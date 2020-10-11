Smith is active as Washington's No. 2 quarterback behind starter Kyle Allen in Sunday's game against the Rams.

As was expected to be the case after Dwayne Haskins was demoted from the starting role to third string earlier this week, Smith will move up a spot on the depth chart and dress for the first time since he suffered a major leg injury in a Nov. 18, 2018 game against the Texans. While Smith is presumably still looking to get back to full speed nearly two years removed from the traumatic injury, Washington apparently has been pleased with how the 36-year-old has looked in practices to date. In fact, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported earlier Sunday that Washington is hopeful that Smith can unseat Allen as the starter after another week or two of practice time, though any change would likely hinge on how Allen performs against the Rams and in any subsequent starts he receives.