Humphries caught three of four targets for 36 yards in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Packers.

The veteran slot receiver is now averaging 2.6 catches for 26.4 yards on 3.7 targets per game, playing 53-to-70 percent of offensive snaps in each contest. His role hasn't really grown or shrunk while Washington has dealt with WR injuries around him, with Humphries consistently operating as the slot guy for three-wide formations. He'll fill the same role Week 8 at Denver in a matchup between teams with arguably the two most disappointing defenses in the league.