Humphries caught three of four targets for 36 yards in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Packers.
The veteran slot receiver is now averaging 2.6 catches for 26.4 yards on 3.7 targets per game, playing 53-to-70 percent of offensive snaps in each contest. His role hasn't really grown or shrunk while Washington has dealt with WR injuries around him, with Humphries consistently operating as the slot guy for three-wide formations. He'll fill the same role Week 8 at Denver in a matchup between teams with arguably the two most disappointing defenses in the league.
More News
-
Football Team's Adam Humphries: Finishes with negative yardage•
-
Football Team's Adam Humphries: Leading receiver in loss•
-
Football Team's Adam Humphries: Targeted once, holds No. 3 role•
-
Football Team's Adam Humphries: Catches just one pass•
-
Football Team's Adam Humphries: Targeted eight times•
-
Football Team's Adam Humphries: Catches two passes•