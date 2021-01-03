Washington head coach Ron Rivera said Smith (calf) has been cleared to start Sunday's game against the Eagles, Sal Paolantonio of ESPN reports.

Though Smith remains listed as questionable for the contest, he's expected to avoid the inactive list and take back the reins of the Washington offense after his strained right calf prevented him from suiting up in the Football Team's last two games, both of which were losses. Smith managed only two limited practices this week, but Washington came away encouraged enough with his health and has every expectation that he'll be able to play a full game. Taylor Heinicke will serve as the backup and remains on standby in the event Smith suffers an in-game setback.