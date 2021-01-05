Head coach Ron Rivera said that Washington "definitely has to look at" using Smith (calf) as part of a rotation at quarterback with Taylor Heinicke in Saturday's wild-card game versus Tampa Bay, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

After missing two straight games with a right calf strain, Smith returned to play every snap in the Football Team's Week 17 win over the Eagles, completing 22 of 32 attempts for 169 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions along the way. While Smith isn't believed to have suffered a setback in the contest, it was apparent that the veteran was still operating at well below 100 percent in the regular-season finale. Rivera noted that the idea of rotating Heinicke in at quarterback may ultimately come down to in-game circumstances, so if Smith can at least keep the Football Team competitive throughout the wild-card game, he likely won't be in danger of losing many snaps, if any.