamara
|NO
|30
|34
|J. Jacobs
|GB
|29
|31
|C. Brown
|CIN
|29
|31
|J. Gibbs
|DET
|28
|30
|K. Williams
|LAR
|28
|29
|J. Cook
|BUF
|26
|28
|B. Irving
|TB
|24
|25
|D. Montgomery
|DET
|24
|25
|J. Taylor
|IND
|24
|24
|B. Hall
|NYJ
|23
|26
|A. Jones
|MIN
|22
|24
|K. Walker III
|SEA
|21
|22
|I. Pacheco
|KC
|20
|21
|J. Conner
|ARI
|18
|19
|B. Robinson Jr.
|WAS
|18
|19
|C. Hubbard
|CAR
|18
|19
|N. Harris
|PIT
|17
|19
|I. Guerendo
|SF
|15
|15
|T. Tracy Jr.
|NYG
|14
|15
|T. Pollard
|TEN
|13
|14
|R. Dowdle
|DAL
|11
|13
|D. Swift
|CHI
|11
|12
|R. Stevenson
|NE
|10
|11
|N. Chubb
|CLE
|8
|8
|R. White
|TB
|7
|7
|T. Etienne
|JAC
|6
|7
|J. Warren
|PIT
|6
|7
|J. Brooks
|CAR
|6
|7
|G. Edwards
|LAC
|6
|6
|T. Bigsby
|JAC
|6
|6
|R. Johnson
|CHI
|6
|6
|J. McNichols
|WAS
|6
|6
|J. Williams
|DEN
|5
|6
|A. Mattison
|LV
|5
|6
|Z. Charbonnet
|SEA
|5
|6
|J. Dobbins
|LAC
|5
|5
|R. Davis
|BUF
|5
|5
|C. Akers
|MIN
|5
|5
|K. Hunt
|KC
|5
|5
|T. Benson
|ARI
|5
|5
|K. Vidal
|LAC
|5
|5
|T. Allgeier
|ATL
|5
|5
|J. McLaughlin
|DEN
|5
|5
|J. Hill
|BAL
|--
|5
|A. Abdullah
|LV
|--
|5
|J. Ford
|CLE
|--
|5
Wide Reciever
|player
|tm
|non
|PPR
|J. Chase
|CIN
|36
|40
|N. Collins
|HOU
|34
|38
|A. St. Brown
|DET
|31
|35
|A. Brown
|PHI
|30
|32
|P. Nacua
|LAR
|28
|33
|J. Jefferson
|MIN
|25
|29
|T. McLaurin
|WAS
|25
|27
|T. Higgins
|CIN
|24
|28
|C. Sutton
|DEN
|23
|27
|T. Hill
|MIA
|22
|24
|C. Kupp
|LAR
|21
|26
|M. Evans
|TB
|21
|23
|G. Pickens
|PIT
|20
|23
|D. London
|ATL
|18
|22
|C. Lamb
|DAL
|17
|22
|J. Meyers
|LV
|16
|20
|L. McConkey
|LAC
|16
|20
|J. Smith-Njigba
|SEA
|16
|20
|D. Moore
|CHI
|15
|19
|B. Thomas Jr.
|JAC
|15
|17
|D. Metcalf
|SEA
|15
|17
|M. Nabers
|NYG
|14
|18
|Z. Flowers
|BAL
|14
|17
|M. Harrison Jr.
|ARI
|14
|16
|D. Adams
|NYJ
|13
|17
|C. Ridley
|TEN
|13
|16
|J. Jennings
|SF
|12
|16
|K. Shakir
|BUF
|12
|15
|D. Smith
|PHI
|12
|14
|J. Jeudy
|CLE
|11
|15
|G. Wilson
|NYJ
|11
|14
|D. Mooney
|ATL
|10
|12
|D. Samuel
|SF
|10
|12
|K. Allen
|CHI
|9
|14
|C. Olave
|NO
|9
|12
|J. Addison
|MIN
|9
|10
|J. Reed
|GB
|9
|10
|J. Williams
|DET
|9
|9
|D. Hopkins
|KC
|8
|10
|J. Waddle
|MIA
|8
|10
|M. Pittman
|IND
|7
|11
|J. Downs
|IND
|7
|10
|N. Westbrook-Ikhine
|TEN
|7
|8
|E. Moore
|CLE
|6
|9
|K. Coleman
|BUF
|6
|7
|T. Dell
|HOU
|6
|7
|A. Cooper
|BUF
|6
|7
|X. Worthy
|KC
|6
|7
|R. Doubs
|GB
|6
|6
|C. Watson
|GB
|6
|6
|R. Odunze
|CHI
|5
|7
|C. Tillman
|CLE
|5
|7
|A. Thielen
|CAR
|5
|6
|P. Washington
|JAC
|5
|6
|M. Valdes-Scantling
|NO
|5
|5
Tight End
|player
|tm
|non
|PPR
|B. Bowers
|LV
|19
|22
|G. Kittle
|SF
|19
|21
|J. Smith
|MIA
|15
|19
|T. McBride
|ARI
|14
|18
|T. Kelce
|KC
|14
|17
|D. Njoku
|CLE
|11
|13
|M. Andrews
|BAL
|10
|11
|H. Henry
|NE
|8
|10
|Z. Ertz
|WAS
|8
|10
|E. Engram
|JAC
|7
|9
|S. LaPorta
|DET
|7
|8
|T. Kraft
|GB
|7
|8
|T. Hockenson
|MIN
|6
|8
|D. Kincaid
|BUF
|6
|7
|C. Otton
|TB
|6
|7
|K. Pitts
|ATL
|6
|7
|D. Goedert
|PHI
|6
|6
|W. Dissly
|LAC
|5
|6
|P. Freiermuth
|PIT
|5
|5
|J. Ferguson
|DAL
|5
|5
|C. Kmet
|CHI
|5
|5