Felton Davis: Progressing from injury

Davis (achilles) has resumed running and expects to be ready when training camp opens, Matt Charboneau of the Detroit News reports.

The Michigan State product suited up in just six games before the injury, racking up 55 catches for 776 yards and nine touchdowns. Davis won't be able to participate in the combine and likely his pro day, but the fact that he's back to running is a positive sign for his NFL future.

Our Latest Stories