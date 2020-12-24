Smith (calf) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
After throwing with team trainers on the side Wednesday, Smith progressed to tossing passes to receivers during individual drills one day later. Despite the apparent increase in reps, Washington deemed him 'limited' for a second straight session. Afterward, coach Ron Rivera called the Football Team's quarterback situation "jumbled up," and he may wait until Sunday to make a decision between Smith and Dwayne Haskins -- who has taken the first-team reps this week -- for the start at QB, according to Julie Donaldson of Washington's official site. Sunday's game kicks off at 4:05 p.m. ET.
