The Fantasy Football season is almost upon us with summer before training camp serving as the perfect time to get your 2025 draft prep underway. If you play in leagues that start just one quarterback, one tried-and-true strategy has been to bypass drafting a quarterback early. One reason this strategy has proved so fruitful is that there are often breakout quarterbacks in Fantasy Football who are ranked outside the top 12 in ADP (average draft position). It also has proven fruitful because, in leagues that start only one quarterback, there are often 8-10 quarterbacks on the waiver wire, or attainable with a late-round draft pick as your backup QB since only 12-of-32 start in a given week. Today, we're looking to find five quarterbacks currently being selected outside of the top-12 quarterbacks in Fantasy Football drafts that can break out and become your every-week starter at.

Without further ado, let's take a look at these five quarterbacks to target in your Fantasy drafts:

1. Drake Maye, Patriots

Here's what Adam Aizer had to say of Maye in his player outlook: "There are so many exciting quarterbacks available late in drafts, and Drake Maye is certainly among them. We consider him a high-upside QB2 due to his big arm and rushing ability. Maye played nearly 100% of the snaps in nine games, and in those games, he was on pace for 3,993 passing yards and 625 rushing yards. Expect a dip in rushing production as his 7.8 yards per carry was the best for a quarterback since 2011, but Maye will still provide an advantage over most quarterbacks in that area. He needs to cut down on the interceptions (3% INT rate was among the worst in the NFL), but there is so much to like about a player who was the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The additions of Stefon Diggs in free agency and rookies Kyle Williams and TreVeyon Henderson give Maye more weapons and more upside. On the other hand, it's not as if Maye has a true stud at wide receiver, and if he continues to turn the ball over he'll be disappointing, but Maye is worth the risk with a late pick."

2. Brock Purdy, 49ers

Here's what Dave Richard had to say of Purdy in his player outlook: "The ever-consistent, ever-efficient Purdy remains one of Fantasy Football's safest bets and is worth taking with a late-round choice. The quarterback regressed statistically in 2024, partially because he dealt with a depleted receiving corps and a banged-up offensive line, plus he himself got nicked up. Yet he still averaged 20.5 Fantasy points per game, a career-low but not far off from the 22.4 he owned in 2023 and the 21.9 in a limited 2022 run. Now richly paid, Purdy should focus on making improvements with a refreshed receiving corps that kept George Kittle and will await the return of speedster Brandon Aiyuk but also will feature Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall. The return of Christian McCaffrey will help pad his stats as well. A favorable early-season schedule won't hurt things, either. Purdy should be expected to average around 21 Fantasy points per game -- that puts him in the starting QB conversation."

3. Jordan Love, Packers

Here's what Heath Cummings had to say of Love in his player outlook: "Love's first two seasons as a starter have been a bit of a mixed bag. In 2023 he ranked eighth at QB in Fantasy on a per-game basis, averaging 22.3 FPPG. Last year, that average cratered to 18.5, resulting in a QB18 finish per game. Love battled touchdown regression, injuries, and interceptions, while the Packers offense went more run-heavy than they have been throughout the Matt LaFleur era. In 2025, we are expecting something in the middle, ranking Love as a borderline starter who should not be drafted before Round 9. The best plan if you draft Love in a one-QB league is to draft two QBs, perhaps pairing him with a high-upside option like Anthony Richardson or Justin Fields. In two-QB leagues, you can consider Love as early as Round 4 as a solid QB2 option. The addition of Matthew Golden could give him more upside than we are giving him credit for, but the Packers will have to trend more pass-heavy if he's going to be a true difference-maker."

4. CJ Stroud, Texans

Here's what Jamey Eisenberg had to say of Stroud in his player outlook: "Stroud went from a Fantasy star as a rookie in 2023 to a bust in 2024. We'll see if he can bounce back in 2025, but he's only worth drafting as a No. 2 Fantasy quarterback in one-quarterback leagues with a late-round pick. In Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, Stroud is worth a mid-round selection. In 2023, Stroud averaged 21.5 Fantasy points per game, but that number dropped to 15.3 points in 2024. It didn't help that Nico Collins, Stefon Diggs, and Tank Dell all missed at least three games during the season, with Diggs limited to just eight games with a torn ACL. Stroud actually scored at least 22.7 Fantasy points in three of his first six games, but he only topped 20 Fantasy points once in his final 13 outings, including the playoffs. This year, Stroud has a revamped receiving corps with Diggs gone and Dell (knee) likely out for the season, and the replacements are Christian Kirk and two rookies in Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel. Hopefully, along with Collins, this group can help Stroud play at a high level once again."

5. Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars

Here's what Jamey had to say of Lawrence in his player outlook: "Lawrence should be considered a sleeper coming into the season, and he's worth drafting with a late-round pick in one-quarterback leagues. He's worth drafting with a mid-round pick in all Superflex and two-quarterback formats. This could be the best year of Lawrence's career, and hopefully, he can emerge as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback. It's been a good offseason for Lawrence, even though the Jaguars lost Evan Engram and Christian Kirk. Liam Coen being hired as the head coach is a plus, and Jacksonville traded up in the NFL Draft to select Travis Hunter. The Jaguars also signed Dyami Brown as a free agent, and Hunter, Brown, and standout sophomore receiver Brian Thomas Jr., along with tight end Brenton Strange, give Lawrence plenty of weapons to succeed. Lawrence has to stay healthy, and he was limited to 10 games in 2024 due to a shoulder injury. But he should be ready for training camp, and now Lawrence has to deliver on the field. His best season was 2022 when he averaged 20.3 Fantasy points per game, but Lawrence has the potential for much more. You shouldn't overvalue Lawrence on draft day, so he should be selected as a No. 2 Fantasy quarterback in most leagues. But he has top-10 upside, and he could be one of the best surprise Fantasy options in 2025."