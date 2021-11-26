Humphries was a limited practice participate Friday due to a hip injury, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Humphries apparently picked up the injury while catching both his targets for 30 yards during last week's matchup with the Panthers. The 28-year-old should be able to avoid an injury designation for Monday's game versus Seattle if he can practice with no limitations Saturday.
More News
-
Football Team's Adam Humphries: Quiet in win•
-
Football Team's Adam Humphries: Catches one pass in win•
-
Football Team's Adam Humphries: Puts up 36 yards•
-
Football Team's Adam Humphries: Finishes with negative yardage•
-
Football Team's Adam Humphries: Leading receiver in loss•
-
Football Team's Adam Humphries: Targeted once, holds No. 3 role•