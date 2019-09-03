Tampa Bay waived Huguenin on Friday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Auman notes that Huguenin played 44 snaps in Tampa Bay's preseason finale. The 27-year-old originally signed with Tampa Bay in late December, shortly after being let go by the Steelers.

