Fantasy Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Start of the Week Latavius Murray keeps carrying a heavy load

I'm sure most of you are like me in that you love any NFL game. But every now and then, we get a matchup that makes you extra excited.

And we have one of those this week.

Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady should be special, and I hope it lives up to the hype. And both quarterbacks owe us one after dud performances in Week 8.

Brady was held without a touchdown at Buffalo despite passing for 324 yards, and he scored just 12 Fantasy points. Rodgers scored just 17 Fantasy points at the Rams, although he might have done more damage if Ty Montgomery didn't fumble late in the game.

The last time Rodgers and Brady met was in Week 13 of the 2014 season at Lambeau Field. Rodgers scored 28 Fantasy points that day, and Brady scored 21 points. With scoring up for quarterbacks this year, those should be good totals this week.

I like Rodgers slightly better than Brady, but both quarterbacks are ranked in my top five. I'm expecting fireworks for these two legends, and it should be one of the best Fantasy performances of the season.

Editor's Note: Projections are powered by SportsLine.com. Projected points are for PPR leagues.

Start of the Week

If the reports about Dalvin Cook (hamstring) are accurate, then this could be the last time you will use Latavius Murray as a guaranteed starter in most Fantasy leagues. Let's hope he goes out with a bang.

He should.

Cook, who has been out since Week 4, is expected to return following Minnesota's bye in Week 10. When he's back, he will either be the starter for the Vikings again, or, most likely, make this a committee since Murray has proven he deserves touches.

Either way, Murray's value will clearly be lower when Cook is healthy. But with Cook out, Murray has been an exceptional Fantasy running back. And he needs to be started in 100 percent of leagues in Week 9 against Detroit.

Murray comes into this matchup with at least 19 PPR points in three games in a row against Arizona, the Jets and New Orleans. Over that span, he has 52 carries for 280 yards (5.4 yards per carry) and four touchdowns, along with eight catches for 56 yards.

And now he gets to take on a Lions defense that is No. 6 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and seven running backs have either scored or gained at least 80 total yards against Detroit. Isaiah Crowell, Matt Breida, Ezekiel Elliott, Kenyan Drake and Chris Carson have each had at least 85 total yards and a touchdown against the Lions this year.

Carson just had 124 total yards and a touchdown in Week 8 at Detroit, the first game for new Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison after he was acquired from the Giants. So far, "Snacks" hasn't fixed this leaky run defense, and Murray should still play well this week.

I'm excited about Murray's outlook in Week 9. And in full disclosure, I almost wish Cook didn't return any time soon — and I have Cook in several leagues.

But Murray has been great for the past three games. And he should be excellent once again in what could be his last featured performance of the season.

I'm starting Murray over: Adrian Peterson (vs. ATL), Kerryon Johnson (at MIN), Mark Ingram (vs. LAR), LeSean McCoy (vs. CHI) and Tevin Coleman (at WAS)

Quarterbacks

Start 'Em 21.8 projected points Ryan Fitzpatrick Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Fitzpatrick is back as the starter for the Buccaneers, and hopefully he continues to play at a high level. He's appeared in five games this season, and he's scored at least 22 Fantasy points in four of them. For this week, he's facing a Panthers defense that allows 20.4 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, and you know Fitzpatrick will be throwing a lot — he attempted 37 passes in his first three starts. In a situation where the Buccaneers are likely chasing points because of their bad defense, look for Fitzpatrick to once again deliver top-10 production in Week 9. 22.8 projected points Jared Goff Los Angeles Rams QB It's going to be fun to watch Goff vs. Drew Brees, and I'm expecting Goff to have his first big game on the road this season. He hasn't scored more than 21 Fantasy points on the road this year, but this is the game for his first blow-up spot. The Saints allow an average of 27.9 Fantasy points a game to opposing quarterbacks, and they won't have rookie pass rusher Marcus Davenport (toe) for this game. Also, Goff is expected to get Cooper Kupp (knee) back after a two-week absence. He has top-five potential this week. 19.6 projected points Russell Wilson Seattle Seahawks QB Efficiency vs. volume is the story for Wilson. He's not throwing much — 23 attempts or fewer in three games in a row — but he's scored at least 25 Fantasy points in each game over that span against the Rams, Raiders and Lions. He's averaging a touchdown every 6.7 attempts. Clearly, he can't keep that up, but it's a good sign of what could happen if he does start throwing more. And he does have 35 rush yards in his past two games, so hopefully that aspect of his game will come around as well. It could be risky to trust Wilson if his pass attempts are low, but I'll buy in this week against the Chargers at home. 22.0 projected points Kirk Cousins Minnesota Vikings QB Cousins has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in back-to-back games, and he's averaging 23.2 points in his past five outings. He should continue to play at a high level this week against the Lions, who have allowed an average of 21.0 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this year. But in Detroit's past four games, the Lions have allowed an average of 26.3 Fantasy points to Dak Prescott, Aaron Rodgers, Brock Osweiler and Wilson. 22.8 projected points Mitchell Trubisky Chicago Bears QB Trubisky doesn't have an easy matchup against the Bills on the road, but I'm sticking with him until he fails. In his past four games, Trubisky has averaged 36.8 Fantasy points per game. He's passed for an average of 305.8 yards per game with 14 touchdowns and three interceptions, and he's run for 232 yards and a touchdown. Buffalo has only allowed three quarterbacks to score more than 16 Fantasy points — Joe Flacco, Philip Rivers and Andrew Luck — and just held Tom Brady to 12 points. But you should ride the hot hand here with Trubisky, and hopefully he will deliver another big performance for his fifth game in a row.

Sleepers

Alex Smith (vs. ATL): Smith hasn't scored 20 Fantasy points since Week 3, but you're playing him this week because of the matchup against the Falcons. Atlanta allows an average of 28.6 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, and every quarterback since Week 2 has scored at least 21 points against this defense. Smith is a great streaming option for Week 9.

Derek Carr (at SF): Carr took advantage of a favorable matchup in Week 8 against Indianapolis and scored 33 Fantasy points, and he did it in the first game without Amari Cooper. He has another good matchup this week against the 49ers, who allow an average of 25.3 Fantasy points a game to opposing quarterbacks. Josh Rosen in Week 5 is the lone quarterback without at least 20 Fantasy points against the 49ers, so Carr is worth trusting Thursday night.

Dak Prescott (vs. TEN): Prescott has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, and this will be his first outing with Cooper. I'm expecting the Cowboys to feature Cooper on Monday night, and that should give Prescott the opportunity for another quality performance. He's also making plays with his legs of late with at least nine Fantasy points based on his rushing totals alone. He's a good streaming option this week.

Sit 'Em 17.8 projected points Ben Roethlisberger Pittsburgh Steelers QB Roethlisberger has scored at least 20 Fantasy points in three games in a row, but he should snap that streak this week against the Ravens. He's playing with a fractured index finger on his left hand, which could be problematic, and he has a bad history in Baltimore. In his past five trips there, Roethlisberger is averaging just 234.8 passing yards per game with five total touchdowns and five interceptions. The Ravens held Roethlisberger to 16 Fantasy points at home in Week 4, and only two quarterbacks have at least 20 points against Baltimore this year with Andy Dalton in Week 2 and Brees last week. Roethlisberger is a No. 2 Fantasy quarterback in Week 9. 16.8 projected points Philip Rivers Los Angeles Chargers QB Rivers only has one game this season with fewer than 20 Fantasy points, which was Week 6 at Cleveland when he scored 18 points. But this should be the second time he fails to hit 20 Fantasy points as he goes to Seattle. The Seahawks allow an average of just 14.9 Fantasy points a game to opposing quarterbacks, and Case Keenum in Week 1 and Matthew Stafford last week are the only guys with at least 20 points. I consider Rivers more of a bust alert than a must-sit quarterback, and he's a borderline starter in 12-team leagues this week. 18.0 projected points Matthew Stafford Detroit Lions QB Like Rivers, I consider Stafford more of a bust alert than a must-sit quarterback, but he should struggle this week at Minnesota. The Vikings allow an average of just 19.8 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, and only Josh Allen in Week 3, Goff in Week 4 and Carson Wentz in Week 5 have scored at least 20 Fantasy points against Minnesota. In his past five games against the Vikings, Stafford is averaging just 233 passing yards with seven total touchdowns and two interceptions. He's scored at least 20 Fantasy points just once over that span. 16.2 projected points Baker Mayfield Cleveland Browns QB Mayfield has what appears to be a good matchup against the Chiefs, who allow an average of 23.0 Fantasy points a game to opposing quarterbacks. But most of that production was done earlier in the year, and Kansas City has held three of the past five opposing quarterbacks to 18 Fantasy points or less, including two in a row against Dalton and Case Keenum. Mayfield also has just one game this season with more than 20 Fantasy points, which was Week 7 at Tampa Bay. He's not worth trusting this week.

Bust Alert

Ryan has played two games outdoors so far this year — both in Pennsylvania — and he's combined for 24 Fantasy points over that span against Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. In his past five games outdoors going back to last year, Ryan is averaging 276.4 passing yards with five total touchdowns and two interceptions, and he's scored at least 20 Fantasy points just once over that span. Washington allows an average of just 19.9 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this year, and the team just acquired safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix from the Packers to bolster its secondary. Also, in his past four games coming off a bye, Ryan is averaging just 18.3 Fantasy points a game.

Running backs

Sleepers

Doug Martin and Jalen Richard (at SF): In Week 8 against the Colts, in the first game without Marshawn Lynch (groin), Martin and Richard played well. Martin had 13 carries for 72 yards, as well as two catches for 17 yards, but he also fumbled. Still, it's a solid debut as the starter. And Richard had two carries for 14 yards, as well as eight catches for 50 yards. I expect more of that this week against the 49ers for both, and I like both as at least flex options in most leagues. Martin is better in non-PPR leagues, and Richard has top-15 upside in PPR.

Matt Breida (vs. OAK): The indestructible man just continues to play despite dealing with a myriad of injuries. It looked like he was going to miss Week 8 at Arizona with an ankle sprain, but not only did he play, he had a season-high 16 carries. Even though he's gone three games without a catch, he's worth trusting this week against the Raiders. Oakland has allowed nine running backs to either score or gain at least 80 total yards this year.

Devontae Booker (vs. HOU): With Royce Freeman (ankle) out in Week 8 at Kansas City, Booker had a solid performance with nine carries for 78 yards, as well as four catches for 23 yards in tandem with Phillip Lindsay. If Freeman remains out, then use Booker as at least a flex option, especially in PPR. Lindsay will remain a must-start option against the Texans, who have allowed a running back to score or gain at least 80 total yards in seven of eight games this season.

Dion Lewis (at DAL): Lewis had one of his best games of the season in Week 7 at the Chargers, and he should stay hot coming off Tennessee's bye week. Against Los Angeles, Lewis had 21 PPR points, and he now has at least six catches in two of his past four games. Hopefully that continues, and Lewis is worth using as at least a flex against Dallas. The Cowboys have struggled with pass catching running backs, and four — Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley, Alfred Blue and Kapri Bibbs — have scored at least 10 PPR points with just their reception totals alone. That bodes well for Lewis this week.

Sit 'Em 10.7 projected points Tevin Coleman Atlanta Falcons RB Most of the sit running backs you'll see listed here are still in play as flex options with six teams on a bye, but they might not be must-start options in every league. Coleman is one of those guys with his matchup at Washington. He'll need to score a touchdown because he has just one game with more than 45 total yards in his past three outings. And in his last road game at Pittsburgh in Week 5 he scored just four PPR points. Washington has only allowed three running backs to score or gain at least 100 total yards this season, including David Johnson in Week 1, Hines in Week 2 and Barkley last week. Coleman will continue to split touches with Ito Smith, and his ceiling is limited on the road in this matchup. 7.4 projected points Peyton Barber Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Barber should be added in all leagues with Ronald Jones (hamstring) out. And Barber has played well of late with at least 14 PPR points in two of the past three games. But this could be a tough game to trust him on the road. He has limited production in the passing game with six catches for 37 yards and a touchdown on the season. And he struggled with Ryan Fitzpatrick starting with a combined 15 PPR points in the first four games of the year. Carolina also has allowed just three rushing touchdowns on the season. I like Barber as a flex, but he's not a must-start option this week. 10.6 projected points Alex Collins Baltimore Ravens RB It was great to see Collins find the end zone in Week 8 at Carolina, and he's scored at least 11 PPR points in two of his past three games. He also scored nine PPR points in Week 4 at Pittsburgh. But with Baltimore adding another running back in Ty Montgomery via trade from Green Bay, as well as Javorius Allen and potentially Gus Edwards still expected to get work, it will be hard to trust Collins this week. The Steelers also have allowed just five total touchdowns to running backs, including three on the ground, so Collins could be limited this week. Like Coleman and Barber, just use Collins as a flex option at best in Week 9. 6.7 projected points Derrick Henry Tennessee Titans RB Henry just had his best game of the season in Week 7 against the Chargers with 14 PPR points, but I'm not counting on a good encore performance against the Cowboys. He scored his first touchdown of the year against the Chargers, but he still managed just 12 carries for 33 yards. Now, he did have two catches for 32 yards, and it would be nice to see him more involved in the passing game moving forward. But against the Cowboys, who have allowed just three rushing touchdowns on the season, and none since Week 4, it will be tough to see Henry having a big game without running for a touchdown. 8.5 projected points Austin Ekeler Los Angeles Chargers RB If Melvin Gordon (hamstring) is out in Week 9 at Seattle, I'm fine with Ekeler as a low-end starting option, especially in PPR. But I expect Gordon to play against the Seahawks, and we'll see if Ekeler can continue to be productive on limited touches. In the four games prior to Week 7 against Tennessee when Gordon was out, Ekeler had 10 touches or less in each outing. He scored two touchdowns over that span, but he also had fewer than 65 total yards in three of those games. Seattle has allowed five total touchdowns to running backs this season, but Todd Gurley scored three of them. I'm nervous to trust Ekeler if Gordon plays.

Bust Alert

McCoy has been good in PPR for three of the past four games, and he just scored a season-high 15 PPR points in Week 8 against New England. He did that with six catches for 82 yards on eight targets to go with 12 carries for 13 yards. But he has yet to score a touchdown this season, and now Nathan Peterman is back as the starting quarterback for the Bills. The Bears are the only team yet to allow a running back to score on the ground this season, and McCoy should see plenty of attention from Chicago's defense. He's likely going to be started in many leagues this week, but I consider him just a flex option in this matchup.

Wide receivers

Start 'Em 11.8 projected points John Brown Baltimore Ravens WR Brown has been great at home this season, and he's acclimated well to playing in Baltimore. In three home games against Buffalo, Denver and New Orleans, Brown has 15 catches for 264 yards and two touchdowns on 20 targets, and he's scored at least 13 PPR points in each outing. He also had three catches for 116 yards and a touchdown on seven targets in Week 4 at Pittsburgh, and the Steelers are No. 4 in the NFL in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. 10.3 projected points Amari Cooper Dallas Cowboys WR Cooper will make his debut with the Cowboys on Monday night, and you know Dallas will do everything possible to feature him as much as possible after acquiring him from Oakland in trade for a first-round pick. I'll go back to what I said following the trade that he will operate much like Dez Bryant did for the Cowboys in 2017, and Bryant averaged 8.3 targets a game that season. Cooper has 27 games in his career with at least eight targets, and he's averaged 16.7 PPR points in those outings. This week, he's facing a Titans defense that has allowed big games to No. 1 receivers, including Kenny Stills in Week 1, DeAndre Hopkins in Week 2, Alshon Jeffery in Week 4 and Michael Crabtree in Week 6. It could be risky to trust Cooper, but I'm starting him in prime time. 12.5 projected points DeSean Jackson Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR In his first two games of the season with Ryan Fitzpatrick, Jackson had nine catches for 275 yards and three touchdowns on nine targets, and hopefully that rapport remains solid now that Fitzpatrick is starting again. Jackson actually has played well with both quarterbacks in Tampa Bay this year, and he has at least 10 PPR points in 6-of-7 games, with at least 15 PPR points in four outings. In his past three meetings with the Panthers, Jackson has two games with at least 18 PPR points, and he's worth starting in most leagues this week. Chris Godwin is also worth using as a sleeper with Fitzpatrick back. 12.6 projected points Marvin Jones Detroit Lions WR Jones and Kenny Golladay get a significant boost in Fantasy value with Golden Tate now traded to Philadelphia, and both are worth starting this week, even with the tough matchup against Minnesota. The targets should be up for Jones with Tate gone, and he has 10 games since last season with at least seven targets. In those games, Jones has either 90 receiving yards or a touchdown in eight of them. We'll see if cornerback Xavier Rhodes (ankle) is able to play, which will clearly impact this secondary, and Jones beat up the Vikings last year with six catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns on nine targets in Week 12. Jones' Fantasy value is on the rise now that Tate is no longer in Detroit. 12.3 projected points Courtland Sutton Denver Broncos WR Sutton is another receiver who benefitted at the trade deadline with Demaryius Thomas sent to Houston. He now gets the chance for more targets as the starter opposite Emmanuel Sanders, and he should have the chance for a strong finish to his rookie campaign. For Week 9, Sutton is facing a Texans defense that has allowed 11 receivers to score or gain at least 75 receiving yards. While Sanders is the No. 1 option in this passing attack, the Broncos view Sutton as their future No. 1 receiver. And he already has at least eight PPR points in five games in a row, without getting more than six targets in a game this year. The time is now for Sutton to dominate.

Sleepers

DJ Moore (vs. TB): Moore and Devin Funchess are worth starting this week with their matchup against the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay allows the third-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers, and Moore is coming off his best game of the season in Week 8 against Baltimore with five catches for 90 yards, as well as 39 rushing yards. Moore and Funchess could both finish as top 20 receivers in all leagues.

DeVante Parker (vs. NYJ): Parker will benefit if Kenny Stills (groin) and Albert Wilson (hip) are out again this week, and Parker was great in Week 8 at Houston with six catches for 134 yards on nine targets. The Jets have allowed 11 receivers to score or gain at least 100 receiving yards, and Parker has two touchdowns in his past four meetings with the Jets in his career.

Jordy Nelson (at SF): Let's hope Nelson gets to at least six targets this week. If that happens, there's a good chance he goes off. There have been 13 receivers to get at least six targets against the 49ers, and 10 of them have either scored or gained at least 100 receiving yards. Nelson has two games with more than six targets this season, and he's scored in both. Last week, in the first game with Cooper, Nelson was a dud with one catch for 14 yards on four targets. A rebound game is coming this week.

Tre'Quan Smith (vs. LAR): The last time Smith played at home was Week 5 against Washington, and he had three catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns on three targets. He's struggled the past two games at Baltimore and at Minnesota with a combined six catches for 62 yards on 10 targets, but this game should be high-scoring with the Rams, who have allowed 10 receivers to either score or gain 100 receiving yards this season.

Tyler Lockett (vs. LAC): It feels like it's hard to trust Lockett because he's been touchdown dependent with minimal targets, catches and yards. But at some point, we're going to see Russell Wilson open up the offense, and hopefully Lockett will continue to benefit. He's scored in all but one game this season, and he has four games this year with at least 14 PPR points. I'm using him as at least a No. 3 receiver in most leagues until he starts proving me wrong on a consistent basis.

Sit 'Em 10.5 projected points Calvin Ridley Atlanta Falcons WR We'll see if the bye week helped Ridley in Week 8 because he was struggling prior to getting some time off. In three games prior to the bye at Pittsburgh, vs. Tampa Bay and vs. the Giants, Ridley combined for just 23 PPR points. He failed to score in each game, and he's been touchdown dependent for the most part this year. We knew his early-season production wasn't sustainable – he had six touchdowns through Week 4 – but hopefully he'll bounce back from his recent poor play. And in Week 9 at Washington, he's just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver. In two outdoor games this season at Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, Ridley has four catches for 38 yards on eight targets. 12.7 projected points Corey Davis Tennessee Titans WR I'm still hopeful for a second-half breakout for Davis, but until I see him start to produce on a consistent level, he's a fade for me. He still has just one touchdown on the season, and he's been held under 10 PPR points in four of his past five games. The Dallas secondary is also a tough matchup for him, and the Cowboys typically struggle with slot receivers more so than guys who typically line up outside. Stash Davis on your roster, but don't plan on starting him in Week 9. 11.6 projected points Marquise Goodwin San Francisco 49ers WR I'd be interested in playing Goodwin this week if C.J. Beathard (wrist) was healthy, but there's a chance the QB could miss the game Thursday night. That would leave Goodwin catching passes from Nick Mullens, which would make me nervous to trust him, even in a favorable matchup. Goodwin showed his big-play ability in Week 8 at Arizona with one catch for a 55-yard touchdown, and he has now scored in two of his past three outings. But he also has five targets or less in every game he's been able to play this year. If Beathard plays, then I'd use Goodwin as a No. 3 receiver with upside. But if Beathard is out, keep Goodwin on your bench in most formats. 9.0 projected points Taylor Gabriel Chicago Bears WR Gabriel didn't have a great game in Week 8 against the Jets despite Allen Robinson (groin) being out, and he finished with only four catches for 52 yards on six targets. He's now scored 14 combined PPR points in his past two games, and he appears to have fallen behind Anthony Miller as the top option in the Chicago passing game. I like Miller as a sleeper this week against Buffalo, but I would keep Gabriel reserved in most leagues, even if Robinson remains out. The Bills also allow the fifth-fewest Fantasy points to opposing receivers on the season. 11.7 projected points Michael Crabtree Baltimore Ravens WR Crabtree is coming off a down game in Week 8 at Carolina with three catches for 31 yards on five targets. And his worst game of the season was Week 4 at Pittsburgh with three catches for 29 yards on eight targets. He does have at least 11 PPR points in five of eight games, but he only has two touchdowns on the season. In PPR leagues, you can use Crabtree as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver. But in non-PPR leagues, with the lack of touchdowns and consistent yards – he has one game with more than 66 receiving yards this year – he's someone you can avoid this week against the Steelers.

Bust Alert

I'd love to be wrong on this one with Baldwin, and hopefully he has a breakout game this week. But it's hard to stay confident in him with his lack of production all year. In four games since coming back from a knee injury, Baldwin has one game with double digits in PPR points. He hasn't scored a touchdown yet, and his targets are seven, one, eight and three over that span. While Lockett and David Moore are making the most of their limited targets, Baldwin has been frustrating Fantasy owners with his lack of production. I'm still using Baldwin as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver, but he should not be considered a must-start option in this game against the Chargers.

Tight ends



Start 'Em 12.7 projected points Jared Cook Oakland Raiders TE Cook was great in Week 8 against the Colts in the Raiders first game without Amari Cooper. Cook had four catches for 74 yards and a touchdown on five targets, and it's the third time this season he's scored at least 17 PPR points. This week, he's facing a 49ers defense that has allowed six tight ends to either score or gain at least 100 receiving yards. He has the chance to be a top three Fantasy tight end this week. 10.8 projected points Greg Olsen Carolina Panthers TE C.J. Uzomah ended an impressive streak for tight ends against Tampa Bay in Week 8. Prior to that game, an opposing tight end had either scored or gained at least 90 receiving yards against the Buccaneers in five games in a row. Olsen will start a new streak against Tampa Bay this week, and he's coming off a quality outing in Week 8 against Baltimore with 15 PPR points behind four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown on four targets. He's in line for another standout performance in this matchup. 11.3 projected points O.J. Howard Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Howard has scored at least 11 PPR points in three games in a row, and he should stay hot in this matchup with the Panthers. Carolina comes into this game allowing the most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends, and in the past three outings, four tight ends (Vernon Davis, Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert and Hayden Hurst) have either scored against the Panthers or gained at least 100 receiving yards. And don't be concerned about Howard playing with Ryan Fitzpatrick. In two of the first three games with Fitzpatrick, Howard scored at least 13 PPR points.

Sleepers

Vance McDonald (at BAL): In Week 4 against the Ravens, McDonald had five catches for 62 yards on five targets. The Ravens come into this game having allowed a tight end to score in back-to-back weeks, with Benjamin Watson in Week 7 and Olsen in Week 8.

Chris Herndon (at MIA): Herndon has scored a touchdown in three games in a row coming into Week 9, and the Dolphins have allowed five touchdowns to tight ends in the past three games with Trey Burton, Michael Roberts (twice) and Jordan Thomas (twice). Herndon is one of my favorite streaming options at any position this week.

Ed Dickson (vs. LAC): Dickson made his 2018 season debut in Week 8 at Detroit after being out for the start of the year with a quad injury, and he had two catches for 54 yards and a touchdown on two targets. He should continue to increase his workload moving forward, and this week he faces a Chargers defense that has allowed three touchdowns to tight ends in three of their past four games.

Sit 'Em 6.0 projected points Cameron Brate Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE In three full games with Fitzpatrick, Brate was mostly a non-factor. He had three catches for 34 yards and a touchdown on six targets, and he went without a catch for two of those outings. In the past two games against Cleveland and at Cincinnati, Brate has combined for four catches for 36 yards and no touchdowns on six targets. He's not worth trusting in most leagues. 7.6 projected points Benjamin Watson New Orleans Saints TE I'm hesitant to sit anyone from this game, but Watson is hard to figure out. Watson went from scoring 16 PPR points in Week 7 at Baltimore to going without a target in Week 8 at Minnesota. In three home games this year, he's scored a combined 19 PPR points. And the Rams have only allowed two quality outings to tight ends this year — Cook in Week 1 and George Kittle in Week 7. Watson is just a No. 2 Fantasy tight end this week. 3.8 projected points Jordan Thomas Houston Texans TE It was nice to see Thomas have a big game in Week 8 against Miami when he had four catches for 29 yards and two touchdowns on four targets, but you're chasing points if you expect him to do anything close to that again. Ryan Griffin is expected to play in Week 9 at Denver after being out with an illness, and Thomas will likely return to his limited role in the passing game. Prior to Week 8, he combined for just four catches for 91 yards and no touchdowns on eight targets.

Bust Alert



Hooper has been great at times this season and given Fantasy owners a decent floor with at least seven PPR points in five of seven games, including three games with at least 16 points. But this should be a tough matchup for him at Washington, especially after the team acquired safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix via trade from Green Bay. While Washington has allowed three touchdowns to tight ends this season, this could be a matchup you want to avoid moving forward. I would only start Hooper as a No. 1 tight end in deeper leagues.

Defense/Special teams

Start 'Em

Cowboys (vs. TEN) – 11.7 projected points

The Titans come into Week 9 having failed to score 20 points as a team in three games in a row. They have allowed 22 sacks, with six interceptions, and the Cowboys defense has played well this year. Dallas has two interceptions in its past two games and four games this year with at least three sacks. And the Cowboys have held Houston, Jacksonville and Washington to 20 points or less in three games in a row. The Cowboys DST is among the best streaming options for the week.

Sleepers

Redskins (vs. ATL): In two road games this season at Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, Matt Ryan was sacked 10 times, and the Falcons combined for just 29 total points. Washington added a key piece to its defense with safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, and the Redskins have 11 sacks in their past two games against Dallas and the Giants.

Panthers (vs. TB): Despite some big numbers during his first four starts of the season, Ryan Fitzpatrick still had five interceptions, with Tampa Bay allowing nine sacks over that span. The Panthers have nine sacks in their past three games and two interceptions, and they should get some positive stats against Tampa Bay even if they give up points.

Chiefs (at CLE): Baker Mayfield has been sacked 17 times in his past four games, and he has six interceptions in five games as a starter. The Browns also have scored 18 points or less in three of their past four games. And the Chiefs had five sacks against Denver in Week 8 and at least four sacks in four of their past six games.

Sit 'Em

Rams (at NO) – 7.4 projected points

Despite acquiring pass rusher Dante Fowler via trade from Jacksonville this week, this should be a tough spot for the Rams defense on the road at New Orleans. Drew Brees has been sacked just five times in the past five games, and he only has one interception on the season. And in three home games this year, the Saints are averaging 34.7 points per game. This is not the week to rely on the Rams DST.

Kicker



Start 'Em

Fairbairn likes kicking on the road this season. He's scored at least nine Fantasy points in three of four road games, including two in a row at Indianapolis in Week 4 and at Jacksonville in Week 7 with at least 10 points. He has the chance for another quality outing this week against the Broncos, who have allowed four of the past six opposing kickers to score at least nine Fantasy points.

Sleepers

Brandon McManus (vs. HOU): The Texans have allowed multiple field goals to all but one kicker this season, which was Josh Lambo in Week 7. Every other opposing kicker has scored at least eight Fantasy points, which bodes well for McManus at home. And in Denver, McManus has scored at least eight Fantasy points in all four games this season.

Cody Parkey (at BUF): Parkey has cooled off after a hot start with just two made field goals on four attempts in his past three games. This was after he scored at least 11 Fantasy points in three of the first four outings of the year. But he should rebound this week against the Bills, who have allowed three of the past five opposing kickers to make at least three field goals with Mason Crosby in Week 4, Ryan Succop in Week 5 and Stephen Gostkowski in Week 8.

Brett Maher (vs. TEN): Maher has scored at least nine Fantasy points in four of his past five games, including three games with at least 21 points. He has five games with multiple field goals, and he's 8-for-8 on field goals and 6-for-6 on extra points in his past two home games against Detroit and Jacksonville.

Sit 'Em

Boswell scored just six Fantasy points in Week 4 against Baltimore at home with two made field goals, and he's yet to top eight Fantasy points in any game this season. He's only made three field goals in three career trips to Baltimore in his career, and the Ravens have allowed just two field goals at home for the season against Stephen Hauschka in Week 1, McManus in Week 3 and Wil Lutz last week.

