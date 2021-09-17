Humphries caught seven of eight targets for 44 yards in Thursday's 30-29 win over the Giants.

Coming off an ugly, run-heavy loss to the Chargers the previous week, Washington displayed a far better passing attack Thursday evening, led by an 11-catch night from Terry McLaurin. Four other players, including Humphries, finished between six and eight targets, with QB Taylor Heinicke throwing for 336 yards and two TDs in his first regular-season start. Humphries is at 9-54-0 on 10 targets through two games, and he should maintain his slot role Week 3 at Buffalo. Reduced playing time could be coming when Curtis Samuel (groin) returns from IR, which technically can happen as soon as Week 4.