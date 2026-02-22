Mendoza isn't planning to throw at the NFL Combine, which begins Monday, but he will throw at Indiana's pro day April 1, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Mendoza foreshadowed this decision a few weeks ago, when he said on The Pat McAfee Show, "At the combine, you're throwing to different receivers, it's a whole different thing. And I want to make sure I give my guys the best chance. I want to throw at pro day with my guys, with my running backs and be there with the boys," per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Mendoza is widely projected to be the No. 1 overall selection by Las Vegas in the 2026 NFL Draft, while Alabama's Ty Simpson -- who is the consensus No. 2 QB in the draft -- is expected to throw at the combine, per Pelissero. Schefter notes that part of Mendoza's reason for throwing at Indiana's pro day instead of at the combine is to help showcase the pass catchers he played with last season.