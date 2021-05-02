Franks is expected to sign with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent, NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reports.

As a graduate transfer last season at Arkansas, Franks completed a healthy 68.5 percent of his passes en route to 2,107 yards, 17 touchdowns and four interceptions in nine contests. Despite ringing in at 6-foot-6, 234 pounds and averaging just 2.2 YPC in college, he posted a 4.59 40-yard dash at his pro day. With the Falcons, Franks will serve as an extra arm this offseason behind Matt Ryan and AJ McCarron.