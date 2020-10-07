Smith will serve as Washington's No. 2 quarterback behind Kyle Allen versus the Rams on Sunday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Following Washington's decision to demote 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins to the No. 3 role, Smith moves up the depth chart and into the top backup gig. Smith hasn't yet returned to the field since suffering a brutal leg injury two years ago, but it looks as though he'll be active Week 5 and could even see the field if Allen were to struggle or suffer an injury.
