Peterson is working with the training staff on a side field during Thursday's practice, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

It sounds like the 35-year-old running back is dealing with a minor injury 10 days before the season opener. Assuming he returns to practice over the weekend or next week, Peterson is the favorite to serve as Washington's lead runner Week 1 against the Eagles. Of course, he'll likely be splitting snaps -- at least to some extent -- with Antonio Gibson and passing-down specialist J.D. McKissic.