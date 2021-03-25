Washington and Humphries (concussion) agreed to a contract Thursday.
Humphries has experience catching passes for new No. 1 quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who started 10 games for the Bucs back in 2017 and 2018. Those campaigns happen to coincide with Humphries' best statistically, as he combined for a 137-1,447-6 line on 188 targets in 32 games working with Fitzpatrick and Jameis Winston. Humphries fell off a bit that past two years with the Titans -- mostly due to injury and their run-heavy scheme -- hauling in 60 of 82 targets for 602 yards and four scores in 19 appearances. He'll work primarily out of the slot in Washington, working in tandem with Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel.