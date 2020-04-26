Play

Farrod Green: Heading to Indy

Green is lined up to sign with the Colts as an undrafted free agent.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound tight end out of Mississippi State didn't have a ton of production in the passing game, but he did set career highs as a senior with 21 receptions for 257 yards and one touchdown. Green will compete for a depth role in training camp with the Colts.

