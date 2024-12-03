Fourteen seasons ago, the Fantasy Football Trade Chart was created by CBS Sports with the sole purpose of helping you make fair trades in your non-PPR, PPR, and Superflex/2QB leagues. No one has to be scared to make a trade anymore.

What is the Trade Chart? The values assigned to the players below reflect a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. Values are determined by expected future performance, future schedule, and, most importantly, public sentiment. Past performance isn't a major factor in the Trade Chart.

By adding two players' values, you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should take off 10% of the value in any trade where one side has three or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).

This list also works as a "rest of season" ranking for the 2024 season.

Finally, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points. If you want to dive deeper before sending out or replying to trade offers, be sure to find my updated projected rest-of-season schedule rankings available on SportsLine later this week.

You can reach out with any questions, disagreements, or reports of trades from your leagues to Dave Richard at @daverichard on Twitter/X.

Quarterback

player tm 1QB 2QB J. Allen BUF 27 58 L. Jackson BAL 26 56 J. Hurts PHI 24 52 J. Burrow CIN 19 42 J. Daniels WAS 19 42 T. Tagovailoa MIA 13 28 B. Mayfield TB 11 26 P. Mahomes KC 11 26 A. Richardson IND 10 24 J. Goff DET 10 24 S. Darnold MIN 10 24 K. Murray ARI 9 20 M. Stafford LAR 9 20 J. Love GB 9 20 J. Winston CLE 9 20 C. Williams CHI 8 18 B. Nix DEN 8 18 J. Herbert LAC 7 16 B. Purdy SF 7 16 W. Levis TEN -- 11 C. Stroud HOU -- 10 R. Wilson PIT -- 10 D. Maye NE -- 10 G. Smith SEA -- 10 D. Carr NO -- 9 B. Young CAR -- 8 K. Cousins ATL -- 8 A. Rodgers NYJ -- 8 A. O'Connell LV -- 6 C. Rush DAL -- 6 M. Jones JAC -- 5

Running Back

player tm non PPR S. Barkley PHI 42 45 B. Robinson ATL 39 41 J. Mixon HOU 35 36 D. Achane MIA ` 38 D. Henry BAL 32 32 A. Kamara NO 30 34 J. Jacobs GB 29 31 C. Brown CIN 29 31 J. Gibbs DET 28 30 K. Williams LAR 28 29 J. Cook BUF 26 28 B. Irving TB 24 25 D. Montgomery DET 24 25 J. Taylor IND 24 24 B. Hall NYJ 23 26 A. Jones MIN 22 24 K. Walker III SEA 21 22 I. Pacheco KC 20 21 J. Conner ARI 18 19 B. Robinson Jr. WAS 18 19 C. Hubbard CAR 18 19 N. Harris PIT 17 19 I. Guerendo SF 15 15 T. Tracy Jr. NYG 14 15 T. Pollard TEN 13 14 R. Dowdle DAL 11 13 D. Swift CHI 11 12 R. Stevenson NE 10 11 N. Chubb CLE 8 8 R. White TB 7 7 T. Etienne JAC 6 7 J. Warren PIT 6 7 J. Brooks CAR 6 7 G. Edwards LAC 6 6 T. Bigsby JAC 6 6 R. Johnson CHI 6 6 J. McNichols WAS 6 6 J. Williams DEN 5 6 A. Mattison LV 5 6 Z. Charbonnet SEA 5 6 J. Dobbins LAC 5 5 R. Davis BUF 5 5 C. Akers MIN 5 5 K. Hunt KC 5 5 T. Benson ARI 5 5 K. Vidal LAC 5 5 T. Allgeier ATL 5 5 J. McLaughlin DEN 5 5 J. Hill BAL -- 5 A. Abdullah LV -- 5 J. Ford CLE -- 5

Wide Reciever

player tm non PPR J. Chase CIN 36 40 N. Collins HOU 34 38 A. St. Brown DET 31 35 A. Brown PHI 30 32 P. Nacua LAR 28 33 J. Jefferson MIN 25 29 T. McLaurin WAS 25 27 T. Higgins CIN 24 28 C. Sutton DEN 23 27 T. Hill MIA 22 24 C. Kupp LAR 21 26 M. Evans TB 21 23 G. Pickens PIT 20 23 D. London ATL 18 22 C. Lamb DAL 17 22 J. Meyers LV 16 20 L. McConkey LAC 16 20 J. Smith-Njigba SEA 16 20 D. Moore CHI 15 19 B. Thomas Jr. JAC 15 17 D. Metcalf SEA 15 17 M. Nabers NYG 14 18 Z. Flowers BAL 14 17 M. Harrison Jr. ARI 14 16 D. Adams NYJ 13 17 C. Ridley TEN 13 16 J. Jennings SF 12 16 K. Shakir BUF 12 15 D. Smith PHI 12 14 J. Jeudy CLE 11 15 G. Wilson NYJ 11 14 D. Mooney ATL 10 12 D. Samuel SF 10 12 K. Allen CHI 9 14 C. Olave NO 9 12 J. Addison MIN 9 10 J. Reed GB 9 10 J. Williams DET 9 9 D. Hopkins KC 8 10 J. Waddle MIA 8 10 M. Pittman IND 7 11 J. Downs IND 7 10 N. Westbrook-Ikhine TEN 7 8 E. Moore CLE 6 9 K. Coleman BUF 6 7 T. Dell HOU 6 7 A. Cooper BUF 6 7 X. Worthy KC 6 7 R. Doubs GB 6 6 C. Watson GB 6 6 R. Odunze CHI 5 7 C. Tillman CLE 5 7 A. Thielen CAR 5 6 P. Washington JAC 5 6 M. Valdes-Scantling NO 5 5

Tight End