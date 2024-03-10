Cox announced Sunday via his personal Instagram account that he has retired from professional football.

A 2012 first-round draft pick, Cox spent his entire 12-year career in Philadelphia. The 33-year-old was one of the standout defensive tackles of his era, earning six Pro Bowl nods and a spot on the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team. The Mississippi State product finished his career with 519 total tackles, 70 sacks, 16 forced fumbles, 14 fumble recoveries and three touchdowns over 188 regular-season contests.