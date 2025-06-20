Nico Collins enjoyed a breakout 2024 season on a per-game basis, backed up by advanced metrics. However, as we head into the 2025 season, he finds himself ranked fourth overall in our consensus rankings. Jamey Eisenberg is the high man among Fantasy Football Today analysts, having Collins ranked No. 10 overall on his big board. Collins is just the sixth-highest ranked WR in our consensus rankings at the position. There are several WRs to consider drafting over Collins, but in drafting every single one of them besides Ja'Marr Chase, you'd be going against the projected odds for 2025.

Allow us to explain. A quick look at DraftKings Sportsbook has Chase with +600 odds to lead all wide receivers in receiving yards during the 2025 season. No WR has shorter odds to lead the NFL in receiving. However, it's Collins next at +750, with better odds to lead the NFL in receiving yards than Malik Nabers, CeeDee Lamb, Justin Jefferson and Puka Nacua -- all of whom are being ranked and drafted ahead of the Texans No. 1 WR.

The No. 1 overall WR in Fantasy has changed in each of the last several seasons from the prior and Collins proved capable of finishing No. 1 overall from a yards per route run target share and production standpoint.

Here's what Jamey Eisenberg wrote up of Collins' 2025 outlook:

Collins has established himself as one of the top-tier Fantasy receivers, and he's worth drafting toward the end of Round 1 or beginning of Round 2 in all leagues. Since C.J. Stroud became Houston's quarterback in 2023, Collins has 148 catches for 2,303 yards and 15 touchdowns on 208 targets in 27 games. He's averaged at least 17.4 PPR points in each season and has finished in the top 10 on a per-game basis each year. The Texans' receiving corps is going through a change this season with Stefon Diggs gone and Tank Dell (knee) likely out for the season. In as replacements are Christian Kirk and two rookies in Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, but Collins should still be the No. 1 receiver and dominate targets. In 2024, he had four games with at least 20.2 PPR points, including the playoffs, and he has top-five upside given how he's performed with Stroud over the past two seasons.

Consider reaching a few picks above ADP for Collins in your next draft.