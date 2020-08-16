Washington activated Smith (lower leg) from the active/PUP list Sunday, Kyle Stackpole of the team's official site reports.
After undergoing 17 surgeries to address the gruesome leg injury he suffered in November 2018, Smith has finally received clearance to return to football activities. Per Julie Donaldson of Washington's official site, Smith will be limited to individual drills initially before the coaching and training staffs determine whether he's fit for full-contact practices. Even if Smith's surgically repaired right leg responds well to workouts, the 36-year-old is still expected to begin the 2020 season in a backup role behind projected starter Dwayne Haskins.
More News
-
Football Team's Alex Smith: Cleared for football activity•
-
Football Team's Alex Smith: Could compete for starting job?•
-
Football Team's Alex Smith: Looks good during workouts•
-
Football Team's Alex Smith: Gets PUP designation•
-
Redskins' Alex Smith: Physical set for Monday•
-
Redskins' Alex Smith: Still recovering•