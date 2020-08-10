Peterson will take on a bigger role in the Washington backfield after the team released Derrius Guice, ESPN.com's John Keim reports.

Washington entered training camp with four running backs that played significant NFL snaps last season, plus 2019 fourth-round pick Bryce Love and 2020 third-round pick Antonio Gibson. The team now figures to have roster spots for four of the five remaining players, with Peterson presumably a lock and also the favorite for the Week 1 start. He's 35 years old and entering the final season of his contract, but the future Hall of Famer said in June that he hopes to play four more seasons in the NFL. He was a bit more conservative in a recent interview with Good Morning Football, saying he was looking forward to playing "a couple" more seasons. He'll likely share snaps with some combination of Gibson, Love, J.D. McKissic and Peyton Barber.